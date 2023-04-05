$420 million for Great Lakes is good news

LAKE HURON—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed a federal government contribution of $420 million over the next 10 years to protect the Great Lakes.

The announcement was made on March 24 during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement recognized the importance of the Great Lakes to both Canadians and Americans and said the financial commitment is “part of our renewed joint commitment to preserving and restoring these iconic waters and ensuring the resiliency of the communities and people that depend on them.”

Mary Muter, chair of the Georgian Bay Great Lakes Foundation (GBGLF) says the announcement is “good news for the Great Lakes.”

The GBGLF is dedicated to delivering sound scientific research and solutions supporting water levels, water quality, wetlands, the fishery and aquatic invasive species control.

Ms. Muter wants “a piece of this, specifically $1.5 million to complete studies and to place flexible measures to control water and erosion in the St. Clair River that would hold back water when needed, during low supply and would not interfere with shipping and fish.”

Ms. Muter points out that all other connecting channels in the Great Lakes system have full locks and controls to regulate water but there is nothing on the St. Clair river connecting Lake Huron to Lake Erie.

Studies done by Environment and Climate Change Canada on climate change impacts show that by 2030 water levels on Lake Huron could be three feet below the record low water level.

Low water levels would negatively impact habitat, wetlands, navigation channels and municipal docks. The biodiversity and economic loss would be substantial.

Flexible measures in the St. Clair River are needed to help manage predicted extreme high and extreme low water levels in Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, says Ms. Muter.

The GBGLF made a request for $1.5 million to Minister of Science, Innovation and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne in August 2022. Ms. Muter hopes that their request will get more interest and traction in light of the $420 million announcement for the Great Lakes.

Story continues

Another group interested in the funding announcement is the Biinaagami partnership between Canadian Geographic, Royal Canadian Geographic Society and Swim Drink Fish.

Biinaagami is a multi-year project to engage Canadians and Americans in stewardship of the Great Lakes and the Indigenous Peoples of the lakes.

Aundeck Onmi Kaning’s Patrick Madahbee is an advisor to Biinaagami.

“It’s good news for both countries,” said Mr. Madahbee. “It’s important that both countries give this the priority it deserves.”

Mr. Madahbee points out that on the face of it $420 million is a large number but this is spread out over 10 years.

“Biinaagami will take some time to digest this information and see what can be done,” said Mr. Madahbee.

“We’ve got to smarten up,” said Mr. Madahbee, “water is life and taking care of it is a shared responsibility of every individual, all stakeholders, government and industry.”

The Manitoulin Expositor

Maureen Strickland, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor