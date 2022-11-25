Out of 43,000+ Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, These Are the 28 Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Shopping

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including major savings on celebrity-loved brands like Ugg and NuFace.

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is an actual behemoth to sort through. There are over 43,000 items on sale. I have spent, I kid you not, hours combing through deals and now, have come out the other side with 28 items that are absolutely worth your money.

Some of these need no explanation; when you see a great discount on the Jennifer Aniston-approved facial sculpting device that eliminates jowls, you add it to your cart. The same thing goes for literally any pair of Ugg boots or slides that ever hit the sale rack.

Besides the sheer quantity of sale items, the prices are also great — items start at just $2 and the most expensive product I’ve included is $254. There’s something for everyone on your list (including yourself).

Beauty

Fashion

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment

Shop now: $77 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

This Kate Somerville treatment mimics the effects of a professional oxygen facial, which commonly cost about $150 per session. DermalQuench Liquid Lift is that professional treatment, but at home — and for a fraction of the price, considering it can be used repeatedly. It promises to deliver an instantly plump, hydrated, and less-wrinkled complexion. It also increases your cell turnover rate, meaning fresher, brighter skin. It can also promote collagen production for firmer, smoother skin. Lastly, it keeps skin clear and decongested.

One shopper said the change is so drastic and refreshing, “it looks like I’ve been on vacation.” More specifically, reviewers praise how it “helps your complexion appear more youthful and healthier…You'll start to see the wrinkles minimize and the texture of your skin change.”

Virtue Healing Hair Oil

Shop now: $35 (Originally $44); nordstrom.com

Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, and Nicola Peltz have all used this small-but-mighty oil on their lustrous hair. Peltz even used it on her wedding day, which is as big of an endorsement as someone could make.

This lightweight, non-greasy serum adds shine to hair, but also heals it, thanks to a proprietary keratin complex aided with additional vitamins.

Shoppers are absolutely enthralled by the results of using Virtue’s Healing Oil. “This product sets a new standard for hair styling products. It's like a frizz serum, styling cream, treatment, and shine in one pump,” one reviewer wrote.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

Shop now: $59 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Brace yourselves, because Estée Lauder’s iconic Advanced Night Repair is on sale and worth both the hype and the money, according to thousands of shoppers who say you’ll “see a huge difference in [your] skin.”

Initially put off by the high price, one reviewer described themselves as being “very reluctant to buy this,” but said that their decision paid off. “[My] fine lines are disappearing, my skin is firmer and feels so soft and looks younger…I will definitely buy it again regardless of the price.”

The hero ingredient in Advanced Night Repair is an exclusive complex that is purportedly responsible for the age-reversing, skin-firming benefits.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Down & Feather Fill Puffer Coat

Shop now: $200 (Originally $320); nordstrom.com

If you’ve been holding off for Black Friday to make a hefty winter coat purchase, your moment has arrived. While there are literally hundreds of options on Nordstrom, you can’t go wrong with this incredibly warm yet still chic Lauren Ralph Lauren Puffer with down and feather.

It’s warm and insulated, plus there’s a stand collar that will prevent your neck and the bottom of your face from feeling like it’ll freeze and fall off. It’s an investment that will serve you for seasons to come, and really is a steal considering it’s discounted by $120.

Joe’s The Mia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $130 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

You may not have heard of Joe’s, but you’ve definitely seen the brand’s denim on celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid.

This High-Waist Wide Leg is the trend du jour but this specific Joe’s style is also 40 percent off, a pretty steep discount for the A-list brand.

& Other Stories Sequin Pencil Skirt

Shop now: $77 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

I relish the beginning of the holiday party season because it’s finally socially acceptable, sometimes even required, to embrace maximalism. This & Other Stories skirt is perfect for just that and it’s 40 percent off.

If you want to really be the talk of the party, pair it with the matching Asymmetric Sequin Crop Top. But it’ll also work well with your favorite cropped sweater or a plain long-sleeve shirt.

