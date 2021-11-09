39 awesome gift ideas your boyfriend will love

The best gifts for boyfriend for 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It can be tricky to find the perfect gift for your boyfriend, especially if you haven’t been dating for very long. Ideally, you’ll want to get him something that caters to his interests and will be useful to him, but it’s also nice if the gift is something the two of you can use together, helping to strengthen your relationship.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

We’ve tested hundreds of products over the course of the year, and using our expert insights, we’ve assembled this list of awesome gift ideas for that special guy in your life. No matter what your boyfriend is into—gaming, cooking, exercise, fishing, or something else entirely—we’ve got the 411 on top-rated products he’s sure to love.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

1. For the at-home beer maker: Home Brew Journal

Best gifts for boyfriends: Beer Journal

There comes a time in every beer lover's life when they decide to try their hand at brewing, and if your boyfriend has fallen in love with the hoppy art form, this Home Brew Journal is the perfect gift. (If he’s just getting started, you can alternatively get him one of our favorite home-brew beer kits.) The journal has a carefully structured template where your boyfriend can record all his brew notes, allowing him to easily recreate your favorite recipes down the road.

Get the Home Brew Journal from UncommonGoods for $28

2. For the boyfriend who needs pampering: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts for boyfriends: Parachute robe

Picture this: Your boyfriend gets out of the shower on a chilly day, wraps up in his new Parachute Classic Robe, then comes and plants a kiss on your forehead to thank you for such a thoughtful gift. We tested the Classic Robe, which has a near cult-following, this year and can confirm it would make a great present. The unisex robe is plush, soft, and warm, and it’s perfect for anyone who likes walking around in a towel for an extended period of time after they shower, or those who love lounging around in comfort when they get up in the morning.

Story continues

Get the Parachute Classic Robe for $99

3. For the manscaping enthusiast: Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0

Best gifts for boyfriends: Manscaped

There’s no better way for men to trim up their, ahem, downstairs area than with the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0. This specialty razor got its start on Shark Tank, and we’ve actually tested it and can confirm it’s a genuinely useful tool for trimming all manner of body hair. The Lawn Mower 3.0 is cordless and waterproof, and it even has a built-in LED light to help your man navigate more sensitive areas of his physique.

Get the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 from Amazon for $69.99

4. For the boyfriend who loves comfort: Saxx Underwear

Best gifts for boyfriends: Saxx Underwear

If your boyfriend is used to buying mult-packs of underwear, Saxx makes the case for shelling out more cash for single pieces. It's clear the company prioritizes comfort, which helps ease the hefty $25 starting price. Don't let that scare you, though: the Saxx boxer briefs are some of the most comfortable undergarments we've ever tested.

Get Saxx Underwear starting at $25

5. For the eco-conscious: Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts for boyfriends: Brita water bottle

Is your boyfriend big on recycling and reducing his carbon footprint? If so, you can’t go wrong getting him our favorite reusable water bottle, the Brita Premium. This water bottle offers a generous 20-ounce capacity and a wide-mouth opening for easy filling, and it has a built-in filter that will help remove impurities from water as he drinks. Plus, this reusable bottle comes in a variety of colors to suit your boyfriend’s tastes.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $32.99

6. For the board-game lover: Catan

Best gifts for boyfriends: Catan

No board game collection is complete with Catan, a cult-favorite game boasting more than 10k reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon. To play the game, you need three or four people, and the goal is to collect resources and build a flourishing settlement on the “island,” which has a different layout every time you play. Seriously, once your boyfriend experiences Catan for the first time, he’s going to want to host board game nights all the time.

Get Catan from Walmart for $35

7. For the runner: Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Best gifts for boyfriends: Garmin Frontrunner

Whether your boyfriend has multiple marathons under his belt or is just a casual runner, he’s sure to appreciate the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Running Smartwatch. The watch is comfortable and easy to use, and it tracks important metrics like distance, time, and pace—it even includes free race training plans.

Plus, your beau will be able to download playlists from Spotify and Apple Music onto the watch, saving him from having to carry his phone while running. With all these features, it’s no wonder this model took home our award for the best running watch.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Running Smartwatch from Amazon for $296

8. For the one with street style: A pair of New Balance sneakers

Best gifts for boyfriends: New Balance sneakers

Did you know that New Balance sneakers aren't just for dads who like to grill? The athleisure brand has experienced a style renaissance over the past few years, particularly with its footwear, which has emerged as a favorite for sneakerheads everywhere. While there's plenty of high fashion styles such as New Balance's Aime Leon Dore collab, you can't go wrong with gifting him a classic pair of New Balance 574s.

Get the New Balance 574 Men's Sneaker from New Balance for 79.99

9. For the meat lover: Crowd Cow subscription

Best gifts for boyfriends: Crowd Cow subscription

Enthusiastic carnivores will love Crowd Cow, our favorite meal delivery service. We found their various cuts to be deliciously juicy and super high-quality, plus, we loved the brand's mission to work exclusively with farms that raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical manner, without added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

Get a gift box from Crowd Cow starting at $35

10. For the avid gamer: SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyword

Best gifts for boyfriends: Keyboard

A high-end gaming keyboard will help to elevate your boyfriend’s video game skills, and we recommend the SteelSeries Apex Pro as the best gaming keyboard you can buy. This sleek keyboard can be adjusted to his preferred sensitivity level, and it has fully configurable RGB lighting, as well. There’s even a small OLED screen on the keyboard where he can display his gamer tag—cool, right?

Get the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard from Amazon for $163.46

11. For the commuter: Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Best gifts for boyfriends: Sony headphones

If your boyfriend takes the bus, train, or subway to work, he’d probably welcome a set of active noise-canceling headphones. We’ve tested many of the most popular active noise-canceling headphones over the years, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 are our reigning favorite. While they’re on the expensive side, the active noise cancellation is strong enough to take the edge off a noisy commute—without blocking out announcements made over the PA system.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones from Amazon for $348

12. For the boyfriend on-the-go: HP Spectre x360 14t

Best gifts for boyfriends: HP Spectre x360 14t

If your boyfriend is as likely to get his work done from a coffee shop or the couch as he is his work desk, the HP Spectre x360 can follow him along on all his journeys. With a super fast processor, excellent battery life, and attractive design, this is one of our favorite premium laptops on the market. Its 3:2 display makes it easier to read web pages than a typical 16:9 laptop, and its nine-hour battery life is plenty to get through a day's worth of use.

Get the HP Spectre x360 14t from HP for $1,199.99

13. For the one who cherishes his after-work drink: Libbey Mixologist 7-Piece Cocktail Set

Best gifts for boyfriends: Cocktail mixologist set

If your boyfriend looks forward to a glass of his favorite drink after a long day of work, a bartender's kit may be just what he needs to take his drinks to the next level. This seven-piece set includes a cocktail shaker base, a mixing glass, a shot glass, metal tongs, a metal strainer, and a wooden muddler. That'll be everything he needs to start experimenting with his own drinks, and maybe find a new house favorite.

Get the Libbey Mixologist 7-Piece Cocktail Set from Bed Bath and Beyond for $34.99

14. For the murder-mystery fan: Hunt A Killer

Best gifts for boyfriends: Hunt A Killer

You can spice up monthly date nights with the help of Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder mystery subscription box. We tested out Hunt A Killer ourselves, and we quickly became obsessed with solving the (fictional) cold case murder. Each month, you’ll get a collection of evidence to sort through, as well as an objective, and as the “season” progresses, you’ll be able to put together the clues, unraveling what happened and bringing a killer to justice. It’s a great couple’s activity and sure to be a hit if your boyfriend is a fan of True Crime.

Get a 6-month Hunt a Killer gift card for $165

15. For the grillmaster: ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Cooking Thermometer

Best gifts for boyfriends: Meat probe

If your boyfriend can regularly be found cooking over a hot grill, he’ll definitely appreciate the ChefAlarm Cooking Thermometer, which is the best probe thermometer we’ve tested. Not only is this thermometer incredibly accurate and able to be calibrated, but you can also use it as a timer and it can withstand temperatures up to 700°F, making it perfect for any grilling enthusiast. Plus, you’ll get to reap the benefits of this gift, as well, enjoying perfectly cooked steaks and burgers. Win-win!

Get the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Cooking Thermometer from ThermoWorks for $48.75

16. For the fisherman: YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Best gifts for boyfriends: YETI cooler

YETI coolers are one of the most highly coveted products for outdoorsmen, and your boyfriend will be over the moon if you gift him the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler. It can fit up to 28 cans in its 33-liter interior, and it boasts an impressive 3 inches of insulation to keep its contents cool for days. The durable cooler is even certified as bear-resistant when used with padlocks on its corners, so it can truly stand up to anything your boyfriend will throw at it.

Get the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler from REI for $299.98

17. For the boyfriend who loves to learn: MasterClass

The best gifts for men: MasterClass Online Classes

If your boyfriend is always buying “how to” books or watching skill-building videos on YouTube, he’ll love getting a membership to MasterClass. The e-learning platform offers an impressive roster of courses on every subject imaginable—from photography to cooking to singing—and they’re all taught by big-name celebrities in the field. We tried out MasterClass for ourselves, and we found the courses to be extremely motivational with many useful lessons.

Get a MasterClass Membership for $15 per month

18. For the minimalist: Always Pan

Best gifts for boyfriends: Always Pan

The Always Pan is the perfect gift for anyone who can’t stand clutter in the kitchen. This unique pan is designed to replace eight common pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, spoon rest, and more. We tested the Always Pan to see if it’s worth the hype, and we were truly impressed with its versatility and cooking performance. Not to mention, every piece of this pan (including the accessories) is stackable, so it will barely take up any space in his kitchen.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

19. For the boyfriend who works long hours: Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Best gifts for boyfriends: Foot spa

After a long day at work, there’s nothing that feels better than soaking your achy feet, and you can treat your beau to this simple pleasure with the Ivation Foot Spa. This model is one of the best foot spas we’ve ever used thanks to its superior heat control, deep basin, and massage rollers, and it will save you from having to rub your boyfriend’s feet yourself. Win-win!

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager from Amazon for $79.99

20. For the cold brew lover: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for boyfriends: Takeya cold brew maker

For the boyfriend who stops at Starbucks every day for a cold brew, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is an unbeatable gift—not only will it help him make delicious coffee at home, but he might even save some money! The Takeya beat out the competition in our testing thanks to its user-friendly design and flavorful brew, and the coffee maker fits perfectly in the fridge, allowing your boyfriend to keep freshly made cold brew on hand for days at a time.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $22.20

21. For the one always running low on battery: Mophie Powerstation PD

Best gifts for boyfriends: Mophie Powerstation PD

If his go-to excuse for texting you back hours later is "my phone was low on battery" a portable battery pack is the perfect gift. Our favorite battery pack is the Mophie Powerstation PD, which is powerful enough to juice up two phones at once.

Get the Mophie Powerstation PD from Amazon for $42.17

22. For the city dweller: Urban Map Glass

Best gifts for boyfriends: Urban map glasses

The Urban Map Glass would be the perfect addition to any city dweller’s bar cart. These 11-ounce glasses are covered with a realistic depiction of a specific city’s grid, and they’re available for most major U.S. cities, including Boston, New York, Chicago, and dozens more. These affordable glasses get top marks from thousands of reviewers, and they’d make a great gift for the boyfriend who loves his metropolitan home.

Get the Urban Map Glass from UncommonGoods for $18

23. For the aspiring photographer: Nikon D3500

Best gifts for boyfriends: Nikon D3500

Is your boyfriend always snapping artsy pictures with his phone? Then it might be time to upgrade him to our favorite beginner camera, the Nikon D3500. This affordable DSLR is incredibly user-friendly and compact enough to take anywhere, yet it still delivers crisp, high-definition images, as well as smooth video clips. It’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to take their photography skills to the next level.

Get the Nikon D3500 from Best Buy for $599.99

24. For the anxious boyfriend: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for boyfriends: Gravity Blanket

A weighted blanket is a great tool for decompressing after a hard day, and the cult-favorite Gravity Blanket is the best weighted blanket we’ve ever tested. It comes in three color options and four different weights, and the plush exterior is super cozy and welcoming to curl up under when you’re feeling stressed. Who knows, maybe your boyfriend will even share it with you!

Get the Gravity Blanket for $195

25. For the boyfriend who works on cars: DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set

Best gifts for boyfriends: Dewalt Toolkit

Does your boyfriend spend hours tinkering with his car on the weekend? If so, no mechanic’s workshop is complete without a comprehensive tool set like this one from DeWalt. The kit comes with 108 pieces, including both ⅜- and ¼-inch ratchets and sockets, nut driver and bits, and hex keys. The heavy-duty tools have a polished chrome finish, and they come in a convenient storage case to help your boyfriend stay organized as he works.

Get the DeWalt 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set from Home Depot for $72.53

4. For subscription-box lover: Bespoke Post

Best gifts for boyfriends: Bespoke Post

Who doesn’t love getting a package in the mail every month? Bespoke Post is one of our favorite subscription boxes for men, as it offers several different themed boxes every month. Your boyfriend will be able to choose from boxes revolving around travel, cooking, grooming, mixology, and more, and during our testing, we were impressed with the high-quality products that came in each Bespoke Post delivery.

Get Bespoke Post for $45 per month

27. For the coffee addict: Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription

Best gifts for brothers: Angels' Cup Coffee

If coffee is an essential part of your boyfriend’s daily routine, he’ll definitely appreciate a subscription to Angels' Cup, which is one of the best coffee subscription services we’ve tested. Angels' Cup will let him take blind taste tests to determine the coffee best suited toward his needs. Plus, he can speak to master roasters on the company's app. The prices are surprisingly affordable, starting as low as $10.99 per month for one 12-ounce bag.

Get an Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription, starting at $10.99 per month

28. For the bookworm: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for boyfriends: Kindle Paperwhite

If your boyfriend never leaves the house without his latest book in tow, it’s time to upgrade him to an e-reader. We particularly like the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which stood out in our testing thanks to its sleek, lightweight design, 8GB storage capacity, and matte screen, which makes reading easy, even in the sun. Plus, this version of the Kindle is waterproof—ideal for days by the pool or at the beach—and your boyfriend can also use it to download Audible audio content to listen to via Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $110

29. For the tailgater: Weber Q 1200

Best gifts for boyfriends: Weber

If football season is your boyfriend’s favorite time of the year, chances are he partakes in the age-old tradition of pre-game tailgating. One of the best portable grills we’ve ever used is the Weber Q 1200, a propane-powered model, and it’s a great gift for the boyfriend who always wants to grill before the big game. The beauty of this Weber grill is that it’s incredibly portable, so no matter whether he’s watching the game at home or at the stadium, he’ll be able to use it to cook up his favorite gameday foods.

Get the Weber Q 1200 from Amazon for $219

30. For the boyfriend who loves his car: ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum

Best gifts for boyfriends: ThisWorx

As someone who’s currently dating a “car guy,” I know firsthand just how particular they can be about their precious vehicles. The ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum is designed specifically for cars, as it features a 16-foot power cord that plugs into a 12V lighter port, saving your boyfriend the hassle of dragging out an extension cord. This car vacuum comes with three nozzles, as well as a variety of other tools that will help your boyfriend keep every nook and cranny of his ride spotless.

Get the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum from Amazon for $35.99

31. For the world traveler: Osprey Ozone Duplex 65

Best gifts for boyfriends: Osprey bag

If you and your boyfriend travel a lot, he could definitely use the Osprey Ozone Duplex 65, our favorite travel backpack for men. While a bit pricey, this backpack is worth the splurge for serious travelers, as it offers the perfect combination of durability, comfort, and intelligent design. We loved its detachable daypack and lockable zippers, and its thoughtful design makes it comfortable to wear, even for long treks.

Get the Osprey Ozone Duplex 65 from Amazon for $220

32. For the bearded boyfriend: Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit

Best gifts for boyfriends: Beard care kit

Whether your boyfriend is growing a beard for the first time or has sported facial hair for as long as you can remember, he’ll be able to keep his beard under control with the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit. This top-rated kit includes a wooden boar's hairbrush, a double-sided picket comb, unscented beard oil, citrus beard-styling balm, and a pair of beard scissors, all of which comes in a convenient metal tin.

Get the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men from Amazon for $27.88

33. For the boyfriend who likes to binge-watch: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for boyfriends: Roku Ultra

If your date nights regularly consist of binge-watching Ozark or Schitt’s Creek, you can’t go wrong gifting your boyfriend the Roku Ultra, which is the best streaming device we’ve tested. This easy-to-use device supports 4K/HDR content and Dolby Atmos sound, and it offers an impressive selection of streaming services, including Apple's own TV app. Plus, the Roku remote offers voice control and even has dedicated buttons for four major streaming services for quick access.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $97

34. For the golfer: Daphne's Tiger Golf Headcover

Best gifts for boyfriends: Golf club covers

If this tiger-shaped golf club cover looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen Tiger Woods using it when your boyfriend is watching golf on TV. Yup, it’s the exact same one that the golf legend owns, which is why we’re sure it would make a great gift for any golf-loving boyfriend. The cover fits on drivers up to 460cc, and the company offers a lifetime guarantee on the tiger-shaped accessory.

Get the Daphne’s Tiger Golf Headcover on Amazon for $26.95

35. For the Marvel fan: Disney+

We are looking forward to the new Marvel series on Disney+.

Does your boyfriend insist on attending midnight premieres for every new Marvel movie that comes out? Then get that man a Disney+ subscription! This new streaming service features all the Marvel movies, from Black Panther to Avengers: Endgame, so he’ll be able to rewatch his favorite flicks any time he wants. Plus, it also has hit original shows like The Mandalorian, making it a worthwhile addition to any streaming lineup.

Get a Disney+ subscription for $79.99 a year

36. For the boyfriend who likes to cuddle: The Big Blanket

Best gifts for boyfriends: Big Blanket

If your boyfriend loves to cuddle up on the couch with you, the Big Blanket is a must-have for his house. We’re obsessed with this super-cozy oversized throw blanket, which comes in a variety of styles, including stretchy, plush, and woven options in numerous colors. Because it’s so big—10 by 10 feet, to be exact—the Big Blanket is perfect for snuggling on movie night, using on the bed, or even building epic forts. In fact, we’re betting you’ll want one for yourself after you experience its greatness.

Get the Big Blanket for $149

37. For the fitness enthusiast: Hyperice Hypervolt

Best gifts for boyfriends: Hypervolt

Massage guns are the latest craze in the fitness world, and if your beau regularly foam rolls after rough gym sessions, he’ll appreciate the Hyperice Hypervolt more than you know. This massage gun offers three speed settings and includes five attachments for different parts of the body, and during testing, we loved its quiet operation and long battery life, which made it stand out from other popular options.

Get the Hyperice Hypervolt from Dick's Sporting Goods for $249

38. For the baseball fan: Baseball Stadium Blueprints

Best gifts for boyfriends: Baseball stadium blueprint

Die-hard baseball fans often know every inch of their team’s stadium by heart, which is what makes the Baseball Stadium Blueprint the perfect gift for your baseball-obsessed boyfriend. These detailed stadium maps, which are available for dozens of major parks, include both design specs and highlights of major events, and they’re printed on museum-grade archival paper and mounted in a wooden frame.

Get the Baseball Stadium Blueprint from UncommonGoods for $185

39. For the boyfriend who’s always on the go: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Best gifts for boyfriends: Zojirushi

One of the best presents I ever gave my boyfriend was a sturdy to-go mug—he uses it multiple times a week to bring his coffee to work or on early-morning golf outings, and he always tells me how much he loves it. If you want to follow suit, our top-recommended travel mug is this model from Zojirushi, which has a sleek, easy-to-carry design and is nearly unbeatable when it comes to temperature retention.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug from Amazon for $23.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best gifts for boyfriends 2021: 40 gift ideas he will actually love