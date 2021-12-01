43% of Consumers Order Food for Delivery Once Month or More, According to New Study

Virtual restaurant leader Nextbite conducted study of consumer delivery preferences

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty three percent of consumers order food delivery once a month or more, and 23% order it weekly, according to a new study of consumers “Top 9 Things You Need to Know About Consumers' Growing Obsession for Delivery,” conducted by virtual restaurant leader Nextbite .



While still most popular with millennials (71% order weekly), consumers who order food for delivery are expanding into new age groups, with 40% of monthly delivery users over the age of 40. Delivery is very popular with Gen Z, with an average income of $119K (77% higher than the average U.S. income), showing that restaurants offering delivery menus can expand their appeal to these highly desirable restaurant patrons with higher-incomes.

Download here the complete survey findings today to find out:

Food delivery app trends and consumer preferences

Insights on food preferences and tastes for delivery

Top reasons for restaurant loyalty

A look at why consumers try a new restaurant

The Nextbite study surveyed 3,012 consumers across the United States, ranging from ages 18-65 years old, in the Fall of 2021.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

