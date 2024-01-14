Advertisement

42 Tiny Observations About Gen Z Culture That Will Be Seriously Enlightening To Other Generations

Last week, Jodie Foster went viral for explaining why she thinks Gen Z is annoying.

She told the Guardian, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They're like: 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today. I'm gonna come in at 10:30 a.m."

"Or in emails, I'll tell them: 'This is all grammatically incorrect. Did you not check your spelling?' And they're like: 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

Because Gen Z culture is in the news again, let's take a look at what people on X or Twitter have to say about it...

Gen Z culture is...

1.These emojis: 😙✌️

2. Not knowing how to watch cable:

3.Making an Instagram account for disposable cameras:

4.Having multiple conversations with the same person on different apps:

5.Weird movie/song references:

6.Adding "just kidding" to everything:

7.Memes and moods:

8.Making typos on purpose:

9. Always having their phones on silent:

10. Saying "This is so much":

11. Reposting videos before watching them:

12. Never updating Facebook profile pictures:

13. Chucking phones across rooms to show people things:

14. Never using voicemail:

15. Astrology:

16. Being terrified to call people:

17.Over-apologizing:

18. Teaching parents that weed isn't actually that bad:

19.Not knowing who Ryan Seacrest is:

20.Having conversations on Google Docs:

21.The "Cup" song:

22.Only using dark mode:

23.Being obsessed with manifestation:

24.Taking pictures while having mental breakdowns:

25.Never charging phones:

26.Switching between "u" and "you":

27.Typing in either all lower or uppercase letters:

28.Live tweeting doctors appointments:

29.Listening to vinyl with Airpods:

30. Redoing keyboard smashes:

31. Cryptic Instagram posts:

32. Always checking pronouns in bio:

33. Wearing their parent's vintage clothes:

34. BeReal:

35. Being dramatic:

36. Texting with friends who are 3-feet away:

37. Being both hypersensitive and desensitized to everything:

38. Never learning their friend's addresses:

39. Not drinking soda:

40. Speeding up old songs:

41. Adding "ussy" to every word:

42. And lastly...

