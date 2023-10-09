This $400 Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘Beast at Cleaning,’ and Now It’s on Sale at Amazon for $140

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

One shopper said it’s “just as good or even better” than their Dyson vacuum

If you drag out a traditional vacuum and lug it from room to room to clean up messes and spills on the daily, it's time to upgrade to a cordless vacuum that won’t weigh you down.

Right now, you can snag the Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a whopping 65 percent off at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon. It’s one of several great Amazon deals on floor care devices we found ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, which starts on Tuesday, October 10. (Think of it as an October Prime Day, or an early Black Friday sale.)

Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with Coupon

Amazon

$400

$140

Buy on Amazon

Weighing in at just over 4 pounds, this stick vacuum is smaller and lighter than an upright but cleans just as efficiently, according to reviewers. With an impressive 33,000 pascals of suction power, it picks up debris, dirt, and hair from carpets, rugs, and hardwood floors. It comes complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust, swivel steering to effortlessly glide furniture and other objects, and up to 60 minutes of power on a full charge, giving you time to cover plenty of ground.

The cordless vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens while you clean, and it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into hard-to-reach areas. It comes with multiple attachments, including a dust brush and a crevice tool to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery.

While this under-the-radar vacuum doesn't have a ton of Amazon ratings quite yet, there are still several five-star reviews to back it up. “The Proscenic P12 vacuum offers remarkable suction,” wrote one-shopper. “It's a beast at cleaning, especially for pet hair and various surfaces. The touch display is sleek, and the 60-minute cleaning time is a game changer.”

A second reviewer enthused, “I love this vacuum! It lights up so you can see all my pet hair on the floor,” and added, “It sucks everything right up.” A third shopper, who replaced their Dyson with this vacuum, wrote, “It is just as good or even better than the Dyson.”

Head to Amazon now and pick up the Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it has double discounts.

