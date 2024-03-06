40 New Trader Joe's Products You're Going To Want To Try (Now That Spring Is Right Around The Corner)

What's your favorite thing about Trader Joe's? For me, it's the novelty of it. Every time I walk into my local store it seems like there are so many new items on the shelves that I can't wait to try. So here are a bunch of the newest additions that have caught my eye lately. Hannah Loewentheil 1. Hold The Cone Tips
So snackable, you won't even miss the ice cream.
Hannah Loewentheil 2. Strawberry Overnight Oats
Trader Joe's overnight oats are my eight-month-old daughter's favorite breakfast, and she is incredibly enthusiastic about this strawberry flavor.
Hannah Loewentheil 3. Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes
Filled with a mixture of bechamel, egg yolks, diced potato, and salted cod, these Portuguese-inspired tarts are only mildly fishy and super creamy.
Hannah Loewentheil 4. Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip
Ready thy tortilla chips and prepare to dunk.
Hannah Loewentheil 5. Spaghetti Carbonara
There's absolutely no shame in enjoying carbonara the lazy way.
Hannah Loewentheil 6. Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
Brownies, cookies, caramel, and dark chocolate. Now that's a party.
Hannah Loewentheil 7. Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes
If you can't choose between sweet or savory, choose this Thai-inspired snack from the frozen aisle.
Hannah Loewentheil 8. Chicken Karaage
This Japanese-inspired fried chicken pairs perfectly with fried rice for an easy meal that rivals take-out, and you can get it on the table in just minutes.
Hannah Loewentheil 9. Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties
These plant-based breakfast patties are just begging for some scrambled eggs.
Hannah Loewentheil 10. Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken
Upgrade your work lunch with this ready-to-eat, Thai-inspired noodle bowl.
Hannah Loewentheil 11. Pizza Party Potato Chips
These crunchy, pizza-seasoned chips are the perfect people-pleasing snack food.
Hannah Loewentheil 12. To The Power Of Seven Red Juice Beverage
Harness the flavors of apple, strawberry, watermelon, beet, elderberry, cranberry, and hibiscus, all in one delectable bottle.
Hannah Loewentheil 13. Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or add to a bowl of miso ginger soup.
Hannah Loewentheil 14. Spicy Meat Pizza
You can never have too much frozen pizza, and this meat-packed pie gives a serious kick thanks to Calabrian chilies.
Hannah Loewentheil 15. Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons
Good luck stopping short of finishing the whole box.
Hannah Loewentheil 16. Tortilla Española
For breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this hearty Spanish-style potato tortilla is an easy side dish or standalone vegetarian meal.
Hannah Loewentheil 17. Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers
These on-the-go pouches are ideal for when you're craving a little something sweet.
Hannah Loewentheil 18. Chocolate Cheesecake Bites
Double the chocolate means double the deliciousness. Here, you've got fluffy chocolate cheesecake filling layered on top of a chocolate cookie crumb.
Hannah Loewentheil 19. Snickerdoodle Cookies Shhh, we won't tell anyone you didn't bake these cookies from scratch. Hannah Loewentheil 20. Calamansi & Mango Sorbet
What's calamansi, you might ask? It's a citrus native to the Philippines. And it's also quite excellent in sorbet form.
Hannah Loewentheil 21. Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes
These crispy glazed donut holes happen to be gluten-free, but you wouldn't even notice.
Hannah Loewentheil 22. Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake
The whole family can get behind this savory breakfast bread pudding made with cheese and chicken sausage.
Hannah Loewentheil 23. Double Chocolate Croissants
Transport yourself to Paris by way of your freezer thanks to these flaky, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate pastries.
Hannah Loewentheil 24. Chiles Rellenos con Queso
Looking to switch things up in your dinner rotation? Try these battered and cheese-stuffed poblano peppers in a spiced-up tomato sauce.
Hannah Loewentheil 25. Artichoke Bread Pudding
It's like a savory casserole and bread pudding had a baby, and the result is glorious.
Hannah Loewentheil 26. Baingan Bharta (Roasted Eggplant Curry)
Skip the take-out and pair this spiced eggplant curry with some frozen naan.
Hannah Loewentheil 27. Sous Vide Chicken Thighs
There are so many ways to enjoy these ready-to-eat, seriously tender chicken thighs. Toss them into pasta or stir-fry, slice them up into quesadillas or tacos, or serve them with grains and your favorite veggies.
Hannah Loewentheil 28. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork
Texas barbecue, available at your fingertips thanks to Trader Joe's.
Hannah Loewentheil 29. Papas Rellenas
Imagine: Crispy potato croquettes filled with seasoned ground beef. They're as good as they sound.
Hannah Loewentheil 30. Peanut Butter Flavored Baking Chips
Add these to your baked goods or do as I do and devour them by the handful.
Hannah Loewentheil 31. Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread
Think beyond bagels. This garlic-infused cheesy dip is a delicious condiment for sandwiches and a delectable dip for crudité or crackers.
Hannah Loewentheil 32. Vanilla & Cream Yogurt
I'm already obsessed with adding this light and creamy yogurt to my homemade smoothies.
Hannah Loewentheil 33. Joe's Os Peanut Butter Cereal Bars
PSA peanut butter lovers: Here's a grab-and-go breakfast or snack bar you'll want to have on hand.
Hannah Loewentheil 34. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken
This shredded, barbecue white meat chicken is so tasty, you'll want to double up.
Hannah Loewentheil 35. Vegan Italian Bolognese Ravioli
This vegan-friendly ravioli is stuffed with a hearty mixture of mushrooms, lentils, and tomato sauce. Just boil and toss with your favorite sauce.
Hannah Loewentheil 36. Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets
While you can certainly snack on these straight from the packaging, they're also a great textural addition to soups and salads.
Hannah Loewentheil 37. Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn
Try adding this strawberry-infused, chocolate-drizzled popcorn to your ice cream sundaes.
Hannah Loewentheil 38. Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip
Fellow party dip people, rejoice!
Hannah Loewentheil 39. Vegan Pepperoni
No one should have to miss out on the joy of pepperoni, and now you don't have to, even if you don't eat meat.
Hannah Loewentheil 40. And finally, mini canvas tote bags.
TJ's fans are losing their damn minds over these adorably sized totes. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon one, snag it!
u/aswewaltz / Via reddit.com What's a new Trader Joe's product you've tried lately, and what did you think? Give us the full report in the comments!