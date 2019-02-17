Langridge confident of success as he and Ellis gear up for badminton's oldest championship

Pic: Lorraine Hill/Badminton Scotland

Home or away? The answer is obvious for Epsom’s Olympic badminton bronze medallist Chris Langridge.

Langridge cannot wait to hear the roar from the British fans when he steps out at the Yonex All England Championships next month alongside partner Marcus Ellis.

They will challenge for the men’s doubles at the oldest event in their sport, looking to win the title held by Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sulkamljo, from Indonesia.

“A couple of years ago we made a quarter-final by beating the fifth rank pair in the world at the time,” said Langridge, 33.

“We had a good game with the world number ones at the time. It was a good performance and that’s the key for us.

“We know if we play well we can beat almost anyone. That’s the big thing. The home crowd will make a difference and make your opponent a bit more tense with the support on our side.

“We travel non-stop so it’s nice just to jump on a train for an hour to go to a venue rather then fly for 13 hours to the other side of the world with jet lag, funny temperatures and different food.”

Langridge has almost 15 years at the top of the British game and is continuing to perform on the international stage with his men’s doubles partner, who he won bronze with at Rio 2016.

The pair, who currently have a world ranking of 17 in men’s doubles, will go in having reached the quarter finals of the Indonesia Masters already this year, along with a string of impressive 2018 performances.

Last year included wins at the Scottish Open and Canada Open as well as gold medals on the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games.

For now the focus is on the All England, one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments and Langridge is hoping English success is just around the corner, even if it cannot be for his pair.

He said: “We have got a lot of good players and some younger ones coming through.

“We do have a lot of depth and good players, so hopefully some good performances will come out of it.

“You never know what the draw is going to turn up. There are so many different styles, you have to beat who is put in front of you in the draw.

“If the draw is favourable anything is possible for us but on the flip side you get a bad draw and you could be out in the first round to someone who is world class.”

