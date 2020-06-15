43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Are Being Recalled Over E.Coli Contamination—Here’s What You Should Know

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products, reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall was issued due to potential E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The ground beef—much of it grass-fed—was sold under the Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms brands and shipped to Walmart and other retailers nationwide. All items were produced on June 1, 2020 and include the establishment number EST. 46841 in the USDA mark of inspection. The meat has use or freeze by dates of 6/25/20, 6/27/20, or 7/01/20, depending on the specific package size and brand.

These are the specific items subject to recall—you can find images of their packaging here.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The E.coli contamination was discovered during a routine FSIS inspection. Luckily, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” says the USDA in their report. “E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).” This can happen to people of any age, but is most commonly found in older adults and children under 5. According to the USDA, “it is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

If you think you may have this meat in your refrigerator or freezer, discard it immediately.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature. Find our safe internal temperature guide here, or see the FSIS's recommendations here.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

