In what states is weed legal? Here is the list.

Nearly a decade has passed since the voters of Colorado and Washington decided at the ballot box to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. In the time since, sixteen states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. New Jersey, which voted for legalization in 2020, authorized its first, legal sales of marijuana to adults 21 and older to begin on April 21 — one day after the annual celebration of cannabis culture. All but a handful of 11 states have OK'd its medical use and legalizing the substance at the federal level has picked up new momentum. The House recently passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana, and another bill that would legalize the plant is in the works in the Senate.

In the executive branch, President Biden announced that he planned to pardon those who received a federal conviction for the possession of marijuana. The Justice Department will begin issuing certificates of pardons "in the coming days." The president's pardon also blocks future federal prosecutions for simple possession. However, many drug convictions occur at the state level. As such, Biden has called for governors to follow his example and is requesting that both the Departments of Health and Human Services and Justice take a look at what category marijuana could be classified under according to federal law.

What states have legalized recreational marijuana?

The number of states that have legalized recreational use has risen steadily over the last 10 years. New York became the 15th state to legalize weed last year, but retail sales in the state aren't expected to begin until late 2022 at the earliest. Every state on this list had authorized the use of cannabis for medical purposes prior to full legalization.

Connecticut: Legalized in 2021

New Mexico: Legalized in 2021

New York: Legalized in 2021

Virginia: Legalized in 2021

Arizona: Legalized in 2020

Montana: Legalized in 2020

New Jersey: Legalized in 2020

Vermont: Legalized in 2020

Illinois: Legalized in 2019

Michigan: Legalized in 2018

California: Legalized in 2016

Maine: Legalized in 2016

Massachusetts: Legalized in 2016

Nevada: Legalized in 2016

District of Columbia: Legalized in 2014

Alaska: Legalized 2014

Oregon: Legalized in 2014

Colorado: Legalized in 2012

Washington: Legalized in 2012

What states have legalized medical marijuana?

Marijuana is allowed for medical treatment in most of the country. Only 11 states prohibit the drug completely. Here are the states that allow medical marijuana only. Mississippi and Alabama are the latest states to legalize medical pot, but it is still unavailable for purchase as the states try to establish regulations.

Mississippi - Legalized 2022

Alabama- Legalized 2021

South Dakota - Legalized 2020

Missouri - Legalized 2018

Oklahoma - Legalized 2018

Utah - Legalized 2018

Iowa - Legalized 2017

West Virginia - Legalized 2017

Arkansas - Legalized 2016

Florida - Legalized 2016

North Dakota - Legalized 2016

Ohio - Legalized 2016

Pennsylvania - Legalized 2016

Georgia- Legalized 2015

Louisiana - Legalized 2015

Minnesota - Legalized 2014

Maryland- Legalized 2013

New Hampshire - Legalized 2013

Delaware - Legalized 2011

Rhode Island- 2006

Hawaii- Legalized 2000

