Out of 43,000+ Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, These Are the 28 Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Shopping

Tamim Alnuweiri
·6 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including major savings on celebrity-loved brands like Ugg and NuFace.

<p>Nordstrom/ InStyle</p>

Nordstrom/ InStyle

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is an actual behemoth to sort through. There are over 43,000 items on sale. I have spent, I kid you not, hours combing through deals and now, have come out the other side with 28 items that are absolutely worth your money.

Some of these need no explanation; when you see a great discount on the Jennifer Aniston-approved facial sculpting device that eliminates jowls, you add it to your cart. The same thing goes for literally any pair of Ugg boots or slides that ever hit the sale rack.

Besides the sheer quantity of sale items, the prices are also great — items start at just $2 and the most expensive product I’ve included is $254. There’s something for everyone on your list (including yourself).

Beauty

Fashion

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment

Shop now: $77 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

This Kate Somerville treatment mimics the effects of a professional oxygen facial, which commonly cost about $150 per session. DermalQuench Liquid Lift is that professional treatment, but at home — and for a fraction of the price, considering it can be used repeatedly. It promises to deliver an instantly plump, hydrated, and less-wrinkled complexion. It also increases your cell turnover rate, meaning fresher, brighter skin. It can also promote collagen production for firmer, smoother skin. Lastly, it keeps skin clear and decongested.

One shopper said the change is so drastic and refreshing, “it looks like I’ve been on vacation.” More specifically, reviewers praise how it “helps your complexion appear more youthful and healthier…You'll start to see the wrinkles minimize and the texture of your skin change.”

Virtue Healing Hair Oil

Shop now: $35 (Originally $44); nordstrom.com

Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, and Nicola Peltz have all used this small-but-mighty oil on their lustrous hair. Peltz even used it on her wedding day, which is as big of an endorsement as someone could make.

This lightweight, non-greasy serum adds shine to hair, but also heals it, thanks to a proprietary keratin complex aided with additional vitamins.

Shoppers are absolutely enthralled by the results of using Virtue’s Healing Oil. “This product sets a new standard for hair styling products. It's like a frizz serum, styling cream, treatment, and shine in one pump,” one reviewer wrote.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Brace yourselves, because Estée Lauder’s iconic Advanced Night Repair is on sale and worth both the hype and the money, according to thousands of shoppers who say you’ll “see a huge difference in [your] skin.”

Initially put off by the high price, one reviewer described themselves as being “very reluctant to buy this,” but said that their decision paid off. “[My] fine lines are disappearing, my skin is firmer and feels so soft and looks younger…I will definitely buy it again regardless of the price.”

The hero ingredient in Advanced Night Repair is an exclusive complex that is purportedly responsible for the age-reversing, skin-firming benefits.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Down & Feather Fill Puffer Coat

Shop now: $200 (Originally $320); nordstrom.com

If you’ve been holding off for Black Friday to make a hefty winter coat purchase, your moment has arrived. While there are literally hundreds of options on Nordstrom, you can’t go wrong with this incredibly warm yet still chic Lauren Ralph Lauren Puffer with down and feather.

It’s warm and insulated, plus there’s a stand collar that will prevent your neck and the bottom of your face from feeling like it’ll freeze and fall off. It’s an investment that will serve you for seasons to come, and really is a steal considering it’s discounted by $120.

Joe’s The Mia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $130 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

You may not have heard of Joe’s, but you’ve definitely seen the brand’s denim on celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid.

This High-Waist Wide Leg is the trend du jour but this specific Joe’s style is also 40 percent off, a pretty steep discount for the A-list brand.

& Other Stories Sequin Pencil Skirt

<p>Nordstrom</p>

Nordstrom

Shop now: $77 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

I relish the beginning of the holiday party season because it’s finally socially acceptable, sometimes even required, to embrace maximalism. This & Other Stories skirt is perfect for just that and it’s 40 percent off.

If you want to really be the talk of the party, pair it with the matching Asymmetric Sequin Crop Top. But it’ll also work well with your favorite cropped sweater or a plain long-sleeve shirt.

Shop More Black Friday Fashion Sales:

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • These are the 5 boot trends you’re going to see everywhere this fall and winter

    Treat yourself to a new pair for the season.

  • 12 of the most cringeworthy moments in Netflix's holiday rom-com 'A Castle for Christmas'

    The latest Netflix original holiday movie starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes has some awkward moments and hard-to-watch scenes.

  • Everyone From Selena Gomez to Megan Fox Loves These Cozy Shoes, and They’re Up to 60% Off Now

    Uggs are basically a Hollywood staple.

  • These Are Alessandro Michele's Best Gucci Moments

    The fashion industry is still in shock after learning of Alessandro Michele's confirmed departure...

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Brunson's 34 points lifts Knicks to 129-119 win over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game. The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley co

  • How 2 best friends donned officials' stripes and made N.L. hockey history

    They learned the ropes together and now they're making history together. Clare Howie of Paradise and Leah Rideout of Clarenville are the first women to officiate Junior B hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador — the highest level ever reached by women in stripes in the province. "I think it's a massive step for us in Newfoundland and Labrador officiating, for sure. We've already seen across the country that women are already doing this kind of stuff," said Howie, who donned the referee's orange arm

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher played big role in Christian Koloko's scuffle with Heat

    Christian Koloko was the one to get into the altercation with Caleb Martin, but Chris Boucher pulled some strings from behind the scenes.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals