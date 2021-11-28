400+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Walmart, Target, Amazon and more
Shoppers, get ready: Cyber Monday 2021 starts now! There are hundreds of Cyber deals available throughout the weekend, with even more dropping on Monday, November 29. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, and with holiday shopping kicking off in earnest, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to answer all your questions about what, where and when to shop. Ahead, find cream-of-the-crop best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and the most jaw-dropping sales at popular retailers.
Cyber Monday officially starts Monday, November 29, and we'll be celebrating all weekend long. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have all released new deals for the massive savings events. We're tracking down the best ones from the big chains to the small retailers, so whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones, some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.
►Cyber Monday 2021: Target unveils Cyber Monday sale with two days of online deals and 'Holiday Best' sale
Update 7:00 AM EST: We've rounded up the best of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping! - Amanda Tarlton, Shopping Editor
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals of 2021
1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
3. Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)
4. lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at lululemon for $69 (Save $29)
5. Get 2 MasterClass memberships at Masterclass for $180 (Save $180)
6. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)
7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)
9. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)
10. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells at Bowflex for $399 (Save $100)
The best Cyber Monday tech deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker at Best Buy for $19.99 (Save $20)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) at Target for $24.99 (Save $24.01)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker at Target for $29.99 (Save $20)
Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Bundle with Blink Mini at Amazon for $49.99 (Save $69.99)
Google Nest Hub 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond for $49.99 (Save $50)
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Smart Display at Target for $49.99 (Save $50)
Kindle with Built-in Front Light at Amazon for $49.99 (Save $40)
Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Extender at Amazon for $53 (Save $36)
Google Nest Audio at Bed Bath & Beyond for $59.99 (Save $40)
Logitech MX Master 3 for Business Mouse at Walmart for $86.39 (Save $21.59)
Elgato Stream Deck Live Content Controller at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Samsung from $129.99 with trade-in (Save $25 to $275)
HP Envy All-in-One Printer Bundle with 10 Months Ink at HSN for $139.99 (Save $70)
Samsung The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung from $2,499.99 (Save $1,000 to $1,500)
The best Cyber Monday headphone deals
Jabra Elite 85T Wireless Certified Refurbished Earbuds at eBay for $89.99 (Save $140)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at Target for $114.99 (Save $15)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones at Target for $149.99 (Save $100)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II at Target for $179.99 (Save $120)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $249.98 (Save $150)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon for $279 (Save $50)
The best Cyber Monday laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung $49.99 with trade-in (Save $150 to $500)
Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop at Amazon for $199 (save $120.99)
Asus VivoBook 15 15.6-Inch Ultrabook Laptop with Intel i3, 4GB, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 at Staples for $279.99 (Save $170)
Microsoft 12.4-Inch Touch-Screen Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy (10th Generation) for $549.99 (Save $150)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 at Best Buy (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 at Samsung from $1,009.99 with trade-in (Save $40 to $320)
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 1TB and 32-Inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor Bundle at Samsung for $1,379.98 (Save $570)
Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Display with Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and 512GB SSD at Best Buy for $1,899 (Save $500)
The best Cyber Monday TV deals
TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV at Target for $159.99 (Save $50)
RCA 58-Inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at Target for $379.99 (Save $220)
Vizio 50-Inch V-Series 4K/HDR Smart TV at Target for $399.99 (Save $20)
Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $130)
Hisense 65A6G 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2021 Model) at Amazon for $499.99 (Save $100)
VIZIO 55-Inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in at Amazon for $529.99 (Save $220)
LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $749.99 (Save $450)
Samsung 43-Inch The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $797.99 (Save $202)
Sony 55-Inch Class KD55X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR at Target for $849.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 65-Inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,199.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 43-Inch Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $500)
LG 55-Inch A1 4K/HDR OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Sony 55-Inch XBR-55A9G MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) at Amazon for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
Samsung 65-Inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch Class 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV at Best Buy from $2,799.99 (Save $700)
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV at Best Buy from $3,299.99 (Save $1,200)
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards at Macy's for $14.99 (Save $25.01)
Bella Rocket Blender 12-Piece Set at Macy's for $19.99 (Save $25)
Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker at Target for $15.99 (Save $2)
Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods (44-count) at Bed Bath & Beyond for $18 (Save $11.99)
Cuisinart 7-Cup Prep Express Set with Knife and Cutting Mats at HSN for $19.99 (Save $10)
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte at Nordstrom for $20 (Save $8)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter at Target for $24.99 (Save $10)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids at Nordstrom for $27.90 (Save $12.10)
Nutribullet Personal Blender at Amazon for $41.73 (Save $18.26)
Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer at Bed Bath & Beyond for $49 (Save $70.99)
Farberware Stainless Steel Electric Percolator at Macy's for $49.99 (Save $13)
All-Clad HA1 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Lid at Nordstrom for $51.99 (Save $18.01)
Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle at Target for $59.99 (Save $70)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker at Target for $59.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Red at Target for $69.99 (Save $20)
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Quart Dutch Oven at Macy's for $47.99 (Save $152) with code CYBER
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer at Amazon for $69.99 (Save $30)
Tis The Seasoning Box at Fly By Jing for $74.40 (Save $49.60)
Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker MultiStream Technology at Bed Bath & Beyond for $79 (Save $70.99)
PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer at Target for $79.99 (Save $40)
Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef's Knife at Nordstrom for $79.99 (Save $55)
PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer at Target for $79.99 (Save $70)
Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set at Nordstrom for $95 (Save $75)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven at Nordstrom for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven at Target for $99.99 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker at Target for $99.99 (Save $20)
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender at Target for $99.99 (Save $100)
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo at Target for $99.99 (Save $90)
PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer at Target for $99.99 (Save $100)
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid at Nordstrom for $129.99 (Save $140.09)
All-Clad 7-Quart Nonstick Electric Skillet at QVC for $149.98 (Save $15.02)
Breville CS20001 Joule Sous Vide at Amazon for $159.95 (Save $40)
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Sheet Pan Oven at QVC for $169.98 (Save $39.02)
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer at QVC for $179.98 (Save $62.02)
Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-slice Toaster at Nordstrom for $179.95 (Save $45.05)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer at HSN for $179.99 (Save $129.99)
Ninja Foodi XL Pro 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven at HSN for $199.99 (Save $100)
Home Cook Duo of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot at Our Place for $210 (Save $100)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid at Target for $229.99 (Save $100)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set at Macy's for $249.99 (Save $250)
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker at Nordstrom for $249.95 (Save $65.05)
Bertello Gas, Charcoal & Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven at QVC for $269.98 (Save $179.02)
Cuisinart EM-25 Espresso Defined Cappuccino and Latte Machine at Macy's for $299.99 (Save $75)
Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte at Nordstrom for $299.99 (Save $90)
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at Amazon for $409.99 (Save $119.01)
Hexclad 13-Piece Hybrid Cooking Set with Lids at Hexclad for $599.99 (Save $400)
Caraway Cookware Set + Bakeware Set at Caraway for $632 (Save $158)
All-Clad D5 Stainless Brushed 5-Ply Bonded 10-Piece Cookware Set at Bloomingdale's for $639 with coupon code THANKS (Save $160.99)
All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set at Nordstrom for $699.90 (Save $610.10)
The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Sun Joe Cordless 8V Handheld Auto Vacuum at QVC for $26.87 (Save $7.63)
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop at Target for $59.99 (Save $50)
Shark Ultralight Corded Handheld Vacuum at HSN for $92.99 (Save $46.95)
Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser Handheld Vacuum at Target for $109.99 (Save $30)
Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $127 (Save $22)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Target for $174.99 (Save $75)
Shark ION R76 with Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum at QVC for $179.99 (Save $120)
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Vacuum at QVC for $179.99 (Save $95)
Tzumi ionvacUV UltraClean Robovac with Smart Mapping at Macy's for $194.99 (Save $209)
iRobot Braava 380t Floor Mopping Robot at QVC for $199.99 (Save $100)
Shark Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins and Self-Cleaning Brushroll at Target for $249.99 (Save $130)
BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum at Target for $249.99 (Save $150)
Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum at Macy's for $299.99 (Save $284)
BISSELL ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner Bonus 3-in-1 Stair Tool at Bed Bath & Beyond for $299.99 (Save $30)
IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robot Vacuum at Macy's for $399 (Save $600)
iRobot Roomba i4+ WiFi Vacuum at HSN for $399.99 (Save $150)
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus Cordfree Vacuum at QVC for $529.99 (Save $199)
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station at Samsung for $599 (Save $200)
The best Cyber Monday fashion deals
Women’s clothing
Kendall + Kylie Juniors' Pretty Cropped Cardigan at Walmart for $14.96 (Save $25.04)
BP. Comfy Joggers for women at Nordstrom for $19.90 (Save $19.10)
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Fleece Joggers at Walmart for $19.99 (Save $25.01)
Two pairs of EyeBuyDirect Safari Sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect for $23.20 with coupon code BOGOEX (Save $34.80)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Retro Bralette at Macy's for $30.80 (Save $13.20)
J. Crew Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajama Set for Women at J. Crew for $39.60 with coupon code BESTFRIDAY (Save $70.40)
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat for Women at Nordstrom $39.90 (Save $18.10)
Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-shirt Bra at Nordstrom for $43.20 (Save $28.80)
prAna Becksa 7/8 Leggings at REI from $43.83 (Save $23.07 to $45.17)
Athleta Elation Printed 7/8 Tight at Athleta for $59.99 (Save $30)
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Jacket for Women at Nordstrom for $59.90 (Save $38.10)
Free People Pullover for Women at Nordstrom for $64.80 (Save $43.20)
Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $90.01)
Lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at Lululemon for $69 (Save $29)
Tommy Hilfiger Single-Breasted Peacoat at Macy's for $69.99 (Save $155.01)
Calvin Klein Women's Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat at Macy's for $94.50 (Save $220.50)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $80.10)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede-Trim Quilted Coat at Macy's for $98 (Save $147)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Coat at Macy's for $136 (Save $204)
Columbia Lay D Down II Jacket at REI for $172.49 (Save $57.51)
Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket at REI for $181.29 (Save $77.71)
Tory Burch Wool Sargent Pepper Jacket at Tory Burch for $269 (Save $329)
Men’s clothing
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts at Nordstrom from $21.97 (Save $27.03 to $28.03)
Champion Men's Middleweight Hoodie at Walmart for $21 (Save $14)
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thermal Knit Pajama Shirt at Macy's for $24.99 (Save $20.01)
Rodd & Gunn The Gunn T-shirt at Nordstrom from $29.70 (Save $19.80 to $25.53)
adidas Men's Essentials Jersey Pants at Macy's for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans at Walmart for $34.99 (Save $34.51)
Calvin Klein 3-pack Boxer Briefs at Nordstrom for $36.12 (Save $6.38)
Champion Reverse Weave Embroidered Logo Sweatpants at Nordstrom for $36.90 (Save $23.10)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midnight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt at Carhartt for $39.99 (Save $10)
Tommy Bahama Alpine View Reversible Half-zip Pullover at Nordstrom for $54.98 (Save $70.02)
The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater at REI for $62.29 (Save $26.71)
Goodlife Trim Fit Double Layer Scallop Hoodie at Nordstrom for $75 (Save $50)
Kenneth Cole Men's Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat with Bib at Macy's for $79.99 (Save $170.01)
Storm Creek Men's Guardian Softshell Velvet Lined Jacket at Target for $95 (Save $10)
Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $95.10)
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie at REI for $131.99 (Save $88.01)
Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down and Feather Fill Quilted Coat at Nordstrom for $134.90 (Save $140.10)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat at Macy's for $149.99 (Save $346)
Coach Herringbone Wool Top Coat at Coach Outlet for $336.75 (Save $561.25)
Purses and wallets
Coach Westway Belt Bag with Window Pane Plaid Print at Coach Outlet for $89.40 (Save $208.60)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large East West Camera Crossbody at Macy's for $99 (Save $99)
Kate Spade Chelsea Large Tote at Kate Spade for $109 (Save $190)
Michael Michael Kors Mercer Medium Logo and Leather Accordion Crossbody Bag at Michael Kors for $129 (Save $219)
Coach Klare Crossbody In Colorblock at Coach Outlet for $149.25 (Save $400.75)
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote at Nordstrom for $278.60 (Save $119.40)
Coach Madison Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag at Nordstrom for $346.50 (Save $148.50)
Tumi Osborn Roll Top Backpack at Nordstrom for $385 (Save $165)
Tory Burch Kira Quilted Small Satchel at Tory Burch for $418.60 at checkout (Save $179.40)
The best Cyber Monday shoe deals
Nike Victori One Sport Slide for Women at Nordstrom $19.99 (Save $15.01)
Nike Victori One Sport Slide Sandal for Men at Nordstrom for $19.97 (Save $10.03)
Sorel Harlow Zip Boot for Women at Zappos from $46.97 (Save $45.54 to $108.03)
New Balance 574 at New Balance for $59.99 in cart (Save $20)
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker for Women at Nordstrom for $63.75 (Save $21.25)
Timberland Davis Men's Square Chukka at Macy's for $67.50 (Save $22.50)
Ugg Fluffette Slipper for Women at Nordstrom for $69.90 (Save $20.05)
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker at Nordstrom from $71.25 (Save $23.75)
Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties at Macy's for $72 (Save $48)
Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoe for Women at Nordstrom for $89.97 (Save $70.03)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot at Nordstrom for $96 (Save $64)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Desert Boot at Nordstrom for $98 (Save $42)
Ugg McKay Water Resistant Bootie for Women at Nordstrom for $99.90 (Save $50.01)
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for Women at Nordstrom for $109.90 (Save $160)
Tory Burch Howell Sneaker at Nordstrom from $119.90 (Save $130.10)
J. Crew Roxie Knee-High Leather Boots at J. Crew for $122.40 with coupon code BESTFRIDAY (Save $225.60)
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe for Women at Nordstrom for $135 (Save $45)
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat at Nordstrom for $139 (Save $88.10)
Tory Burch Logo Wedge Bootie at Nordstrom for $259.90 (Save $168.10)
The best Cyber Monday parenting deals
Cra-Z-Art Timeless Creations The Art of Coloring: Coloring Studio with Case at Walmart for $19.97 (Save $12.58)
National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for $20.99 (Save $9)
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit 31104 at Target for $24.59 (Save $16.40)
Disney Animators' Collection Anna Doll at ShopDisney for $25 (Save $4.99)
Disney Princess Fold N Go Celebration Castle at Walmart for $25 (Save $27.99)
Darth Vader Talking Action Figure at ShopDisney for $28 (Save $4.99)
Star Wars The Child Plush with Satchel at QVC for $29.50 (Save $5.49)
Hanna Andersson Star Wars The Mandalorian Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton at Hanna Andersson for $30 (Save $20)
Barbie Dream Closet Playset at Target for $34.99 (Save $13.50)
National Geographic Microscope for Kids and 24-Piece STEM Science Kit at Target for $44.99 (Save $5)
Little Tikes Activity Garden Playhouse at Walmart for $54.21 (Save $35.78)
Snoo Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet at Amazon for $1,276 (Save $319)
The best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals
Headspace Monthly Subscription at Headspace for $4.99 (Save $8)
Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper at Amazon for $17.47 (Save $17.52)
Philips Norelco Shaver 2100 at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19 (Save $20)
Five Two by Food52 Pack of 6 Wool Dryer Balls from Nordstrom for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
Frisco Two-Door Top-Load Dog and Cat Kennel at Chewy for $26.73 at checkout (Save $5.16)
Eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth at Amazon for $26.99 (Save $13.01)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments for $31.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $16)
Poo-Pourri Break-Apart Set of 5 2-Ounce Bottles at QVC for $27.98 (Save $10.02)
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 at Target for $29.99 (Save $20)
Headspace Annual Subscription at Headspace for $34.99 (Save $35)
Sherpa Delta Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag at Chewy for $47.79 at checkout (Save $47.99)
Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker Fitness Device at HSN for $59.99 (Save $40)
AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit at Macy's for $79.99 (Save $84)
Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier at Macy's for $89.99 with coupon code BLKFRI (Save $77)
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and Activity Tracker at HSN for $119.99 (Save $60)
DEWALT XTREME 2-Tool 12-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case at Lowe's for $129 (Save $70)
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device at Target for $159 (Save $40.99)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $174 (Save $25)
Get 2 MasterClass memberships at Masterclass for $180 (Save $180)
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device at Nordstrom for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager at Nordstrom for $399 (Save $200)
Myx II Exercise Bike with Weights and Weight Rack and free shipping and assembly at Myx for $1,349 with coupon code GEARUP250 (Save $600)
The best Cyber Monday bedding and bath deals
Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel at Macy's for $4.80 (Save $11.20)
Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Herringbone Bath Towel at Macy's for $11.99 (Save $24.01)
UGG Classic Sherpa Hooded Throw Blanket at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99 (Save $10)
Wamsutta Cotton Sheer Voile Panel Curtains at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99 (Save $19.99)
Haven Wave Organic Bath Sheet at Bed Bath & Beyond for $22 (Save $8)
Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon from $24 (Save $8 to $10)
Coop Home Goods Original Pillow from $61.20 at Coop Home Goods with coupon code FRIYAY (Save $10.80 to $12)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Variegated Stripe Blanket at QVC for $69.98 (Save $50.02)
Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Nordstrom from $71.40 (Save $47.60)
Wamsutta DreamZone Pima Cotton Sheets at Bed Bath & Beyond for $79 (Save $100)
Casper Hyperlite Duvet Cover at Nordstrom from $83.30 (Save $9.90 to $41.70)
Luxe Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen from $108 (Save $27 to $39)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $144 (Save $36)
Gravity Weighted Blanket at Gravity for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)
The Nectar Queen-Sized Mattress at Nectar for $799 (Save $100)
The best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals
Hearth & Hand Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner at Target for $15.29 (Save $2.70)
Dartwood Portable Bug Zapper at Target for $29.99 (Save $20)
Casper Essential Pillow at Target from $40 (Save $10 to $15)
Intex 18-Inch Pillow Top Air Mattress at Target for $59.99 (Save $40)
Threshold Woven Storage Ottoman at Target for $90 (Save $10)
Nanoleaf 5-Piece Mini Triangle Shapes Smarter Kit at Nordstrom for $99.99 (Save $20.01)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA at Amazon for $159.99 (Save $90)
Steelcase Gesture Office Chair at Amazon for $969 (Save $205.36)
Erith Leather Power Rocker Recliner at Macy's for $1,159 (Save $700)
Radley 74-Inch Fabric Full Sleeper Sofa Bed at Macy's for $1,319 (Save $670)
The best Cyber Monday appliance deals
MIDEA EasyCool Window Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU at Amazon for $297 (Save $82)
KitchenAid 30-Inch Stainless Steel Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave at Abt for $595 (Save $304)
LG 4.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Load Washer at Best Buy for $629.99 (Save $120)
Frigidaire 30-Inch Electric Range and 5.3-Cubic-Foot Oven at AJ Madison for $803.10 (Save $95.90)
Samsung DW80R9950US Smart Linear Dishwasher at Samsung from $899 (Save $250 to $300)
Bosch 24-Inch Electric Dryer at AJ Madison for $1,099 (Save $150)
Hisense 26.6-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker at Lowe's for $1,259.10 (Save $130.90)
Frigidaire Gallery 30-Inch Induction Cooktop at Abt for $1,298 in cart (Save $451)
Samsung AirDresser with Steam Refresh & Sanitize Cycle at Samsung for $1,349 (Save $150)
Whirlpool 24.6-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel at Lowe's for $1,369 (Save $130)
LG High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer and Stackable Smart Electric Dryer at Best Buy for $1,599.98 (Save $500)
Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range at Samsung from $1,699 (Save $600)
Frigidaire Gallery 22.3-Cubic-Foot Counter-Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker at Lowe's for $1,699 (Save $200)
LG 30-Inch Stainless Steel Double Wall Oven at Abt for $2,499 (Save $400)
Samsung NE63T8751SS/AA 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Electric Range at Samsung from $2,609 (Save $290 to $300)
The best Cyber Monday beauty deals
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara at Ulta for $6.99 (Save $3)
Juvia's Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette at Ulta for $12 (Save $8)
CoverGirl Simply Ageless 3-In-1 Liquid Foundation at Ulta for $12.59 (Save $5.40)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Hair Day (PHD) Heat Styling Spray at Ulta for $14 (Save $14)
Morphe All The Looks 5-Piece Eye Brush Set at Ulta for $15 (Save $21)
Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser at Ulta for $15 (Save $13)
Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer at Ulta for $23.40 (Save $15.60)
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask at Ulta for $30 (Save $25)
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Mascara Set at QVC for $39 (Save $8.50)
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head at Ulta for $39.99 (Save $40)
BareMinerals Deluxe Original Foundation and Deluxe Bisque with Brushes at QVC for $49 (Save $10.50)
MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection at QVC for $52.45 (Save $8.55)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance at Nordstrom for $61.20 (Save $10.80)
Lancôme 8-piece HSN Beauty Vault Set at HSN for $95 (Save $257.03)
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron at Ulta for $161 (Save $69)
The best Cyber Monday streaming deals
Get a $5 Credit when you watch anything on Amazon Prime (Save $5)
Get 30 Days of HBO Max Free when you buy and activate a new Roku Streaming Device (Save $9.99)
Get a free Chromecast + Google TV when you sign up for Sling TV for $35/month (save $49.99)
6 months of Disney+ for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription from $7.99 per Month (Save $47.94)
The best Cyber Monday gaming and game deals
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Game Pass at Target for $24.99 (Save $20)
DEATHLOOP Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $29.99 at Best Buy (Save $25)
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership for $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch at Best Buy for $39.99 (Save $20)
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at Best Buy for $39.99 (Save $20)
Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch for $54 at Amazon (Save $26)
Oculus Quest 2 from Target with a $50 Giftcard for $299.99 (Save $50)
Oculus Quest 2 128 GB at Amazon with a $50 digital credit for Amazon for $299 with coupon code OCULUS50 (Save $50)
The best Cyber Monday outdoor and sports deals
Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap at REI for $26.19 (Save $8.76)
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp at REI for $29.89 (Save $10.06)
Magna Clutch 12-Inch Bike at Academy Sports for $59.99 (Save $10)
American Legend Courtside Arcade Basketball Shootout Game at Academy Sports for $119.98 (Save $80)
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit at Bed Bath & Beyond for $185 (Save $44.99)
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $259.99 (Save $160)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells at Bowflex for $399 (Save $100)
Silverback 60-Inch Inground Tempered Glass Basketball Hoop at Academy Sports for $599.99 (Save $300)
The best Cyber Monday sales
1800Baskets: Get up to 30% off food gifts during Black Friday.
Academy Sports: Get up to 50% off clothing from Nike, Adidas, North Face, Under Armor and more. You can also get $100 off outdoor cooking essentials.
AeroGarden: Save as much as 50% on garden products during the Black Friday Doorbuster sale.
All-Clad: Get customer-favorites from All-Clad for massive price cuts during this early Black Friday All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale.
Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty and games for one day only.
AncestryDNA: Score the DNA test kit our tester loved for as little as $59—$40 off the full $99 list price—and save up to 50% on gift subscriptions during the AncestryDNA Black Friday sale.
Apt2B: Shop the Black Friday sale for sitewide savings of up to 20%, meanwhile save 25% on orders of $3,499 or more and snag 30% off orders of $4,999 or more.
Athleta: Save 20% on Reviewed-approved leggings, jackets and athleisure of all kinds.
Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's early Black Friday mattress sale. Though December 6, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code SAVEBIG and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with promo code BFBLISS.
Away: Save up to 40% on suitcases and accessories through November 29.
Beautyrest: Take as much as $300 off Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattress, and as much as $200 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses until December 6.
Best Buy: The tech retailer is offering a plethora of items on sale before the shopping holiday, including a stylish set of headphones for $150 off.
Big Blanket: Snag Black Friday prices on cozy throws from Big Blanket. During the brand's Cyber Week sale, shoppers can save $30 on purchases of $100 or more, $60 on purchases on $200 or more and $100 on purchases of $325 or more.
Brooklinen: Brooklinen makes our favorite sheet set and pillow protector (among other favorites) and through November 30, you can take 20% off sitewide.
Burt’s Bees: Get up to $20 off purchases of $70 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Caraway: Save as much as 20% on nonstick cookware and bakeware pieces our tester called "healthy, clean and gorgeous to boot."
Cariuma: The brand will plant 10 trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes sold between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Casper: Now through November 30, customers can save up to 30% on mattresses from Casper.
Coach: Save as much as 50% on a Coach purse, wallet or more—and shipping is free on all orders. There's an extended return policy too, so you can pick out gifts stress-free.
Coach Outlet: Score a Coach purse for up to 70% off right now. Another 25% percent will be taken off in your cart. This massive sale includes markdowns on handbags, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more.
Coop Home Goods: Refresh your home for the holidays with markdowns on pillows (including our very favorite pillow) and bedding from Coop. For a limited time you can save up to 40% sitewide when you enter promo code FRIYAY at checkout.
Chewy: Shop holiday gifts for your pets at can't-beat prices at Chewy. Right now, you can pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 50% off during the retailer's Early Cyber Deals event.
Crutchfield: Save $500 on a Sennheiser soundbar and shop deals on Bose headphones and audio sunglasses and more.
Dermstore: Take up to 30% off skincare with coupon code BLACK.
Eco Terra Beds: Get ready for refreshing sleep. You can score a latex mattress from Eco Terra Beds for $150 off with discount code BF150.
Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase at Eddie Bauer—and free shipping on orders of $49 or more—or use the promo code THANKSGIVING50 to take an extra 50% off clearance.
Etsy: Save up to 60% at select shops during the Cyber Deals sale.
EyeBuyDirect: Use coupon code BOGOEX to get buy one, get one free savings on prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses and an extra 20% off, too.
Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% sitewide on the activewear brand's leggings, sports bras and more—they're made with 90% recycled materials and our writer swears by them.
GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is Reviewed-approved for affordable eyewear, and through December 1, you can save 65% on eyeglasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses with code EARLY65, or take 40% off sunglasses and eyeglasses from designer labels with code DESIGNER40. If you're really in the giving mood, use code BOGOFREE to get buy one, get one free glasses and sunglasses as well as free shipping.
Gravity Blanket: Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on the weighted blanket we loved and more.
Hanna Andersson: Parents obsess over the hand-me-down quality of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, and right now you can get them—along with everything else—for 40% off.
Headspace: Save 60% on a monthly subscription and 50% on an annual subscription to our favorite meditation app.
HSN: Snag early Black Friday markdowns on must-have holiday gifts, home essentials, fashion pieces and so much more.
Hunt a Killer: Take 30% off your first interactive mystery box game (we loved it!) and get $10 off games and merchandise
J. Crew: Take 40% off full-price styles for men, women and kids—and 60% off sale styles, including holiday-ready looks and giftable styles with coupon code BESTFRIDAY.
JCPenney: Shop markdowns across jewelry, toys, home appliances and more at JCPenney.
Kate Spade Surprise: Shop discounts on purses, totes, wallets and more—including on the line's whimsical Minnie Mouse and Arctic Friends collections.
Keurig: Need a holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life? You can save as much as 25% on coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig when you enter discount code TIMETOSAVE21 at checkout.
Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa for up to $600 and take 20% off bundles.
LittleSpoon: Get 50% off your first box of Babyblends of Plates with code BLACKFRIDAY4LIFE.
Lowe's: Refresh your home for the holidays with major savings on appliances, tools and more at the early Lowe's Black Friday sale.
Macy's: Shop the retailer's Black Friday Early Access sale for deep discounts on holiday gifts and must-have pieces for your home, kitchen and closet.
Madewell: Take 30% off all purchases with coupon code OHJOY.
Masterclass: Get two memberships for the price of one at MasterClass' online sale event.
Melissa & Doug: Snag customer-favorite Melissa & Doug toys at buy one, get one 50% off when you used coupon code BFBOGO at checkout.
Michael Kors: Shop the Michael Kors sale section for markdowns of as much as 70% on purses, wallets and more.
Minted: Get 15% off site wide plus free shipping with the code BF2021.
The Mirror: Through November 29, shoppers can save $500 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $250 value) when they enter coupon code HOLIDAY21 at checkout.
Nectar: Score a Black Friday mattress deal when you take $100 off and get $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.
Nest Bedding: Take 20% off luxury mattresses or a sheet and duvet set.
Nordstrom: Shop up to 50% off Black Friday deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section.
Nordstrom Rack: Its Rack Friday at Nordstrom Rack, with savings across categories on fashion, home goods and more, and an additional 40% off clearance styles.
NordicTrack: Shop the NordicTrack Black Friday 2021 sale and snag our favorite treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, for a $300 discount.
Our Place: Shop discounts on home goods and snag the Instagram-famous Always Pan for under $100 through Cyber Monday on November 29.
Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's Black Friday sale. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for up to 70% off.
ProFlowers: Get up to 30% off fall flowers and holiday bouquets.
Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets. Meanwhile, use code USAT350 at checkout to snag an extra $50 off your purchase.
Purple Mattress: Get $600 off mattresses and bundles during Purple’s Black Friday sale.
QVC: Shop the website's Black Friday Sale Price event for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more.
Saatva: If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: You can save 10% sitewide right now—and 15% on orders above $2,750.
Samsung: Snag deals on TVs, appliances, laptops and more during the sales event.
Serta: Buy any iComfort Mattress and Serta will give you a bedding bundle (valued at as much as $799) as well as a free foundation through December 6.
Simmons: Get 20% off sitewide on mattress and more through November 29.
SiO Beauty: Get 25% off site wide on wrinkle-smoothing patches for eyes, chest, neck and more.
Snowe: Take 20% off home goods and get free shipping, too, through November 30 at 2:59AM EST.
Solo Stove: Save as much as 35% on the smokeless fire pits our head of product and development called the "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic" (and 45% on fire pit bundles) through December 5 at Solo Stove.
Sur La Table: Gear up for the holidays with top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more for Sur La Table at up to 55% off.
Target: Target has the wishlist covered with buys in tech, home goods, fashion and more.
ThirdLove: Save as much as 60% on bras, panties, sets and more at ThirdLove, and take an extra 20% off orders above $150 with coupon code TL-BESTBFCM20.
The Tie Bar: Shop dressed-up looks for men and save 20% sitewide, or 25% off orders above $100 and 30% off orders above $150.
Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more—and as much as 50% off sale styles.
Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save as much as 35% on mattresses and 20% on other products during the Black Friday sale through November 28.
USA Today: Get a digital subscription to USA Today for just $1 a week for 52 weeks, then $9.99 per month.
Victoria's Secret: Shop markdowns across the site, including deep discounts on bras, leggings and more, and as much as $20 off pajama sets.
Vistaprint: Get nearly 50% off site wide with the code SALE50.
Walmart: Shop the sitewide Black Friday sale and save big across all categories.
Wayfair: Scoop early-access Black Friday discounts right now at Wayfair. The online retailer is offering as much as 80% off furniture, bedding, kitchen items and more during its Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale.
Wolferman’s: Get up to 30% off food gifts during Black Friday.
Zappos: Save as much as 50% on shoes, apparel and homegoods from the online megastore during its Black Friday sale.
What is Cyber Monday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping. Cyber Monday follows right after Black Friday, and is intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular e-tailers.
When is Cyber Monday 2021?
Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Cyber Monday 2021 sales start?
Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales begin. Amazon launched Cyber Monday November 27, and we're seeing many other retailers follow suit. You can expect the full crop of Cyber Monday deals to drop on Monday, November 29.
How long do Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.
What stores offer Cyber Monday 2021 deals?
Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
To ensure that you’ll be able to check out with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.
Who has the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals?
It depends on what you need. If you're looking to get a powerful computer or update your home media room, Best Buy is the place to find the best tech on the market for more wallet-friendly prices. Target and Walmart both have major price cuts on top-rated home essentials, with the latter offering an affordable entry into the world of robot vacuums and the former letting users try air fryers for less than $100.
Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?
Some are, yes. Many of the best prices you'll see on display this year are typically the same prices shown during Black Friday sale events. We're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted), as supply chain and labor issues could impact the stock of certain items at retailers, and waiting might mean missing out on products you want.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cyber Monday deals: All the best deals from Best Buy, Target and more