42 Summer Ice Pop Recipes That Are Super Easy to Make at Home

Hi, we’re PureWow, and we love making gorgeous desserts. But we also love relaxing in the sun (aka not spending all day in the kitchen). That’s why we created a roundup of stunning ice pops that are surprisingly easy to pull off at home. They’re refreshing, impressive and just the ticket for your next cookout or picnic. Here, 42 summer ice pop recipes that will have you ditching the store-bought kind forever.

1. White Wine Sangria Ice Pops

Just as tasty as they are gorgeous. Choose your favorite dry white wine, like a Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc, to pair with the fruit and white grape juice.

Get the recipe

2. Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Pops

Psst: They’re made with Greek yogurt instead of ice cream, but you’d never know. Feel free to skip the green food coloring—we're just suckers for nostalgia.

Get the recipe

3. Raspberry Prosecco Ice Pops

Sparkling wine + fresh raspberries + sugar = the easiest summer dessert ever invented.

Get the recipe

4. Cold Brew Ice Pops

Is it cool if we eat these for breakfast? Go the extra mile by sprinkling a few chocolate-covered espresso beans onto the top of each mold in the middle of freezing.

Get the recipe

5. Berry-Coconut Rocket Pops

A fun and easy DIY version of the classic ice cream truck treat—minus the artificial dyes and ingredients.

Get the recipe

6. Rainbow Cake Batter Ice Pops

Happy birthday to us. Most recipes lean on powdered cake mix as a base, but we opted for a homemade custard (and all the sprinkles) instead.

Get the recipe

7. Watermelon-Kiwi Ice Pops

No ice pop molds required here. All you need are paper cups, sticks and a freezer.

Get the recipe

8. Cookies-and-Cream Ice Pops

The kids will be beyond psyched to sink their teeth into all those big Oreo chunks. The secret to its creamy texture and irresistible flavor? Instant white chocolate pudding mix.

Get the recipe

9. Fresh Fruit Ice Pops

Do your farmers market haul justice by turning that fresh produce into something delicious. All it takes is fruit, lemon juice and agave for sweetening.

Get the recipe

10. Coconut Ice Pops

A creamy, dreamy treat, all thanks to coconut milk. Add a pop of tartness by topping the molds off with a layer of raspberry jam.

Get the recipe

11. Peaches-and-Cream Ice Pops

The key to their intense peach flavor is tossing the peaches in brown sugar and cinnamon, then roasting them to bring out all their natural sweetness.

Get the recipe

12. Portable Summer Sippers

These premade cocktails will save you from playing bartender all night at your own party. Instead of using molds and sticks, just fill up plastic bags and pop them in the freezer until they reach your desired frosty texture.

Get the recipe

13. Dark Chocolate Hummus Ice Pops

These two-ingredient pops are next-level decadent. Go wild with finishing touches, like chocolate drizzle, pomegranate arils, crushed pistachios or cocoa nibs.

Get the recipe

14. Watermelon-Mint Vodka Ice Pops

A splash of rose water and a bunch of fresh mint take these fruity gems up a notch. (BTW, this is the best way to cube the watermelon.)

Get the recipe

15. Mango and Strawberry Paletas

It doesn't get simpler than fresh fruit and sugar. The hardest part? Waiting for them to freeze before sneaking one out to the backyard.

Get the recipe

16. Piña Colada Italian Ice Pops

If there are kids at the barbecue, stick to fresh produce, coconut milk and condensed milk. If there aren't, spike them with coconut rum (and thank us later).

Get the recipe

17. Creamy Vegan Chocolate Fudge Pops

A dash of instant coffee powder adds a roasty, complex note to these treats. The hard outer shell is as simple as combining chocolate and coconut oil in the microwave and coating the pops to your liking.

Get the recipe

18. Blackberry, Pineapple and Coconut Swirl Italian Ice Pops

Tart, juicy blackberries are just the thing to brighten up rich, silky coconut cream.

Get the recipe

19. Creamy Peach and Honey Popsicles

The sliced peaches are roasted in honey and a dash of salt before being incorporated into the yogurt mixture. Leaving the slices whole adds a fresh textural element to the pops.

Get the recipe

20. Sugar-Free Strawberry Lemon Popsicles

Looking for a sweet that won't compromise your diet? These fruity cuties contain only 17 calories and 3 net carbs each.

Get the recipe

21. Blueberry Yogurt Swirl Popsicles

To give the pops a swirly, tie-dye look, don't fully blend the yogurt and berries together. Instead, gently mix them in a bowl before filling the molds. (We're betting lemon Greek yogurt would taste every bit as delicious as vanilla, just sayin'.)

Get the recipe

22. Hibiscus and Strawberry Paletas

Like authentic agua fresca on a stick. If you're all about hibiscus tea's tartness, feel free to add less sugar than the recipe calls for.

Get the recipe

23. 4-Ingredient Creamy Lemon Popsicles

Lemon is easily one of the most refreshing flavors on the planet, and even more so when the weather's hot. (Lemonade is summer's official drink for a reason, no?)

Get the recipe

24. Melon Pops with Mint

Cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew—the blender is your oyster. P.S.: If you start with frozen melon instead of fresh and spike it with tequila and lime juice, you'll have a frosty cocktail fit for a dinner party.

Get the recipe

25. Creamy Coconut Almond Breakfast Pops

Aka our dream breakfast when it's already 95°F at the crack of dawn.

Get the recipe

26. Healthy Layered Popsicles

You truly can't go wrong with fresh produce and a touch of honey. The recipe calls for mango-banana, spinach and strawberry layers, but feel free to swap in any green or berry that you have on hand.

Get the recipe

27. Mango-Coconut Ice Pops

This tropical treat comes together in a pan instead of an ice pop mold. Once it's frozen solid, just slice and serve.

Get the recipe

28. Hibiscus and Minty Watermelon Popsicles

Tart! Sweet! Herbaceous! Spicy! This combination of fresh fruit, herbs and hibiscus flowers hits every note you could hope for.

Get the recipe

29. Fruit Juice Popsicles, 12 Ways

Feeling lazy? This recipe has your back, considering all you'll need to do is combine fruit juices of your choice in a mold and let it freeze. We're partial to pomegranate-concord grape with blueberries, but the options are truly endless.

Get the recipe

30. Painkiller Cocktail Popsicles

One lick of this classic cocktail-gone-ice pop and boom: You're kicked back on a faraway beach without a care in the world. We'll take extra toasted coconut on ours, please.

Get the recipe

31. Strawberry Lemonade Popsicle

Pour the strawberry purée in first and pop the molds in the freezer for 30 minutes before adding the fresh lemonade—this will give the pops a pretty layered look.

Get the recipe

32. Roasted Berry and Honey Yogurt Popsicles

Roasting the raspberries and blueberries takes them from tart and firm to sweet and jammy. Combine the berries with the yogurt very gently for a marbled appearance.

Get the recipe

33. Mango Green Tea Pops

Bring on the antioxidants, baby. Both the matcha green tea and mango layers are sweetened with coconut milk for a creamy mouthfeel.

Get the recipe

34. Vietnamese Coffee Popsicles

If you've ever wondered what gives Vietnamese iced coffee its decadent, silky texture, you have sweetened condensed milk to thank.

Get the recipe

35. 3-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Popsicles

Fruit popsicle > your daily morning smoothie. It's just a fact. If the pops are too tart for your taste, add a dash of honey or maple syrup.

Get the recipe

36. Real Fruit Bomb Pops

This play on your childhood favorite is way creamier than the O.G. We'll chalk that up to the Greek yogurt and buttermilk, which also offer a much-welcomed tang to the pops.

Get the recipe

37. Easy Pineapple Mint Popsicles

Cubing and freezing the pineapple ahead is the trick to this frosty sipper. Here's how to cut a pineapple without losing a single shred of its juicy flesh.

Get the recipe

38. Creamy Dulce de Leche Pops

Can you believe these Latin-inspired goodies are vegan? That's because the recipe calls for coconut cream instead of dairy and Medjool dates for extra sweetness.

Get the recipe

39. Cookie-Coated Mango Lassi Frozen Yogurt Bars

BRB, our brain just exploded. The mango base is delicious on its own, but we're honestly most obsessed with the coating, which is a combination of freeze-dried mango, sugar cookie crumbles and crisped rice.

Get the recipe

40. Coconut-Pineapple Popsicles

Go ahead and roll them in toasted coconut flakes...or spike them with spiced rum. We support you either way.

Get the recipe

41. Limoncello Creamsicle Popsicle

Want to up the Creamsicle-inspired ante? Swap lemon juice for freshly squeezed Cara Cara orange juice.

Get the recipe

42. S'mores Fudgesicles

These sweets have a secret: They start with store-bought chocolate ice cream. That's cool with us, considering we're *really* here for the torched homemade marshmallow fluff.

Get the recipe

