43% of Consumers Order Food for Delivery Once Month or More, According to New Study

Nextbite
·2 min read

Virtual restaurant leader Nextbite conducted study of consumer delivery preferences

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty three percent of consumers order food delivery once a month or more, and 23% order it weekly, according to a new study of consumers “Top 9 Things You Need to Know About Consumers' Growing Obsession for Delivery,” conducted by virtual restaurant leader Nextbite.

While still most popular with millennials (71% order weekly), consumers who order food for delivery are expanding into new age groups, with 40% of monthly delivery users over the age of 40. Delivery is very popular with Gen Z, with an average income of $119K (77% higher than the average U.S. income), showing that restaurants offering delivery menus can expand their appeal to these highly desirable restaurant patrons with higher-incomes.

Download here the complete survey findings today to find out:

  • Food delivery app trends and consumer preferences

  • Insights on food preferences and tastes for delivery

  • Top reasons for restaurant loyalty

  • A look at why consumers try a new restaurant

The Nextbite study surveyed 3,012 consumers across the United States, ranging from ages 18-65 years old, in the Fall of 2021.

About Nextbite
Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications for Nextbite
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories