The 42 Funniest And Lowkey Brutal Things People Said "Boomers Love" In 2023

2023 is almost over!

Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

That obviously means it's time for me to scour X, aka Twitter, for random things people said about boomers this year.

Andrii Iemelyanenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are some of the funniest "boomers love" posts from 2023...

1. The 🤬 emoji:

Boomers love this emoji 🤬 — mal (@ma11ori) August 31, 2023

2. Mispronouncing Dua Lipa's name:

There’s nothing boomers love more than mispronouncing Dua Lipa’s name — Street Thoughtz (@streetthotz) August 31, 2023

3. Ending phone conversations by saying "bye now":

Boomers love to end conversations on the phone with “bye now” — brian (@welldonebrain) February 16, 2023

Lucigerma / Getty Images

4. Running into people they know at grocery stores:

Boomers love running into people they know at the grocery store — 👖 (@manutebolshevic) July 21, 2023

5. Printing:

boomers love to print things — Cornelius (@CornilisRye) April 3, 2023

Imagenavi / Getty Images/imagenavi

6. Bitmojis:

Has anyone done a psychiatric study on why boomers love bitmojis so much? — Nicholas Gerlach (parody) (@NicholasGerlach) July 24, 2023

7. Posting 3D photos on Facebook:

just want someone to love me like boomers love posting an unnecessary 3D photo on facebook — Paul Anderson 💫🪐🦑🪶💎 (@acereject) June 25, 2023

8. Saying "so much for FAST food" at McDonald's:

boomers love to say the line “so much for FAST food” when their mcdonalds order takes more than two minutes — laura 🌱 (@hellyeah_TA) August 4, 2023

9. Saying "Is that it?!" at the end of a movie:

boomers love to go "is that it!?" as soon as the end credits of a movie start to roll — beer slaughterer (@eddieczuba69) January 7, 2023

Staticnak1983 / Getty Images

10. Saying "So, what's going on in here?" when they enter a room:

Boomers love walking into a room and saying, "So what's going on in here?" — Sam (@ZombiManos) January 9, 2023

11. Taking videos at concerts with the flash on:

Boomers love to take videos at concerts with the flash on — morgan (@morganaaanne) January 27, 2023

A_columbo / Getty Images

12. Making the brand of soda they drink their entire personality:

Boomers love to make a soda their entire personality — Thomas (@commonsense110) February 18, 2023

13. Printing receipts:

Boomers love to have every receipt printed even when digital is an option — Phin (@Just_Phintastic) February 26, 2023

14. Talking about how high interest rates used to be:

Boomers love talking about how interest rates were 18% back when a house cost about as much as a VCR. — illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) August 13, 2023

15. The term "He has never worked a day in his life":

Boomers love the saying “he has never worked a day in his life” — ‘Jamin (@shulmanben) June 7, 2023

16. Texting you to alert you that they sent an email:

boomers love to send you and email and then text you to let you know that they sent you an email. — Cole (afk) (@schoolboyycole) June 29, 2023

Zorica Nastasic / Getty Images

17. Typing like this "...":

why do boomers...love to type...like this at all times... — Jason (@hawksnestna) September 5, 2023

18. Watching FB videos on full volume:

Boomers love watching Facebook/Instagram reels in the airport with the volume on HIGH — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) September 19, 2023

19. Commenting "WHO?!" on every Facebook post about a celebrity they've never heard of:

Boomers love commenting “WHO?!?” and “never heard of them!” on celebrity line up announcements. — dan. 👽 (@daodonovan) September 30, 2023

20. Saying "You're so fast" as they watch people text:

Boomers love to say “you’re so fast” when they watch you text — Murt (@HateAtChee) October 4, 2023

21. Slowly examining receipts while walking out of stores:

Boomers love carefully examining their receipts while walking out the store — Mr. Zoot Horn Rollo (@twoweeksfromno1) July 2, 2023

Halfpoint / Getty Images

22. Standing in the door of establishments:

boomers love to take two steps into an establishment then stand still right there in the entrance for a solid minute taking everything in — aubrey plaza dupe (@f3rrisbuell3r) October 9, 2023

23. Saying "I think they only got one person working here" in busy stores:

boomers love walking up to a semi busy establishment and saying shit like "i think they only got one person working here" — playboi ronni (@huskycat724) November 5, 2023

Jose Carlos Cerdeno Martinez / Getty Images

24. Wishing you happy birthday in a comment on someone else's happy birthday post:

Boomers love to wish you Happy Birthday in a comment on somebody else's Birthday post on your wall. — Quinn Clark (@Saint_Quinn) November 15, 2023

25. Joking about drinking:

Boomers love to joke when they hear a can being opened in the office “oh is that a beer”…..no Todd it’s 9:45 on a Wednesday this isn’t Mad Men — Austin S. Marsh (@A_Marshan) November 30, 2023

26. Saying "We got here at the right time" whenever a line forms:

Boomers love saying “we got here at the right time” anywhere a line forms and they’re even kind of near the front — Peppermint Petty (@marymostlymeows) November 29, 2023

Thierry Hebbelinck / Getty Images

27. Thinking the first line of any song is the song's title:

boomers love to do this thing where they think the first line of a song is the song's title — ben (@botsy_) November 27, 2023

28. Joining FB groups and posting "Why can't I post in the group?":

Boomers love to join fb groups and then post “why can’t I post in the group” in the group — Bill Nye the Reply Guy (@BigBicNick) November 30, 2023

29. Waiting for Ubers in the cold even though you know exactly where the car is:

boomers love waiting outside in the cold for 5 minutes for an Uber when you know exactly when it's arriving — Whispy (@whispyws) December 2, 2023

30. Talking to a real person:

Boomers love “talking to a real person”. — Kelly (@KelKelKelKel) November 30, 2023

Ajr_images / Getty Images

31. Standing up immediately when the plane lands:

Boomers love being the first to stand up and secure their bag after the plane stops, only to wait to get off like the rest of us — Shuuup (@shuppp10) March 10, 2023

32. Pointing the remote control at the TV like a gun:

Boomers love pointing the remote control at the thing they're using like they're aiming a gun — Perikles of Athens (@FrenPerikles) March 10, 2023

33. Calling TV shows "programs":

Boomers love calling TV shows “programs.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eGO7A1Smad — Brad Davis (@Bgamer90) March 30, 2023

34. Taking bad iPhone pictures at weddings:

Why do boomers love taking bad iphone pictures of weddings — Max (@Maxxxturner) April 8, 2023

35. Traffic:

Is there anything boomers love more than talking about traffic? — theGlenn (@theGlenn) April 9, 2023

36. Blurry memes about math:

Boomers love to comment on photos like this and be like “this is 138 where I went to school.” pic.twitter.com/d4XPBVcSEo — schlabby (@schlabby1) April 5, 2023

37. Asking if there are any specials:

Boomers love asking if there are any specials — sarah runs on dunkin (@princess_zeldin) April 19, 2023

38. Calling microwaves "the nuker":

Boomers love calling the microwave “the nuker” — 🅱️ (@BryceLenox21) March 2, 2023

Ajr_images / Getty Images

39. Minion memes:

Boomers love using minion memes. The millennial version of that is using gifs from The Office — adam swensen (@adam_swensen) April 20, 2023

40. Leather phone cases:

Boomers love a leather phone case. — ᴏꜱᴄᴀʀ (@o_b_h_) April 27, 2023

41. Using "Hey Siri" for everything:

Boomers love using that “Hey Siri” for everything 🥴 — LaCienega Boulevardez (@ramathegodess) June 2, 2023

42. And lastly, making important phone calls in doctor office waiting rooms:

boomers love to make important phone calls in dr office waiting rooms — spicy little rat boy (@myredhand) May 1, 2023

