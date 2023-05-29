400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick

BOCABEC, N.B. — About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.

Saint Andrews, N.B., mayor Brad Henderson said in an interview that the fires are burning near the towns of Bocabec and Chamcook, and the flames have destroyed one home.

He says despite the efforts of dozens of firefighters, the fires are still burning at a "concerning" level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews says fire crews were called immediately Sunday when the ATV fire began, but dry conditions and overnight winds helped the flames spread quickly to form several fires.

He says officials are preparing for people to have to stay away from their homes again tonight.

Saint Andrews sits at the tip of a small peninsula, about five kilometres south of Chamcook and 14 kilometres southwest of Bocabec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press