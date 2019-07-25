43,000 retweets later, Bubba Wallace says 'Let's do it!' for Petty tattoo Even with countless videos and stories becoming viral sensations in the modern era of Twitter, 43,000 retweets is still a significant number of interactions on a single post -- or at least Bubba Wallace thought so. Thursday morning, that interaction went from social-media lark to "Let's do it!" RELATED: Bubba Wallace driver page | Shop […]

Even with countless videos and stories becoming viral sensations in the modern era of Twitter, 43,000 retweets is still a significant number of interactions on a single post — or at least Bubba Wallace thought so.

Thursday morning, that interaction went from social-media lark to “Let’s do it!”

Tuesday afternoon, Wallace posted a pair of photos detailing an up-close interaction with The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty. With a handful of bright-colored sharpies, Petty grabbed hold of Wallace’s left arm as he sat in the Petty-Blue car and signed his name in big, bold, silver letters.

Minding my bidness and The King comes in with a surprise signature attack! 43000 RTs and I'll get it tattooed. pic.twitter.com/fpcvlRbeti — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 23, 2019

Thus, the challenge ensued.

“43,000 RTs and I’ll get it tattooed,” the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver claimed — a number which he figured would be safe, keeping his forearm tattoo-free. But as the sun rose early Thursday morning the mark was surpassed, leaving the daunting question — will Bubba go through with it?

Based on his enthusiastic social media responses, we might see the young driver repping his new ink later this season.

Well hey…The King himself approves.. Let‘s do it! pic.twitter.com/6wqanM0G1t — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 25, 2019