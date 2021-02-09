New 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Service Offers Access to Active Investment Management for Company Sponsored Retirement Plans

SEC-registered investment advisory firm provides math-based solution to retirement plan investing

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), a SEC-registered investment advisory firm, is proud to announce the company’s launch of the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement, a managed account solution designed for plan providers and their participants to receive a personalized investment strategy and downside risk management within 401ks plans, or other related, company-sponsored retirement plans.



Two tools power the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement system: the 401(k) Optimizer® and the HCM-BuyLine®. Combined, the system offers 25+ years’ experience in math-based, professional management that helps analyze investment decisions.

“We believe this tool is a great solution for retirement plan providers and their participants to not only receive a personalized investment strategy for their retirement plan, but also overlay their accounts with our stoploss indicator, the HCM-BuyLine®, to potentially side-step major market downturns,” said Vance Howard, CEO and portfolio manager of Howard Capital Management.

“The 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement tool is designed to offer these investors a combination of market intelligence, managed account solutions and technological transparency to help them grow and maximize long-term returns,” he said.

The ‘Guided Retirement’ technology generates personalized recommendations by analyzing the funds available in the participant’s company plan, and the individual’s risk tolerance level and goals‚—to mathematically present the most suitable portfolio allocations. Recommendations are then delivered to their company’s account to be implemented and traded on their behalf.

What separates this system from others is the use of Howard Capital Management’s proprietary stoploss indicator, the HCM-BuyLine®—a quantitative process designed to remove emotions from the investing process.

“We aim to remove emotion from the investing process, said Mr. Howard. “Trading with emotion, in our opinion, can be damaging to long-term returns,” he said.

The 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement system monitors registered accounts 365 days a year and is designed to potentially rebalance up to four times a year—and/or in the event the HCM-BuyLine® has a major sell or buy signal (dependent on the plans limitations).

“We understand investment decisions can be overwhelming for plan participants,” said Mr. Howard,”and we aim to bridge the gap between the investment choices provided and maximized investment returns.”

The tool can be accessed by plan participants through their company plan provider. To learn more about the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement, please email us at info@401koptimizer.com or call 800-314-0150.

About Howard Capital Management

Founded in 1999, Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory Firm, offering professional money management services to private clients, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and broker-dealers through separately managed portfolios, retirement tools, self-directed brokerage accounts and proprietary mutual funds. HCM offers straightforward solutions to navigating market volatility while striving to drive performance and hedge against inflation. The company’s defensive and tactical investment strategy seeks to mitigate investment risk through market downturns while pursuing opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit https://www.howardcm.com/.

About the HCM-BuyLine®

The HCM-BuyLine® is Howard Capital Management’s proprietary stoploss indicator designed to preserve capital in market downturns while seeking to outperform the major indices during market upturns. In use since 1997, the indicator is a math-based, quantitative strategy that aims to take the emotion out of investing.

Important Disclosure

Howard Capital Management, Inc. (“HCM”) is registered with the SEC and only transacts business where it is properly registered or is otherwise exempt from registration. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

The 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Solution is a web-based tool intended to help clients invest in their employer’s 401(k) or similar defined contribution plan. Clients receive discretionary investment management from the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Solution while maintaining total control over their personal accounts. The goal is to reduce risk by taking proactive measures with company-sponsored retirement plans.

Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals may materially alter the performance, strategy and results of your portfolio. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended through the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Solution), will be equal to past performance level, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or be profitable for a client's portfolio. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. Economic factors, market conditions, and investment strategies will affect the performance of any portfolio and there are no assurances that it will match or outperform any particular benchmark for measuring the performance of a portfolio.

The HCM-BuyLine® Indicator (the “Indicator”) is a proprietary indicator used to assist in determining when to buy and sell securities. When the Indicator identifies signs of a rising market, HCM then identifies the particular security(ies) that HCM believes have the best return potentials in the current market from the universe of assets available in each given model and signals to invest in them. When the Indicator identifies signs of a declining market, the Indicator signals to move clients’ investments to less risky alternatives. Not every signal generated by the Indicator will result in a profitable trade. There will be times when following the Indicator results in a loss. An important goal of the Indicator is to outperform the market on a long-term basis. The reason is the mathematics of gains and losses. A portfolio which suffers a 30% loss takes a 43% gain to return to the previous portfolio value. The Indicator is reactive in nature, not proactive. It is not designed to catch the first 5–10% of a bull or bear market. Ideally, it will avoid most of the downtrends and catch the bulk of the uptrends. There may be times when the use of the Indicator will result in a loss when HCM re-enters the market. Other times there may be a modest positive impact. When severe downtrends occur, however, such as in 2000-2002 and 2007-2008, the Indicator has the potential to make a significant difference in portfolio performance. Naturally, there can be no guarantee that the Indicator will perform as anticipated. The Indicator does not generate stop-loss orders that automatically sell securities in the portfolio at a certain price. As a result, use of the Indicator will not necessarily limit your losses to the desired amounts due to the limitations of the Indicator, market conditions, and delays in executing orders.

The 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Program is an optional service. Information on annual fees are located on the plan sponsor’s disclosures. Termination of this service does not reverse actions taken in the past by the 401(k) Optimizer® Guided Retirement Program.



