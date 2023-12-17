The 42 Funniest And Lowkey Brutal Things People Said "Boomers Love" In 2023
2023 is almost over!
That obviously means it's time for me to scour X, aka Twitter, for random things people said about boomers this year.
Here are some of the funniest "boomers love" posts from 2023...
1. The 🤬 emoji:
Boomers love this emoji 🤬
— mal (@ma11ori) August 31, 2023
2. Mispronouncing Dua Lipa's name:
There’s nothing boomers love more than mispronouncing Dua Lipa’s name
— Street Thoughtz (@streetthotz) August 31, 2023
3. Ending phone conversations by saying "bye now":
Boomers love to end conversations on the phone with “bye now”
— brian (@welldonebrain) February 16, 2023
4. Running into people they know at grocery stores:
Boomers love running into people they know at the grocery store
— 👖 (@manutebolshevic) July 21, 2023
5. Printing:
boomers love to print things
— Cornelius (@CornilisRye) April 3, 2023
6. Bitmojis:
Has anyone done a psychiatric study on why boomers love bitmojis so much?
— Nicholas Gerlach (parody) (@NicholasGerlach) July 24, 2023
7. Posting 3D photos on Facebook:
just want someone to love me like boomers love posting an unnecessary 3D photo on facebook
— Paul Anderson 💫🪐🦑🪶💎 (@acereject) June 25, 2023
8. Saying "so much for FAST food" at McDonald's:
boomers love to say the line “so much for FAST food” when their mcdonalds order takes more than two minutes
— laura 🌱 (@hellyeah_TA) August 4, 2023
9. Saying "Is that it?!" at the end of a movie:
boomers love to go "is that it!?" as soon as the end credits of a movie start to roll
— beer slaughterer (@eddieczuba69) January 7, 2023
10. Saying "So, what's going on in here?" when they enter a room:
Boomers love walking into a room and saying, "So what's going on in here?"
— Sam (@ZombiManos) January 9, 2023
11. Taking videos at concerts with the flash on:
Boomers love to take videos at concerts with the flash on
— morgan (@morganaaanne) January 27, 2023
12. Making the brand of soda they drink their entire personality:
Boomers love to make a soda their entire personality
— Thomas (@commonsense110) February 18, 2023
13. Printing receipts:
Boomers love to have every receipt printed even when digital is an option
— Phin (@Just_Phintastic) February 26, 2023
14. Talking about how high interest rates used to be:
Boomers love talking about how interest rates were 18% back when a house cost about as much as a VCR.
— illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) August 13, 2023
15. The term "He has never worked a day in his life":
Boomers love the saying “he has never worked a day in his life”
— ‘Jamin (@shulmanben) June 7, 2023
16. Texting you to alert you that they sent an email:
boomers love to send you and email and then text you to let you know that they sent you an email.
— Cole (afk) (@schoolboyycole) June 29, 2023
17. Typing like this "...":
why do boomers...love to type...like this at all times...
— Jason (@hawksnestna) September 5, 2023
18. Watching FB videos on full volume:
Boomers love watching Facebook/Instagram reels in the airport with the volume on HIGH
— Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) September 19, 2023
19. Commenting "WHO?!" on every Facebook post about a celebrity they've never heard of:
Boomers love commenting “WHO?!?” and “never heard of them!” on celebrity line up announcements.
— dan. 👽 (@daodonovan) September 30, 2023
20. Saying "You're so fast" as they watch people text:
Boomers love to say “you’re so fast” when they watch you text
— Murt (@HateAtChee) October 4, 2023
21. Slowly examining receipts while walking out of stores:
Boomers love carefully examining their receipts while walking out the store
— Mr. Zoot Horn Rollo (@twoweeksfromno1) July 2, 2023
22. Standing in the door of establishments:
boomers love to take two steps into an establishment then stand still right there in the entrance for a solid minute taking everything in
— aubrey plaza dupe (@f3rrisbuell3r) October 9, 2023
23. Saying "I think they only got one person working here" in busy stores:
boomers love walking up to a semi busy establishment and saying shit like "i think they only got one person working here"
— playboi ronni (@huskycat724) November 5, 2023
24. Wishing you happy birthday in a comment on someone else's happy birthday post:
Boomers love to wish you Happy Birthday in a comment on somebody else's Birthday post on your wall.
— Quinn Clark (@Saint_Quinn) November 15, 2023
25. Joking about drinking:
Boomers love to joke when they hear a can being opened in the office “oh is that a beer”…..no Todd it’s 9:45 on a Wednesday this isn’t Mad Men
— Austin S. Marsh (@A_Marshan) November 30, 2023
26. Saying "We got here at the right time" whenever a line forms:
Boomers love saying “we got here at the right time” anywhere a line forms and they’re even kind of near the front
— Peppermint Petty (@marymostlymeows) November 29, 2023
27. Thinking the first line of any song is the song's title:
boomers love to do this thing where they think the first line of a song is the song's title
— ben (@botsy_) November 27, 2023
28. Joining FB groups and posting "Why can't I post in the group?":
Boomers love to join fb groups and then post “why can’t I post in the group” in the group
— Bill Nye the Reply Guy (@BigBicNick) November 30, 2023
29. Waiting for Ubers in the cold even though you know exactly where the car is:
boomers love waiting outside in the cold for 5 minutes for an Uber when you know exactly when it's arriving
— Whispy (@whispyws) December 2, 2023
30. Talking to a real person:
Boomers love “talking to a real person”.
— Kelly (@KelKelKelKel) November 30, 2023
31. Standing up immediately when the plane lands:
Boomers love being the first to stand up and secure their bag after the plane stops, only to wait to get off like the rest of us
— Shuuup (@shuppp10) March 10, 2023
32. Pointing the remote control at the TV like a gun:
Boomers love pointing the remote control at the thing they're using like they're aiming a gun
— Perikles of Athens (@FrenPerikles) March 10, 2023
33. Calling TV shows "programs":
Boomers love calling TV shows “programs.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eGO7A1Smad
— Brad Davis (@Bgamer90) March 30, 2023
34. Taking bad iPhone pictures at weddings:
Why do boomers love taking bad iphone pictures of weddings
— Max (@Maxxxturner) April 8, 2023
35. Traffic:
Is there anything boomers love more than talking about traffic?
— theGlenn (@theGlenn) April 9, 2023
36. Blurry memes about math:
Boomers love to comment on photos like this and be like “this is 138 where I went to school.” pic.twitter.com/d4XPBVcSEo
— schlabby (@schlabby1) April 5, 2023
37. Asking if there are any specials:
Boomers love asking if there are any specials
— sarah runs on dunkin (@princess_zeldin) April 19, 2023
38. Calling microwaves "the nuker":
Boomers love calling the microwave “the nuker”
— 🅱️ (@BryceLenox21) March 2, 2023
39. Minion memes:
Boomers love using minion memes. The millennial version of that is using gifs from The Office
— adam swensen (@adam_swensen) April 20, 2023
40. Leather phone cases:
Boomers love a leather phone case.
— ᴏꜱᴄᴀʀ (@o_b_h_) April 27, 2023
41. Using "Hey Siri" for everything:
Boomers love using that “Hey Siri” for everything 🥴
— LaCienega Boulevardez (@ramathegodess) June 2, 2023
42. And lastly, making important phone calls in doctor office waiting rooms:
boomers love to make important phone calls in dr office waiting rooms
— spicy little rat boy (@myredhand) May 1, 2023