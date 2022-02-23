Photo credit: Neptune

Decorating this spring? Feature walls, using colour cleverly and hallway updates are among the 40 ways you can make your home look and feel more luxurious, new research has found.

A kitchen or bathroom renovation might help to boost your house value, but you certainly don't have to splash the cash to give your house that five-star feel. In fact, the rooflight specialists at Duplus found that adding houseplants, layering rugs, decluttering, and hiding your wheelie bins can all help to create a home that looks straight out of a luxury magazine.

The rise in remote working has led to many Brits reconfiguring existing spaces, adding new square footage with extensions or simply redecorating tired-looking rooms. Researchers found this to be true, with roof replacements, installing a garden room, window updates, and loft conversions all on the list.

Photo credit: Homebase

"Homeowners and homeworkers are rapidly turning to home improvements to ensure their increasingly frequent surrounding is as enjoyable place as possible to reside," Gavin Helgeson, Rooflight Division Manager from Duplus, says. "For some, this is simple painting and decorating, replacing worn furniture, and adding a few luxuries. However, for others this is something slightly more dramatic."

Gavin explained that there's no slowing down when it comes to larger home improvements. He adds: "Major improvements such as extensions, internal renovations, and garden buildings appear to be sharply on the rise. We have seen an increased number of visitors from new build enquiries to property renovators looking to improve the lighting and space in their homes."

Photo credit: Dunelm

Take a look at the full list below...

40 ways to make your home look and feel luxurious

Paint a feature wall Go big with wall art Redecorate/paint Use colour cleverly Declutter Decorate with candles and mirrors Add house plants and flowers Update your glass and tableware Dress your windows Layer rugs Replace your bedding and towels Upcycle Consider your lighting Add neon touches Look for items with ‘bling’, ‘frosting’, and metallic touches Replace hardware Add (or replace tired) furniture Add (or replace tired) home furnishings Refresh windows and doors with specialist paint Create a walk-in wardrobe Give your garden some TLC Hide your wheelie bins Give your driveway some TLC Update your entryway Replace your flooring Invest in new windows and doors Update your kitchen Replace your kitchen Bathroom renovation Invest in underfloor heating Add an extension for open plan living Consider a loft or cellar conversion Create a hidden room Replace your roof Install rooflights Consider bi-fold doors Or opt for a bi-fold alternative Install smart home technology Install security cameras Install a log cabin or garden room

