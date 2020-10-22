Up to $400K in funds available for N.W.T. agriculture producers, territory says

Agriculture producers in the Northwest Territories will have a chance to get more funds for their operations.

The territory is accepting proposals from N.W.T.-based producers, processors, retailers and organizations for investments over $100,000 to a maximum of $200,000, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The total amount of funds available is $400,000.

Eligible projects must be able to either increase competitiveness, productivity or profitability; increase environmental sustainability; expand domestic and international markets; or improve its risk management, the release says.

The funds will be doled out by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment as part of the existing Canadian Agriculture Partnership. The application deadline is Oct. 30.

"Our agricultural industry is growing and so are the capital requirements of its commercial producers. This initiative responds to requests to support large-scale development on established and growing farms," said Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment in a statement.

"It will allow us to invest with producers in clearing new land, building new greenhouses and storage facilities, and investing in new technologies and equipment to improve operational efficiencies and processing capacity."

The N.W.T. agricultural sector is made up of commercial egg production, community gardens and greenhouses and backyard gardening, commercial potato production, farmers markets and harvesting of wild edibles.

All projects to get funds have to be finished by March 31, 2021.

The release says the applications will be evaluated by an interdisciplinary evaluation committee.