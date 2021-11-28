400+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Walmart, Target, Amazon and more

Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Elsie Boskamp, Amanda Tarlton, Isabelle Kagan, Tercius Bufete and James Aitchison, USA TODAY
·15 min read
Cyber Monday 2021
Cyber Monday 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shoppers, get ready: Cyber Monday 2021 starts now! There are hundreds of Cyber deals available throughout the weekend, with even more dropping on Monday, November 29. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, and with holiday shopping kicking off in earnest, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to answer all your questions about what, where and when to shop. Ahead, find cream-of-the-crop best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and the most jaw-dropping sales at popular retailers.

Cyber Monday officially starts Monday, November 29, and we'll be celebrating all weekend long. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have all released new deals for the massive savings events. We're tracking down the best ones from the big chains to the small retailers, so whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones, some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.

Cyber Monday 2021: Target unveils Cyber Monday sale with two days of online deals and 'Holiday Best' sale

Update 7:00 AM EST: We've rounded up the best of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping! - Amanda Tarlton, Shopping Editor

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals of 2021

Shop deals on the hottest tech, must-have gifts and more this Cyber Monday.
1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)

3. Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)

4. lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at lululemon for $69 (Save $29)

5. Get 2 MasterClass memberships at Masterclass for $180 (Save $180)

6. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)

9. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

10. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells at Bowflex for $399 (Save $100)

The best Cyber Monday tech deals

Cyber Monday 2021: The best deals on Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more.
The best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Save big on top-tier headphones from Sony, Beats, Apple and more for Cyber Monday.
The best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Get the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on HP, Lenovo, Asus and more.
The best Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday TV deals are here&#x002014;and they&#39;re epic.
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Shop the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals on Keurig, Ninja and more.
The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Save on robot vacuums with these killer Cyber Monday deals on iRobot, Shark and more.
The best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Shop fashion deals for everyone on your list (and you, too).
Women’s clothing

Men’s clothing

Purses and wallets

The best Cyber Monday shoe deals

Shop deals on sneakers, boots, flats and more this Cyber Monday.
The best Cyber Monday parenting deals

Shop the best Cyber Monday deals on LEGOs, Disney dolls and more.
The best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals

Get these stellar Cyber Monday deals on health and fitness goods.
The best Cyber Monday bedding and bath deals

Cyber Monday mattress deals are huge&#x002014;save hundreds at Nectar, Tuft &amp; Needle and more.
The best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals

Find furniture like recliners, sofas and sofa beds for less during these Cyber Monday sales.
The best Cyber Monday appliance deals

Appliances are on mega-sale during Cyber Monday 2021.
The best Cyber Monday beauty deals

These are the best Cyber Monday deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.
The best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Celebrate Cyber Monday with these epic streaming deals.
The best Cyber Monday gaming and game deals

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox and more.
The best Cyber Monday outdoor and sports deals

Save on outdoor and sports gear for the whole family.
The best Cyber Monday sales

  • 1800Baskets: Get up to 30% off food gifts during Black Friday.

  • Academy Sports: Get up to 50% off clothing from Nike, Adidas, North Face, Under Armor and more. You can also get $100 off outdoor cooking essentials.

  • AeroGarden: Save as much as 50% on garden products during the Black Friday Doorbuster sale.

  • All-Clad: Get customer-favorites from All-Clad for massive price cuts during this early Black Friday All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.

  • Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty and games for one day only.

  • AncestryDNA: Score the DNA test kit our tester loved for as little as $59—$40 off the full $99 list price—and save up to 50% on gift subscriptions during the AncestryDNA Black Friday sale.

  • Apt2B: Shop the Black Friday sale for sitewide savings of up to 20%, meanwhile save 25% on orders of $3,499 or more and snag 30% off orders of $4,999 or more.

  • Athleta: Save 20% on Reviewed-approved leggings, jackets and athleisure of all kinds.

  • Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's early Black Friday mattress sale. Though December 6, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code SAVEBIG and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with promo code BFBLISS.

  • Away: Save up to 40% on suitcases and accessories through November 29.

  • Beautyrest: Take as much as $300 off Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattress, and as much as $200 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses until December 6.

  • Best Buy: The tech retailer is offering a plethora of items on sale before the shopping holiday, including a stylish set of headphones for $150 off.

  • Big Blanket: Snag Black Friday prices on cozy throws from Big Blanket. During the brand's Cyber Week sale, shoppers can save $30 on purchases of $100 or more, $60 on purchases on $200 or more and $100 on purchases of $325 or more.

  • Brooklinen: Brooklinen makes our favorite sheet set and pillow protector (among other favorites) and through November 30, you can take 20% off sitewide.

  • Burt’s Bees: Get up to $20 off purchases of $70 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

  • Caraway: Save as much as 20% on nonstick cookware and bakeware pieces our tester called "healthy, clean and gorgeous to boot."

  • Cariuma: The brand will plant 10 trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes sold between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

  • Casper: Now through November 30, customers can save up to 30% on mattresses from Casper.

  • Coach: Save as much as 50% on a Coach purse, wallet or more—and shipping is free on all orders. There's an extended return policy too, so you can pick out gifts stress-free.

  • Coach Outlet: Score a Coach purse for up to 70% off right now. Another 25% percent will be taken off in your cart. This massive sale includes markdowns on handbags, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more.

  • Coop Home Goods: Refresh your home for the holidays with markdowns on pillows (including our very favorite pillow) and bedding from Coop. For a limited time you can save up to 40% sitewide when you enter promo code FRIYAY at checkout.

  • Chewy: Shop holiday gifts for your pets at can't-beat prices at Chewy. Right now, you can pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 50% off during the retailer's Early Cyber Deals event.

  • Crutchfield: Save $500 on a Sennheiser soundbar and shop deals on Bose headphones and audio sunglasses and more.

  • Dermstore: Take up to 30% off skincare with coupon code BLACK.

  • Eco Terra Beds: Get ready for refreshing sleep. You can score a latex mattress from Eco Terra Beds for $150 off with discount code BF150.

  • Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase at Eddie Bauer—and free shipping on orders of $49 or more—or use the promo code THANKSGIVING50 to take an extra 50% off clearance.

  • Etsy: Save up to 60% at select shops during the Cyber Deals sale.

  • EyeBuyDirect: Use coupon code BOGOEX to get buy one, get one free savings on prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses and an extra 20% off, too.

  • Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% sitewide on the activewear brand's leggings, sports bras and more—they're made with 90% recycled materials and our writer swears by them.

  • GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is Reviewed-approved for affordable eyewear, and through December 1, you can save 65% on eyeglasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses with code EARLY65, or take 40% off sunglasses and eyeglasses from designer labels with code DESIGNER40. If you're really in the giving mood, use code BOGOFREE to get buy one, get one free glasses and sunglasses as well as free shipping.

  • Gravity Blanket: Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on the weighted blanket we loved and more.

  • Hanna Andersson: Parents obsess over the hand-me-down quality of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, and right now you can get them—along with everything else—for 40% off.

  • Headspace: Save 60% on a monthly subscription and 50% on an annual subscription to our favorite meditation app.

  • HSN: Snag early Black Friday markdowns on must-have holiday gifts, home essentials, fashion pieces and so much more.

  • Hunt a Killer: Take 30% off your first interactive mystery box game (we loved it!) and get $10 off games and merchandise

  • J. Crew: Take 40% off full-price styles for men, women and kids—and 60% off sale styles, including holiday-ready looks and giftable styles with coupon code BESTFRIDAY.

  • JCPenney: Shop markdowns across jewelry, toys, home appliances and more at JCPenney.

  • Kate Spade Surprise: Shop discounts on purses, totes, wallets and more—including on the line's whimsical Minnie Mouse and Arctic Friends collections.

  • Keurig: Need a holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life? You can save as much as 25% on coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig when you enter discount code TIMETOSAVE21 at checkout.

  • Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa for up to $600 and take 20% off bundles.

  • LittleSpoon: Get 50% off your first box of Babyblends of Plates with code BLACKFRIDAY4LIFE.

  • Lowe's: Refresh your home for the holidays with major savings on appliances, tools and more at the early Lowe's Black Friday sale.

  • Macy's: Shop the retailer's Black Friday Early Access sale for deep discounts on holiday gifts and must-have pieces for your home, kitchen and closet.

  • Madewell: Take 30% off all purchases with coupon code OHJOY.

  • Masterclass: Get two memberships for the price of one at MasterClass' online sale event.

  • Melissa & Doug: Snag customer-favorite Melissa & Doug toys at buy one, get one 50% off when you used coupon code BFBOGO at checkout.

  • Michael Kors: Shop the Michael Kors sale section for markdowns of as much as 70% on purses, wallets and more.

  • Minted: Get 15% off site wide plus free shipping with the code BF2021.

  • The Mirror: Through November 29, shoppers can save $500 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $250 value) when they enter coupon code HOLIDAY21 at checkout.

  • Nectar: Score a Black Friday mattress deal when you take $100 off and get $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.

  • Nest Bedding: Take 20% off luxury mattresses or a sheet and duvet set.

  • Nordstrom: Shop up to 50% off Black Friday deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section.

  • Nordstrom Rack: Its Rack Friday at Nordstrom Rack, with savings across categories on fashion, home goods and more, and an additional 40% off clearance styles.

  • NordicTrack: Shop the NordicTrack Black Friday 2021 sale and snag our favorite treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, for a $300 discount.

  • Our Place: Shop discounts on home goods and snag the Instagram-famous Always Pan for under $100 through Cyber Monday on November 29.

  • Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's Black Friday sale. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for up to 70% off.

  • ProFlowers: Get up to 30% off fall flowers and holiday bouquets.

  • Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets. Meanwhile, use code USAT350 at checkout to snag an extra $50 off your purchase.

  • Purple Mattress: Get $600 off mattresses and bundles during Purple’s Black Friday sale.

  • QVC: Shop the website's Black Friday Sale Price event for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more.

  • Saatva: If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: You can save 10% sitewide right now—and 15% on orders above $2,750.

  • Samsung: Snag deals on TVs, appliances, laptops and more during the sales event.

  • Serta: Buy any iComfort Mattress and Serta will give you a bedding bundle (valued at as much as $799) as well as a free foundation through December 6.

  • Simmons: Get 20% off sitewide on mattress and more through November 29.

  • SiO Beauty: Get 25% off site wide on wrinkle-smoothing patches for eyes, chest, neck and more.

  • Snowe: Take 20% off home goods and get free shipping, too, through November 30 at 2:59AM EST.

  • Solo Stove: Save as much as 35% on the smokeless fire pits our head of product and development called the "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic" (and 45% on fire pit bundles) through December 5 at Solo Stove.

  • Sur La Table: Gear up for the holidays with top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more for Sur La Table at up to 55% off.

  • Target: Target has the wishlist covered with buys in tech, home goods, fashion and more.

  • ThirdLove: Save as much as 60% on bras, panties, sets and more at ThirdLove, and take an extra 20% off orders above $150 with coupon code TL-BESTBFCM20.

  • The Tie Bar: Shop dressed-up looks for men and save 20% sitewide, or 25% off orders above $100 and 30% off orders above $150.

  • Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more—and as much as 50% off sale styles.

  • Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save as much as 35% on mattresses and 20% on other products during the Black Friday sale through November 28.

  • USA Today: Get a digital subscription to USA Today for just $1 a week for 52 weeks, then $9.99 per month.

  • Victoria's Secret: Shop markdowns across the site, including deep discounts on bras, leggings and more, and as much as $20 off pajama sets.

  • Vistaprint: Get nearly 50% off site wide with the code SALE50.

  • Walmart: Shop the sitewide Black Friday sale and save big across all categories.

  • Wayfair: Scoop early-access Black Friday discounts right now at Wayfair. The online retailer is offering as much as 80% off furniture, bedding, kitchen items and more during its Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale.

  • Wolferman’s: Get up to 30% off food gifts during Black Friday.

  • Zappos: Save as much as 50% on shoes, apparel and homegoods from the online megastore during its Black Friday sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping. Cyber Monday follows right after Black Friday, and is intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular e-tailers.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Cyber Monday 2021 sales start?

Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales begin. Amazon launched Cyber Monday November 27, and we're seeing many other retailers follow suit. You can expect the full crop of Cyber Monday deals to drop on Monday, November 29.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.

What stores offer Cyber Monday 2021 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To ensure that you’ll be able to check out with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

Who has the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals?

It depends on what you need. If you're looking to get a powerful computer or update your home media room, Best Buy is the place to find the best tech on the market for more wallet-friendly prices. Target and Walmart both have major price cuts on top-rated home essentials, with the latter offering an affordable entry into the world of robot vacuums and the former letting users try air fryers for less than $100.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Some are, yes. Many of the best prices you'll see on display this year are typically the same prices shown during Black Friday sale events. We're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted), as supply chain and labor issues could impact the stock of certain items at retailers, and waiting might mean missing out on products you want.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cyber Monday deals: All the best deals from Best Buy, Target and more

