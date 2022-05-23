With 43.6% CAGR, Cloud Gaming Market Size worth USD 40.81 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Cloud Gaming Market size is projected to reach USD 40.81 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 43.6% during forecast period; Increasing Demand for Online Gaming Solutions to Bolster Market Growth

Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud gaming market size was USD 1.72 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 3.24 billion in 2022 to USD 40.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of mobile cloud gaming and online gaming solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Cloud Gaming Market, 2022-2029".

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: Microsoft Corporation announced that it has begun testing Xbox Cloud gaming over the web in response to Apple Inc.'s limitations.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-gaming-market-102495


Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

43.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 40.81 billion

Base Year

2021

Cloud Gaming Market Size in 2021

USD 1.72 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Device; By Streaming Type; By End-User;

Cloud Gaming Market Growth Drivers

5G Technology’s Low-latency Capability to Drive the Cloud Gaming Market Growth

Latency and Responsiveness Issues to Hinder Market Potential


Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Recent Technologies to Augment Growth

The market is anticipated to grow significantly due to increasing investment by leading companies and the rising adoption of advanced technologies. The key market players focus on reinventing online gaming solutions to improve the gaming experience. Also, the low-latency capability of 5G technology provides better assistance to the gaming platforms.

However, responsiveness and latency issues may hamper the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Stay at Home Restrictions Amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted people to stay at home due to lockdown and restrictions imposed by governments. However, a negative impact on hardware supplies was witnessed during the initial phase of the lockdown due to a disrupted supply chain and revised import/export policies. The young generation and gamers adopted cloud gaming systems to pass the time and entertain themselves. Key market players adopted various gaming platforms that bolstered the cloud gaming market growth during the pandemic.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-gaming-market-102495


Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Online Gaming Demand

North America holds the highest global cloud gaming market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for online gaming solutions. Also, adequate availability of internet infrastructure is expected to bolster the regional market growth. North America stood at USD 0.54 billion in 2021.

Europe is the second leading region for cloud gaming solutions. The regional growth is attributable to rising investment and collaborations among the leading market players.

Segments:

Rising Consumer Demand to Bolster Smartphone Segmental Growth

By device, the market is classified into smartphone, consoles, laptop/tablets, smart TV, and personal computer. The smartphone segment is expected to lead the market due to consumers' increasing demand. Gaming laptops and PCs are expected to witness a higher growth rate in the coming years.

Video Streaming Segment to Lead the Market Due to Minimum Hardware Requirement Based on streaming type, the market is bifurcated into video streaming and file streaming. The video streaming segment is projected to propel growth due to minimum hardware requirements. Also, downloading small file portions is expected to drive the segment growth.

Hardcore Gamers to Dominate Market Due to High-Quality Streaming Games

On the basis of end-user, the market is trifurcated into casual gamers, avid gamers, and hardcore gamers. The hardcore gamers segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the projected period due to increasing investment in creative and advanced gaming solutions.

Regionally, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Quick Buy - Cloud Gaming Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102495


Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on recent developments and current market conditions. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth is given further along with the post-pandemic market conditions. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting market expansion during the projected period are mentioned along with the regional insights. Leading market players and recent developments introduced by these companies are mentioned further in this report.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Adopt Latest Technologies to Maintain their Market Position

The key market players implement several techniques to develop new services equipped with recent technologies. It includes adopting new advancements in the industry and launching new services with adequate compatibility and feasibility. Also, the leading companies focus on testing their services to avoid bugs and errors while actual utilization.

Companies Profiled in the Cloud Gaming Market Share Report:  

  • Google Inc. (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Amazon Inc. (U.S.)

  • Tencent (China)

  • Sony Corporation (Japan)

  • Electronic Arts, Inc. (U.S.)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

  • Broadmedia Corporation (Japan)

  • Intel Corporation (U.S.)

  • Blacknut (France)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-gaming-market-102495


Major Points of Table:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Cloud Gaming Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Device (USD)

      • Smartphone

      • Laptop/Tablets

      • PC

      • Smart TV

      • Consoles

    • By Streaming Type (USD)

      • Video Streaming

      • File streaming

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Casual Gamers

      • Avid Gamers

      • Hardcore Gamers

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Device (USD)

      • Smartphone

      • Laptop/Tablets

      • PC

      • Smart TV

      • Consoles

    • By Streaming Type (USD)

      • Video Streaming

      • File streaming

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Casual Gamers

      • Avid Gamers

      • Hardcore Gamers

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By End-User

      • Canada

        • By End-User

  • Latin America Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Device (USD)

      • Smartphone

      • Laptop/Tablets

      • PC

      • Smart TV

      • Consoles

    • By Streaming Type (USD)

      • Video Streaming

      • File streaming

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Casual Gamers

      • Avid Gamers

      • Hardcore Gamers

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By End-User

      • Mexico

        • By End-User

      • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Device (USD)

      • Smartphone

      • Laptop/Tablets

      • PC

      • Smart TV

      • Consoles

    • By Streaming Type (USD)

      • Video Streaming

      • File streaming

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Casual Gamers

      • Avid Gamers

      • Hardcore Gamers

    • By Country (USD)

      • United Kingdom

        • By End-User

      • Germany

        • By End-User

      • France

        • By End-User

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bo Bichette's two home runs lift Toronto Blue Jays over Cincinnati Reds 3-1

    TORONTO — Alek Manoah had the best outing of his season on Saturday afternoon, allowing just one run over eight innings. The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher wanted more though, and thought he deserved a chance at a complete game since he had only thrown 83 pitches. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo disagreed. The two had an animated conversation in Toronto's dugout as closer Jordan Romano came out of the bullpen, with pitching coach Pete Walker trying to smooth things over between Manoah and Montoyo.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Who is Christopher Nkunku?

    Christopher Nkunku is playing for the French Nation Team in the upcoming World Cup 2022. What do you know about him?

  • Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: The big concern for the Panthers

    Here's a few thoughts on each series, including the most stunning stat of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Canada's Katie Vincent picks up canoe sprint World Cup silver medal

    Canoe sprinter Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., opened her World Cup season tying for a silver medal in the women's C1 200-metre A final on Sunday in Racice, Czech Republic. The reigning world champion crossed the finish line in 45.19 seconds along with Wenjun Lin of China behind winner Yarisleidis Duboys of Cuba (45.08). Edmonton's Sophia Jensen was sixth of nine finishers in 46.12. Vincent is preparing to defend her world title at this year's event Aug. 3-7 in Dartmouth, N.S. "I really feel

  • Dallas Stars part ways with head coach Rick Bowness

    Bowness took over the team as interim head coach in 2019 before leading the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Safe return of 'unlawfully detained' star Griner is a win WNBA community deserves

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. While the NHL and NBA are deep into their playoff seasons, the WNBA just tipped off its 2022 season earlier this month. The 26th season of this magnificent league, which has created a blueprint for fighting anti-Black racism and has been vocal in supporting other marginalized communities, is playing without one of its greatest players: Phoenix Mercury's No.

  • Rick Bowness won't return as coach of Dallas Stars

    Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn't necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching. General

  • Lehkonen scores two as Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series Saturday night. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Colorado improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington started in goal for St. Loui

  • Lucas Cavallini scores third of the season as Vancouver beats Dallas 2-1

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are quickly cementing their status as a second-half team. Tied 1-1 heading into extra time against FC Dallas, centreback Ranko Veselinovic – who had pushed forward in attack – was brought down for the penalty in the 92nd minute. Striker Lucas Cavallini stepped up, and despite his own admitted up-and-down history with penalty kicks, buried the chance to seal the 2-1 win and claim his third goal of the season. “I knew once we got the penalty, I was going to take

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • Irishman wins Blue Nose marathon as Halifax race returns to Victoria Day weekend

    Sweat, hard work and maybe a little Irish luck helped propel the 2022 Blue Nose Marathon winner over the finish line. On Sunday, the 19th Blue Nose Marathon returned to the streets of Halifax for its first regular Victoria Day weekend since the pandemic began. The event was held in November last year. Running his first Blue Nose, Nathan Ryan O'Hehir won the marathon handily, finishing in a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 47 seconds. "That was the hardest race I've ever done," Ryan O'Hehir said

  • "We want to make curling cool" — Rolling the dice on the Roaring Game

    The normally staid world of curling — a sport where the in-arena experience is perhaps best described as sedate — should soon get a boost on and off the ice. Ontario's fledgling sports-betting industry has curling in its sights, a development that could inject much-needed energy in bonspiel venues next season and provide bettors with plenty of options for a sport loaded with gambling potential. "We want to make curling cool," said Nic Sulsky, chief commercial officer for PointsBet Canada. "Curli

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We