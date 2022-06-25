About 400,000 outdoor umbrellas sold at Costco recalled for overheating, fire risk

Costco and SunVilla, the maker of an umbrella with a built-in solar panel, have recalled the product because the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

SunVilla Corp. of Chino, California, said it has received six reports of the batteries in the umbrellas' black solar panel overheating, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The solar panel attaches at the top of the 10-foot umbrella and powers LED lights down the umbrella arms.

In three cases, the solar panels caught fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors, the CPSC said. In two cases, the umbrellas caught fire when the solar panel puck, while attached, overheated. A sixth case involved a smoke inhalation injury.

The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses and online across the U.S. and in Canada from December 2020 through May 2022 for $130-$160. About 33,000 were sold in Canada.

SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers about the recall and refunds. Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact SunVilla for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Consumers should no longer use the umbrellas and they should remove the solar panel puck from the umbrella. It should be kept out of the sun and away from combustible material and not be charged with the AC adapter.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email the company at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com, or online at https://sunvilla.com/pages/recall.

