42West Promotes Annalee Paulo to President of West Coast Entertainment Marketing Division

Annalee Paulo has been promoted to president of 42West’s West Coast Entertainment Marketing division, succeeding Susan Ciccone, who is leaving the company after 15 years.

Paulo will work alongside East Coast President Tom Piechura, and together, they will oversee theatrical, streaming, corporate and personal PR campaigns as well as supervising the division’s 30 employees.

Paulo joined 42West in 2005 as a senior executive and has worked on campaigns for A24, Amazon, Apple TV+, Focus Features, Disney, HBO, HBO Max, Funimation, Netflix and Lionsgate. She also leads personal PR for clients like Darren Aronofsky, Ramin Bahrani, David Chase, Justin Chon, Francis Ford Coppola, Scott Cooper, Roland Emmerich, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, David Leitch, Rob Marshall, Kelly McCormick, Phyllis Nagy, Aaron Sorkin, Charles Randolph and Martin Scorsese, among many more.

Her corporate clients include 87North, Live Nation Productions, Marc Platt Productions, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and ShadowMachine, among others. Prior to her time at 42West, Paulo worked for AFI Fest, United Artists and MPRM Communications.

“I’m a proud longtime member of 42West,” Paulo said in a statement. “I’m excited to take on this new leadership role within our uniquely collaborative, team-based culture as we continue to expertly guide our clients through an ever-changing and energized media/content landscape. I’m grateful to Amanda Lundberg and [Dolphin Entertainment CEO] Bill O’Dowd for giving me this opportunity, and to Amanda, Leslee Dart, Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura for being incredible mentors.”

Lundberg, 42West’s CEO, added: “Annalee’s deep well of experience and exceptional leadership skills make her the perfect person to step into this position that Susan did with such superb expertise and grace. Everyone at 42West and Dolphin is excited for Annalee and knows she will excel and use her remarkable capabilities and vast relationships to continue to greatly affect the company’s growth.”

Ciccone is departing to spend more time with her family but will continue to represent some of her personal clients.

