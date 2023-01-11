40 Valentine's Day gift ideas for him: Tech, tools and more to make your special guy smile

Valentine's Day Gifts for Him 2023: tech, apparel and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shopping for men on Valentine's Day is tricky business especially if you're dealing with one of those "strong, silent" types. The best advice we can give is that you shouldn't overthink it too hard. Similarly, the last thing men need on Valentine's Day is another crummy tie or beard-shaving kit.

Start the year off strong. Sign up for our newsletter to get reviews, deals and expert advice dropped right in your inbox.

Whether you're shopping for your new boyfriend or your husband of 50 years, we've rounded up 40 of the best Valentine's Day gifts for men this year. This year, there are plenty of fantastic standouts including some seriously cool tech, useful tools, cozy apparel and other gifts that they'll actually be happy to unwrap on February 14th.

►Valentine's Day gifts for her: 25 Valentine's Day gift ideas she'll adore

1. Sony WH-1000XM5

Valentine's Day Gifts for Him: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 isn't just a great pair of headphones, it's our reviewer's pick for the best pair available right now. They offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully and are super cozy whether you're wearing them on a train or at work.

$398 at Amazon

2. Crowd Cow gift box

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Crowd Cow

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, he will eat it. Make him the happiest carnivore this Valentine's Day with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. We've tried Crowd Cow and love how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

168+ at Crowd Cow

3. 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

Nothing beats the convenience and versatility of a universal controller. The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock works with both Nintendo Switch and PC and jumps between these devices quickly and easily. Its attractive charging dock means the special guy in your life never has to worry about running out of juice.

Story continues

$70 at Amazon

4. Ugg slippers

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Ugg slippers

These suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for and will keep his feet warm and comfortable all day long.

63+ at Nordstrom

5. Theragun

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Theragun Elite

For a spa-worthy massage at home, all he needs is the Theragun Elite. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

$298 at Amazon

6. Roku Ultra

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Roku Ultra

We tested several streaming boxes and streaming sticks in our quest to find the best streaming devices, and the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the overall best device money can buy. With the Roku Ultra, he will be free to stream his favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR. We love Roku's easy-to-use platform, and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested.

$83 at Amazon

7. Shower Beer Man Crate

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Shower Beer Man Crate

Cracking open a cold one inside of the shower is an ethereal experience and this Man Crate makes capturing this magic a little easier. Not only does it come with a personalized glass mug but a bar of beer soap, a waterproof speaker and even a shower beer holder.

$80 at Man Crates

8. Nintendo Switch OLED

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing little console in large part because you can take it just about anywhere. Its latest iteration, Nintendo Switch OLED packs a big and bright seven-inch OLED screen that makes blockbuster titles and classic games look their absolute best. There's no competition with that library either that spans from the cozy Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the fun and gory Doom and everything in between.

$350 at Amazon

9. Nreal Air AR glasses

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: NReal Air AR Glasses

What if you could take a massive 130-inch screen with you everywhere? The Nreal Air AR Glasses are smaller than any television or computer monitor but summon a massive screen that syncs up to both work and game stations including Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and more. Enjoy Full HD immersion when you're playing action-packed games, streaming movies or simply getting some real work done.

$379 at Amazon

10. Pizza Steel Pro

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Hans Grill Pizza Steel Pro

For the guy who's pizza-obsessed, this flat bar of steel is the secret weapon to absolutely delicious thin-slice pie. It lives on the bottom rack of any oven, absorbs and dishes out heat quickly and efficiently makes cracker-crisp crusts and assists with browning. This pizza steel even comes with a pizza peel to get pies out of the roaring hot ovens easily and safely.

$80 at Amazon

11. Gravity Weighted Blanket

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Sometimes he needs to decompress—and a weighted blanket could help any guy do just that. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the Gravity Blanket the best because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure to be comforting but not suffocating.

$249+ at Gravity Blanket

12. Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Patagonia Better Sweater

Name a sweatshirt that's more recognizable than the Patagonia pullover... we'll wait. The knit fleece is so popular for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it looks good—it's also cozy yet breathable, high-quality (so he can wear it for years to come), and made with recycled materials.

$129 at Patagonia

13. Apple Airpods Pro (2nd gen)

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Apple AirPods Pro

Maybe he's an audiophile or maybe he likes not dealing with a pesky wire when he's out for a run. No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds—and there are few more popular than the Apple AirPods Pro right now. Not only do our experts rave that the white earbuds have a more comfortable fit, but the upgraded AirPods Pro also use active noise cancellation technology so he can listen to his tunes in peace.

$268 at Amazon

14. GrowlerWerks uKeg

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Beer drinkers will agree that brews taste better poured from a tap, so get him the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, fans of the growler/keg combo sa it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. And whenever he's ready for happy hour, he can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

$178 at Amazon

15. Yeti Rambler Mug

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Yeti Rambler Mug

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 for his Valentine's gift. Fortunately, you can get him the Yeti he loves at an affordable price with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

$25 at Amazon

16. A wooden docking station

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Wooden docking station

He's always on his phone—which means it always needs to be charged. A wooden docking station like this stylish one from Etsy is one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts of the year. It's praised for its sleek design and the fact that it keeps everything organized in one place.

$24 at Etsy

17. Dollar Shave Club

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Dollar Shave Club

The last thing any man wants to do after a long day at work is go back out to the store because he ran out of razors (or worse, realize it in the morning when it's too late and he has a 9 a.m. meeting). Enter a subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes of the year. It'll keep him stocked with all the necessary shaving essentials delivered right to his doorstep.

$9+ at Dollar Shave Club

18. Mark & Graham wallet

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Mark & Graham wallet

Upgrade his old wallet with this luxe one from the popular leather brand Mark & Graham. The wallet has tons of rave reviews for being incredible quality and the perfect size for holding all his cards and cash without being too bulky. Bonus: You can even get it personalized with his monogram for an extra $12.

$59 at Mark and Graham

19. Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Even if he doesn’t need a multitool, most every guy wants one—or at least to have one when the moment calls for it. The Leatherman Wave Plus is the near-identical follow-up to the Leatherman Wave that won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance, has excellent user reviews, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

$120 at Amazon

20. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Kindle Paperwhite

Why give him one book when you could give him thousands? After all, that's what he'll have access to with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's our favorite Kindle because it has the most storage space of all the models, 24 different levels of illumination so he can read anytime, anywhere and a waterproof exterior.

$140 at Amazon

21. Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce

With seven different flavors of hot sauce and a clever packaging design, this sampler pack from Thoughtfully is a standout gift idea for any guy. The spices range from mild to very hot, including even the fabled Ghost Pepper.

$40 at Amazon

22. Carhartt beanie

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Carhartt beanie

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. This stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cozy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

$20 at Amazon

23. Fitbit Charge 5

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Fitbit Charge 5

For some, staying active isn't easy. For others, working out is a lifestyle. The beauty of the Fitbit Charge is that it's useful to everyone, regardless of how much they exercise. Topping our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect for any guy, whether he's a fitness fanatic or just looking to make some minor lifestyle changes. It features everything we love about the Charge 4—namely its ease of use, GPS integration and comfortable design—plus improved battery life and even more tracking abilities.

$130 at Amazon

24. Craft Beer Club

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Craft Beer Club

A six-pack of Bud Light just isn't going to cut it for this beer drinker. If he loves exploring new breweries and trying out new beers, he'll love a subscription to Craft Beer Club. The service delivers 12 bottles each month and include a wide variety of unique breweries and beers, from stouts to IPAs to porters.

$48+ at Craft Beer Club

25. Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Make him feel like he's at a five-star resort with this luxe robe. Made of super soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some reviewers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

$109 at Parachute

26. MasterClass

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: MasterClass

What do you get the guy who already has everything? Classes taught by his favorite celebrities, of course. With an All-Access Pass to MasterClass, he can learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, how to tell better jokes from Steve Martin, and even how to shoot hoops from Steph Curry. Our editor-in-chief tried out the service for himself and said the classes were inspiring and that he liked how you can take them at your own pace.

$15+ at MasterClass

27. Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

The Wahl Clippers Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer won our roundup of the best beard trimmers, with its top-notch battery life, trimming ability, and professional-quality build. It’s not waterproof, but it is easy to keep clean, so if you’re buying for someone with a beard, they’ll appreciate this one.

$62 at Amazon

28. Amazon Echo

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Amazon Echo

Make his life a lot easier this year with an Amazon Echo, which is the best smart speaker according to our experts. The newest 4th-Gen. Echo has a majorly improved speaker for better sound quality and is a great gift for anyone who wants their first smart speaker or who already has an Echo and wants a complementary device for another room.

$75 at Amazon

29. Breville Fresh and Furious blender

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Breville Fresh and Furious blender

A Vitamix blender is nice if you can afford to refinance your house. The Breville Fresh and Furious blender packs similarly dependable capabilities when it comes to pulverizing everything smoothly. Best of all, this sleek number is available at a fraction of the cost of a fancy blender making it one of our favorite blenders for smoothies.

$182 at Amazon

30. Four Roses Small Batch & Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Kit

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Four Roses Small Batch & Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Kit

Bourbon is the drink of kings and Four Roses Small Batch Select is one of the smoothest bourbons available. Small Batch Select is a blend of six of 10 Four Roses recipes all aged for at least six years before hitting the bottle. Along with a bottle of this fine bourbon, this special kit comes with Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt, which is perfect for making cocktails or elevating baked goods and special occasion fare.

$61 at Reserve Bar

31. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

Duffel bags aren't just for smelly gym clothes. This Herschel Supply Co. duffel looks good enough you could bring it to the office, but it’s functional enough to work as a daily gym bag or as a day trip carry-on, with necessary touches like a separate compartment where you can stash your shoes or smellier gear after a workout.

$91 at Amazon

32. Espro P3 French Press

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Espro E3 French Press

If you’re buying for someone who really loves coffee, the Espro P3 French Press is perfect. It works for everything from frothed milk to hot chocolate, it's dishwasher-safe and it's the best stainless steel French press we've ever tested. The dual-filter design makes coffee that isn't just tasty but silky smooth.

$40 at Amazon

33. JBL Flip 6

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: JBL Flip 6

If there's one thing guys from all walks of life can agree on, it's that stuff should just work. Especially tech stuff. Based on this criterion, the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker couldn't be more dude-friendly. Simply turn the Flip 6 on, wait a second or two for it to pair and you're good to go. The Flip 6 is our winner for the best value portable Bluetooth speaker. It's splash-proof, features a rugged design and pumps out some seriously good sound.

$100 at Amazon

34. Reebok Classics Vector Tracksuit

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Reebok Classics Vector Tracksuit

These days, it seems like loungewear is most people's everyday uniform. If he loves being comfortable yet stylish when he's hanging out at home, give him a Reebok Classics Vector Tracksuit. It's equally well for the special guy in your life who's always active.

$75 at Reebok

35. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Ask any homebrewer: nothing tastes better than something you sweat over. This kit lets you make your very own hot sauce complete with ingredients, detailed instructions, bottles and even labels to personalize your new spicy condiments.

$42 at Uncommon Goods

36. Apple AirTag

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Apple AirTag.

If he's always asking if anyone has seen his keys, he'll benefit from an Apple AirTag. The tiny tracker pairs easily to an iPhone and can locate things up to 800 feet away. He can hook it on his keys, wallet, his dog's collar or even his AirPods. Users praise its ease of use and the loud volume of the ringer.

$29 at Amazon

37. Bombas Men's Winter Socks

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Bombas Winter Socks

Socks are one of those gifts that sound crummy in theory but are actually amazing to receive. If you plan on gifting your guy socks, make them the best socks on the market. Our reviewers loved Bombas so much that they will never settle for lesser socks ever again. There are plenty of styles available but these winter socks are perfect for keeping feet warm and cozy.

$61 at Bombas

38. Cuisinart Deluxe Grilling tool set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Cuisinart grill set

There's something about the bond between a man and his grill that can't be matched. So you can't go wrong with a barbecue-themed gift like this highly-rated 20-piece set of grilling tools. It has everything you could ever need for a backyard BBQ (from spatulas to tongs to skewers to even corn cob holders) and that the tools are made of high-quality, durable stainless steel.

$50 at Amazon

39. Firstleaf wine subscription

Wine delivered? What could be better?

Red or white, sweet or dry, when it comes to wine, he may love to try new bottles. Indulge his love of vino with Firstleaf, a service that will deliver a curated box of wine to his doorstep each month. Our kitchen and cooking editor tried it out (she gifted it to her mom) and says it was one of the most successful gifts she's ever given.

$45 at Firstleaf

40. Dalstrong Frost Fire Nakiri knife

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Dalstrong Frost Fire Nakiri knife

Any guy that's played a video game or a tabletop RPG has daydreamed about a sword of legend that they could use to vanquish enemies. The Dalstrong Frost Fire Nakiri knife may not keep orcs at bay but it is one gorgeous blade and cuts through veggies and meat with ease. The shiny six-and-a-half-inch blade with a polished white handle makes it beautiful enough to display.

$72 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 40 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him 2023 - Romantic gift ideas