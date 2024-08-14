€40m Chelsea ace won’t immediately return to training after arriving back at the club

Conor Gallagher won’t immediately return to training having arrived back in London following complications around his move to Atletico Madrid according to The Athletic.

Gallagher had been in Madrid since Thursday to try and finalise his move to the Spanish capital and has already undergone his medical and agreed terms on a five year contract.

However, he’s returned to London following the collapse of Chelsea’s move for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion and his move to the La Liga outfit is seemingly hanging in the balance.

A move to Atletico could still go through, but it will likely require Chelsea to agree a fee for Joao Felix in order for the deal to be completed.

Chelsea requested Gallagher to return to London and he’s expected to train with the club’s under-21 side as the Blues try and reach a solution with Atletico.

However, The Athletic have reported that the 24-year-old won’t return to training immediately and must undergo medical testing like all players do when they report back from holiday.

Gallagher will then train with a group containing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja, hoping that a resolution for his future can be found.

The Blues are looking to sell Gallagher as they don’t want to lose him on a free next summer, and there could still be a possibility he signs the contract extension on the table if a move away can’t be sorted.

14th Aug 2024, 03:00pm

The England international played a key role for the Blues last season as they secured a top six finish and a return to European football.

He made 50 appearances scoring seven goals and providing nine assists, but it appears he’s almost certainly played his final game for his boyhood club.