42 Tiny Observations About Gen Z Culture That Will Be Seriously Enlightening To Other Generations

Last week, Jodie Foster went viral for explaining why she thinks Gen Z is annoying.

She told the Guardian, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They're like: 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today. I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m."

"Or in emails, I'll tell them: 'This is all grammatically incorrect. Did you not check your spelling?' And they're like: 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

Because Gen Z culture is in the news again, let's take a look at what people on X or Twitter have to say about it...

Gen Z culture is...

1.These emojis: 😙✌️

Gen z culture is saying something very traumatic and depressing then go 😗✌️ 12:02 PM - 29 Jul 2020

2. Not knowing how to watch cable:

gen z culture is not knowing how to turn the tv on to watch cable — m (@idiottrain) January 12, 2020

3.Making an Instagram account for disposable cameras:

Gen Z culture is making an Instagram account for your disposable camera 04:38 AM - 21 Nov 2019

4.Having multiple conversations with the same person on different apps:

Gen Z culture is having two different conversations with the same person on different apps 08:39 PM - 24 Jul 2020

5.Weird movie/song references:

Gen Z culture is hearing a really famous song from the 80’s and only knowing it from some movie like Paul Blart: Mall Cop 01:43 PM - 22 Jul 2020

6.Adding "just kidding" to everything:

Gen Z culture is adding "just kidding" after stating a fact, to convince ourselves that we're doing okay. 07:01 PM - 18 Jul 2020

7.Memes and moods:

gen Z culture is rlly just about posting an abstract meaningless meme on story and everybody replying to it with a ‘moood’ 🥴 03:32 PM - 15 Jul 2020

8.Making typos on purpose:

gen z culture is making typos voluntarily to accentuate the lol 11:30 AM - 14 Jul 2020

9. Always having their phones on silent:

Gen Z culture is to have my phone on silence from the very moment I bought it. — Andrés (@Damndres) November 26, 2020

10. Saying "This is so much":

Gen Z culture is saying “this is so much” whenever something mildly inconvenient happens — Dizzy Izzy✨ (@whip4equality) February 12, 2021

11. Reposting videos before watching them:

gen z culture is reposting a video before you watch it — ΛVᎶZIᏁᎶ (@AvgZing) February 18, 2021

12. Never updating Facebook profile pictures:

gen z culture is having a facebook profile picture that isn’t been updated in 4 years — anna shea (@ashea1099) April 15, 2021

13. Chucking phones across rooms to show people things:

Gen Z culture is chucking your phone at someone across the room when you want to show them something — uh-lean (@izaliney) May 3, 2021

14. Never using voicemail:

gen z culture is not knowing how to set up voicemail — Trip (@tripishot123) July 3, 2021

15. Astrology:

peak gen z culture is consulting the stars and horoscopes to see if we should do something or not that day — nat 🦋 (@luneclarity) July 30, 2021

16. Being terrified to call people:

gen z culture is trying to go out for dinner and no one wanting to call the restaurant for a reservation 💀 — jayla ☆ (@withloveyooh) August 28, 2021

17.Over-apologizing:

Gen z culture is over-apologizing or over-thanking people for your parents when you're out with them 01:34 AM - 02 Jul 2020

18. Teaching parents that weed isn't actually that bad:

Gen z culture is teaching your parents weed isn’t as bad as they were told growing up — Ari (@arii_923) September 18, 2021

19.Not knowing who Ryan Seacrest is:

Gen Z culture is hearing the name Ryan Seacrest in every movie and tv show yet still having no idea what he looks like 09:32 PM - 27 Jun 2020

20.Having conversations on Google Docs:

Gen z culture is having a conversation on a google doc 07:33 PM - 25 Jun 2020

21.The "Cup" song:

Gen Z culture is doing the cup song on random cylindrical objects when bored 11:24 PM - 21 Jun 2020

22.Only using dark mode:

gen z culture is bullying ur friends for not having their apps on dark mode 04:43 AM - 21 Jun 2020

23.Being obsessed with manifestation:

Gen Z culture is replacing religious faith with ✨ manifestation ✨ 08:24 PM - 17 Jun 2020

24.Taking pictures while having mental breakdowns:

gen z culture is taking pictures of yourself while you’re having a mental breakdown 10:18 PM - 28 May 2020

25.Never charging phones:

gen z culture is letting your phone die bc the charger is too far from the couch 07:16 PM - 16 May 2020

26.Switching between "u" and "you":

Gen z culture is switching between u and you in text messages 03:00 AM - 02 Mar 2020

27.Typing in either all lower or uppercase letters:

gen z culture is typing in all lower caps or all upper caps w no in between 12:03 AM - 02 Feb 2020

28.Live tweeting doctors appointments:

gen z culture is live tweeting ur doctors appointments 09:36 PM - 14 Jan 2020

29.Listening to vinyl with Airpods:

Gen Z culture is listening to vinyl with airpods 07:26 PM - 08 Jan 2020

30. Redoing keyboard smashes:

gen z culture is redoing a keyboard smash bc the first one was ugly — Lyle⁷ | Horizon out now! (@BTS_mp7) November 20, 2022

31. Cryptic Instagram posts:

Gen z culture is posting 16 pictures on Instagram of a streetlight that aren’t in focus with the caption “last week 💓” — Casper (@brandon__casper) December 7, 2022

32. Always checking pronouns in bio:

Gen Z culture is checking the bio for pronouns before you go off on them — tee (@terri_zhane) January 23, 2023

33. Wearing their parent's vintage clothes:

gen z culture is wearing ur mom's pearls and ur dad's vintage button down to the club — big bowl of homemade pasta (@ZoeInTheory) February 6, 2023

34. BeReal:

gen z culture is finding out your friend has covid from their BeReal — meg 🌲 (@megparker20) February 15, 2023

35. Being dramatic:

Gen Z culture is calling yourself unhinged when you’re literally just listening to a Taylor Swift song — hopbub (@hopeybubs) November 12, 2021

36. Texting with friends who are 3-feet away:

gen z culture is texting full convos with your friend when they're 3 feet away — jenna (@pnwjenna) December 2, 2021

37. Being both hypersensitive and desensitized to everything:

Gen Z culture is being both hypersensitive AND desensitized at the same time towards a lotta things, change my mind. — Callahan Clarke (@CalmThyPalm) February 12, 2022

38. Never learning their friend's addresses:

gen z culture is not knowing your friends’ actual address (like floor and shit) because you always text them so that they open the door — mj (@idkcaseywtv) April 14, 2022

39. Not drinking soda:

gen z culture is having friends that have done every drug under the sun but dont drink soda bc its “unhealthy” — m o n k e y b r a i n (hot girl era) (@boiarmadillo) May 25, 2022

40. Speeding up old songs:

Gen z culture is just speeding up throwback songs from like 2010 — bmo (@dhozv) September 20, 2022

41. Adding "ussy" to every word:

gen z culture is putting "ussy" after every word and thinking you're original and funny — mikhail (@mikhailcazi) October 13, 2022

42. And lastly...

Gen Z culture is just Millennial culture remastered — Yo Gabapentin (@SomeTweeter420) November 16, 2022

