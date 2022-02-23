40 ways to make your home look and feel luxurious
Decorating this spring? Feature walls, using colour cleverly and hallway updates are among the 40 ways you can make your home look and feel more luxurious, new research has found.
A kitchen or bathroom renovation might help to boost your house value, but you certainly don't have to splash the cash to give your house that five-star feel. In fact, the rooflight specialists at Duplus found that adding houseplants, layering rugs, decluttering, and hiding your wheelie bins can all help to create a home that looks straight out of a luxury magazine.
The rise in remote working has led to many Brits reconfiguring existing spaces, adding new square footage with extensions or simply redecorating tired-looking rooms. Researchers found this to be true, with roof replacements, installing a garden room, window updates, and loft conversions all on the list.
"Homeowners and homeworkers are rapidly turning to home improvements to ensure their increasingly frequent surrounding is as enjoyable place as possible to reside," Gavin Helgeson, Rooflight Division Manager from Duplus, says. "For some, this is simple painting and decorating, replacing worn furniture, and adding a few luxuries. However, for others this is something slightly more dramatic."
Gavin explained that there's no slowing down when it comes to larger home improvements. He adds: "Major improvements such as extensions, internal renovations, and garden buildings appear to be sharply on the rise. We have seen an increased number of visitors from new build enquiries to property renovators looking to improve the lighting and space in their homes."
Take a look at the full list below...
Paint a feature wall
Go big with wall art
Redecorate/paint
Use colour cleverly
Declutter
Decorate with candles and mirrors
Add house plants and flowers
Update your glass and tableware
Dress your windows
Layer rugs
Replace your bedding and towels
Upcycle
Consider your lighting
Add neon touches
Look for items with ‘bling’, ‘frosting’, and metallic touches
Replace hardware
Add (or replace tired) furniture
Add (or replace tired) home furnishings
Refresh windows and doors with specialist paint
Create a walk-in wardrobe
Give your garden some TLC
Hide your wheelie bins
Give your driveway some TLC
Update your entryway
Replace your flooring
Invest in new windows and doors
Update your kitchen
Replace your kitchen
Bathroom renovation
Invest in underfloor heating
Add an extension for open plan living
Consider a loft or cellar conversion
Create a hidden room
Replace your roof
Install rooflights
Consider bi-fold doors
Or opt for a bi-fold alternative
Install smart home technology
Install security cameras
Install a log cabin or garden room
