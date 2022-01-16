42-year-old man killed in early-morning Stockton shooting, Police Department says

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a Stockton neighborhood, according to police.

In a news release, the Stockton Police Department said the fatal shooting occurred about 5:26 a.m. near Funston Avenue and Bradford Street.

Responding officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives did not have any information regarding a potential motive or any suspected gunmen.

The department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call dispatchers at 209-937-8377.