40 New Trader Joe's Products You're Going To Want To Try (Now That Spring Is Right Around The Corner)

What's your favorite thing about Trader Joe's? For me, it's the novelty of it. Every time I walk into my local store it seems like there are so many new items on the shelves that I can't wait to try. So here are a bunch of the newest additions that have caught my eye lately.

Hannah Loewentheil

1.Hold The Cone Tips

So snackable, you won't even miss the ice cream. Hannah Loewentheil

2.Strawberry Overnight Oats

Trader Joe's overnight oats are my eight-month-old daughter's favorite breakfast, and she is incredibly enthusiastic about this strawberry flavor. Hannah Loewentheil

3.Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes

Filled with a mixture of bechamel, egg yolks, diced potato, and salted cod, these Portuguese-inspired tarts are only mildly fishy and super creamy. Hannah Loewentheil

4.Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip

Ready thy tortilla chips and prepare to dunk. Hannah Loewentheil

5.Spaghetti Carbonara

There's absolutely no shame in enjoying carbonara the lazy way. Hannah Loewentheil

6.Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters

Brownies, cookies, caramel, and dark chocolate. Now that's a party. Hannah Loewentheil

7.Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

If you can't choose between sweet or savory, choose this Thai-inspired snack from the frozen aisle. Hannah Loewentheil

8.Chicken Karaage

This Japanese-inspired fried chicken pairs perfectly with fried rice for an easy meal that rivals take-out, and you can get it on the table in just minutes. Hannah Loewentheil

9.Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

These plant-based breakfast patties are just begging for some scrambled eggs. Hannah Loewentheil

10.Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken

Upgrade your work lunch with this ready-to-eat, Thai-inspired noodle bowl. Hannah Loewentheil

11.Pizza Party Potato Chips

These crunchy, pizza-seasoned chips are the perfect people-pleasing snack food. Hannah Loewentheil

12.To The Power Of Seven Red Juice Beverage

Harness the flavors of apple, strawberry, watermelon, beet, elderberry, cranberry, and hibiscus, all in one delectable bottle. Hannah Loewentheil

13.Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or add to a bowl of miso ginger soup. Hannah Loewentheil

14.Spicy Meat Pizza

You can never have too much frozen pizza, and this meat-packed pie gives a serious kick thanks to Calabrian chilies. Hannah Loewentheil

15.Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

Good luck stopping short of finishing the whole box. Hannah Loewentheil

16.Tortilla Española

For breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this hearty Spanish-style potato tortilla is an easy side dish or standalone vegetarian meal. Hannah Loewentheil

17.Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers

These on-the-go pouches are ideal for when you're craving a little something sweet. Hannah Loewentheil

18.Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

Double the chocolate means double the deliciousness. Here, you've got fluffy chocolate cheesecake filling layered on top of a chocolate cookie crumb. Hannah Loewentheil

19.Snickerdoodle Cookies

Shhh, we won't tell anyone you didn't bake these cookies from scratch. Hannah Loewentheil

20.Calamansi & Mango Sorbet

What's calamansi, you might ask? It's a citrus native to the Philippines. And it's also quite excellent in sorbet form. Hannah Loewentheil

21.Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes

These crispy glazed donut holes happen to be gluten-free, but you wouldn't even notice. Hannah Loewentheil

22.Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake

The whole family can get behind this savory breakfast bread pudding made with cheese and chicken sausage. Hannah Loewentheil

23.Double Chocolate Croissants

Transport yourself to Paris by way of your freezer thanks to these flaky, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate pastries. Hannah Loewentheil

24.Chiles Rellenos con Queso

Looking to switch things up in your dinner rotation? Try these battered and cheese-stuffed poblano peppers in a spiced-up tomato sauce. Hannah Loewentheil

25.Artichoke Bread Pudding

It's like a savory casserole and bread pudding had a baby, and the result is glorious. Hannah Loewentheil

26.Baingan Bharta (Roasted Eggplant Curry)

Skip the take-out and pair this spiced eggplant curry with some frozen naan. Hannah Loewentheil

27.Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

There are so many ways to enjoy these ready-to-eat, seriously tender chicken thighs. Toss them into pasta or stir-fry, slice them up into quesadillas or tacos, or serve them with grains and your favorite veggies. Hannah Loewentheil

28.Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork

Texas barbecue, available at your fingertips thanks to Trader Joe's. Hannah Loewentheil

29.Papas Rellenas

Imagine: Crispy potato croquettes filled with seasoned ground beef. They're as good as they sound. Hannah Loewentheil

30.Peanut Butter Flavored Baking Chips

Add these to your baked goods or do as I do and devour them by the handful. Hannah Loewentheil

31.Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

Think beyond bagels. This garlic-infused cheesy dip is a delicious condiment for sandwiches and a delectable dip for crudité or crackers. Hannah Loewentheil

32.Vanilla & Cream Yogurt

I'm already obsessed with adding this light and creamy yogurt to my homemade smoothies. Hannah Loewentheil

33.Joe's Os Peanut Butter Cereal Bars

PSA peanut butter lovers: Here's a grab-and-go breakfast or snack bar you'll want to have on hand. Hannah Loewentheil

34.Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken

This shredded, barbecue white meat chicken is so tasty, you'll want to double up. Hannah Loewentheil

35.Vegan Italian Bolognese Ravioli

This vegan-friendly ravioli is stuffed with a hearty mixture of mushrooms, lentils, and tomato sauce. Just boil and toss with your favorite sauce. Hannah Loewentheil

36.Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets

While you can certainly snack on these straight from the packaging, they're also a great textural addition to soups and salads. Hannah Loewentheil

37.Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn

Try adding this strawberry-infused, chocolate-drizzled popcorn to your ice cream sundaes. Hannah Loewentheil

38.Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip

Fellow party dip people, rejoice! Hannah Loewentheil

39.Vegan Pepperoni

No one should have to miss out on the joy of pepperoni, and now you don't have to, even if you don't eat meat. Hannah Loewentheil

40.And finally, mini canvas tote bags.

TJ's fans are losing their damn minds over these adorably sized totes. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon one, snag it! u/aswewaltz / Via reddit.com

What's a new Trader Joe's product you've tried lately, and what did you think? Give us the full report in the comments!