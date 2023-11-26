40 Stunning Short-Blunt Bobs to Inspire Your Next Major Haircut

Getty Images

While we can't say for sure that the short blunt bob ever left the building, we know that it's back and better than ever. The modern-day version is as versatile look that's adaptable for all hair textures and types. The face-framing, chin-grazing cut can be worn pin-straight, wavy, curled, or in any other imaginable way.

Maintenance is key with a short blunt bob, so you'll need to keep up with regular trims. Celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar says to be ready to invest in regular mini trims every four to six weeks. "It's essential to cut the hair with super sharp scissors, which will make the bob's bluntness more noticeable and make the cut last longer," he says.







Meet Our Expert

Cody Renegar is a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow and Marie Osmond.

Katelyn Ellsworth is a hairstylist and founder of The Roslyn salon in San Diego, California.

Samantha Denis is a hairstylist, colorist, and founder of hair-care brand allyoos.







It's chic and timeless look that look stunning on a variety of face shapes and features — and we have 40 celebrity inspiration pics to prove it. Anyone — and we mean anyone — can wear this bob, and wear it well. Browse the below examples and send the ones you love to your stylist.



Classic Sophisticated Bob

Getty

Lucy Hale's super chic bob is equal parts ladylike and timeless. According to hairstylist Katelyn Ellsworth, a short-blunt bob, like Lucy's, should feature ends that are bluntly cut and hit just below the chin. If your hair isn't naturally straight but you want this look, don't shy away from using a flat iron or an electric straightening brush, such as the suki from Edrée ($129), to get the hair sleek and crisp.

Chin Sweeper

Getty

Most short-blunt bobs hit right around the chin, which is considered the classic length for this style. Whether worn straight, like Dua Lipa does, or with a bit of bend in the hair, Ellsworth says the distinguishing characteristics of a short-blunt bob entail very little layering or texture throughout the hair and crisp, clean lines.

Soft Movement

Getty

Kelly Rowland's beautiful oval-shaped face works well with her short bob, which she styles with a subtle wave and a deep side part for added volume. "This type of bob cut is easy to play with," Ellsworth says. "You can take it from straight to wavy."

Flipped Up and Flirty

Getty

Just because a bob is short and blunt doesn't mean it needs to be simple. Take a cue from Hailey Bieber and add an element of surprise by flipping the ends out ever so slightly. Use a curling iron or hot rollers for more rounded ends with a bend or a flat iron for a less-contrived style with a bit of edge.

Round Bob

Getty

Flyaways can wreak havoc on short hair that features a precision cut, especially if the hair is naturally wavy, curly, or thick in texture. To keep the hair sleek, like Ciara's, while still having some body and bounce, Ellsworth recommends using a light mouse or texture spray to help prevent flyaways while smoothing the hair.

Micro-Bang Bob

Getty

Lily Allen's super-short bob hits higher than most with a straight-across cut that hits at her ear lobes with bangs that hover right above her eyebrows. Hairstylist and colorist Samantha Denis says using the scissor-razor technique creates sharp, exact ends with a super-solid, blunt line.

Asymmetrical Blunt Lob

Getty

For a sexy, fresh take on the short-blunt bob like Mindy Kaling's, have your stylist cut your hair to hit just above the collarbone, leaving the front pieces longer than the sides and back. Then, style the cut with a deep side part to create the illusion of an asymmetrical blunt cut.

Wave Runner

Getty

According to Denis, oval-shaped faces, like Beyoncé's, are most complementary to a short-blunt bob—or any bob style for that matter. "Straight, fine-to-medium hair types are my favorite for this style because they wear the cut best without too much fuss or without appearing too wide or puffy," says Denis.

Edgy, Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's short crop beautifully suits her current style. Plus, it's versatile enough to be styled in multiple ways, be it sleek and with a side part or an Old Hollywood wave. "I also love when she wears her bob with a middle part or ties it up for a fun look," says Ellsworth.

Glam and Wavy

Getty

To successfully pull off an ultra-glam wavy look like Michelle Williams, hair health is priority number one. Denis says hair cut into a short-blunt bob is usually at its healthiest. "The hair is pretty short, which means it's pretty new. The longer the hair, the older it is and the more it's been through," she says. Regular trims and conditioning treatment masks, like the Function of Beauty Bond Repair Custom Conditioner Mask ($28), will help keep the hair in tip-top shape. "Even if the hairs grow out a little in between trims, you may be sporting more of a classic bob, which is still cute!"

Bold Bob

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion's look checks off all the elements of a classic short-blunt bob: the length hits below her chin but above the shoulders, the hair (which doesn't hang flat) is all one length, and there's no added texture or layers. Still, Denis cautions that a style like this one requires more styling than shoulder-length hair.

French Bob

Getty

When a bob is a bit on the longer side, like Zoë Saldana's, there's more flexibility in terms of styling. Even though she wears the ends of her hair more rounded, the overall cut features minimal layering and plenty of volume up top.

Fuss-Free and Fierce

Getty

To replicate a blunt cut like Jourdan Dunn's, ask your stylist for a cut straight across the ends with an asymmetrical, longer front. Creating a very light graduation in length from the face back towards the neck adds dimension to the hair and prevents it from appearing weighed down.

Perfect Side Part

Getty

Sometimes, changing up your part is enough to give you a fresh new look. Case in point: Kerry Washington's deep, above-the-eyebrow part that swoops ever so slightly across her forehead. To smooth out the hair so it lays flat, Ellsworth recommends blow-drying clean hair with a good flat brush and then styling it with a hair oil, like Captain Blankenship Hair & Scalp Serum ($48).

Full-On Fringe

Getty

Nina Dobrev's heavy blunt bangs are the perfect accessory to her bob. By rounding the ends of her hair, the overall look becomes soft while remaining super sleek, drawing attention to her face and eyes.

Blunt and Shoulder-Grazing

Getty

Lucy Boynton is known for her bobs and lobs, and this more demure style suits her well. With a bit more length, she wears her hair styled with a crisp center part. The bluntness of her cut is on full display, with the ends turning up ever so slightly.

A Wavy, Chic Boho Look

Getty

Embrace natural waves with a short-blunt bob, just like Charlize Theron does. The key is to create a side part and then use a small barrel curling iron (a one-inch wand will do) to form a distinct wave pattern.

Beachy & Natural

Getty

Chrissy Teigen's off-center part and beach waves work for her cut because the hair isn't too heavy on one side or the other. Denis says you can play with the part, but if the lines of the cut are really strong, it's best to stick with either a middle or one-side part.

Razor-Sharp Ends

Getty

A precision cut, like Regina King's, results in sharp-as-glass ends that show off the bluntness of the haircut. Trimming away split ends and keeping the length uniform all the way around lets the hair's health shine through.

Baby Blunt Bob

Getty

Thinner hair and a blunt short bob are a match made in heaven, as evidenced by Naomi Watts. By combining a short, all-one-length cut with hair that's less bulky, the overall look is complementary to the hair's density.

Pop of Volume at the Root

Getty

A versatile short-blunt bob can be worn pin straight or with deconstructed waves and slight bends to change things up. Those with finer hair and a lot of density, like Carrie Mulligan, can pull off the cut as long as the length and weight are right. Renegar says her hair would likely stay flat without some face-framing layers, which add more design.

Conservative Crop

Getty

Renegar says square-shaped faces often have sharp features, yet they can be softened with a power bob like Rosamund Pike's. "The cut makes her face appear more oval-shaped. But if her hair were any longer, her neck would likely look too narrow," he says. To style a blunt bob so it's shiny and sleek, Renegar recommends first towel drying and then applying a straightening cream from the mid-length to the ends. "Section hair and use a boar bristle brush to blow dry. Then, finish with hair oil or serum, like Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil ($57), for shine and to prevent frizz."

Retro Bob with Bounce

Getty

Selena Gomez's all-one-length bob leans into the thicker weight of her hair, allowing it to pool at her shoulders with bouncy curls. The trick for thicker hair to wear a bob sans frizz is to blow-dry each section as smoothly as possible, explains Renegar.

Choppy Waves

Getty

To recreate Saoirse Ronan's choppy bob, Renegar suggests first towel-drying the hair and applying a volumizing mist from the root to the middle of the hair. "You'll want to use a hair-curling wand, like the BaBylissPRO Curling Wand ($56), to give the hair a little bend and movement," he says. "Then, use a finishing spray sparingly to finish off the look."

Deep Side Part

Getty

When a sharp, chin-length bob features a lot of blunt-cut layers, like Zoey Deutch's, Renegar says it creates movement through the hair. "Adding a slight curl throughout also lends a touch of volume and flexibility," he says.

Finely Fringed

Getty

To accentuate Sienna Miller's naturally fine hair, Renegar says cutting a long fringe helps create movement and body throughout. Even though the bob isn't super short, it still features blunt ends that he says perfectly frame her face. "Going any shorter on the length would square off her face," he says. "Instead, the length beautifully frames her eyes and cheekbones."

Smooth Chop

Getty

Straight hair that's medium weight must be smoothed out perfectly to pull off a chop cut like Sarah Paulson does. Renager says the key to laying down the hair just right is blow-drying it with a big round brush, turning it under, then setting it with a finishing spray.

Ballerina Bob

Getty

Elle Fanning adds a slight wave to her hair with the ends softly rolled under to glam-up a blunt bob. "She looks like a gorgeous ballerina with this style, and the length of her hair elongates her neck," Renager adds.

A Lived-In Lob

Getty

Rashida Jones' sexy-meets-messy lob features choppy bangs that Renager says make her fine hair come alive with texture and movement. You'll need to put a little effort into getting the perfect mix of bend and flatness to style the bangs so they match the rest of the hair without looking severe. "Turn the bangs under a little with a flat iron, and then use a big barrel curling iron or wand to add movement," he says.

An Artistic, Assymmetrical Bob

Getty

Natasha Lyonne's bright-red crop with heavy baby-doll bangs calls immediate attention to her eyes, making them stand out. "The shape of her haircut, which is more of a square blunt bob, is flattering to her cheekbones and naturally heart-shaped face," Renager says.

French Bob with a Twist

Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal's bouncy bob is styled with rounded ends, which dress up her blunt ends. Reanger says to add volume to the hair and turn it under with some bend, mousse and a vent brush are musts. "Blow-dry the hair with the brush with the head upside for added volume, and then use a curling iron to give the ends a sharp turn that holds," he says.

Razor-Sharp Edges

Getty

Hunter Schafer's extremely precise blunt bob hits right at the jawline, accentuating her naturally high cheekbones. Having the the front pieces tucked behind her ears and the hair styled in an intense part adds to the overall style, which is easy to recreate yourself at home with a good flat iron.

Swingy Flipped Bob

Getty

Even if the hair is cut in a blunt bob, there are ways to change the style. Case in point: Elisabeth Moss' choppy ends lean towards the right on both sides of her face, giving a softer feel to the classic blunt bob haircut.

Tucked-Back Bob

Getty

A master hair chameleon, Kylie Jenner sports a sharp-as-glass blunt cut that is completely void on any layers, according to Reanger. "Her extremely blunt bob works for her, making her eyes and cheekbones take center stage and enhancing her naturally square chin," he says.

Beachy Bob

Getty

January Jones' all-one-length chin-hitting bob features soft, beachy waves. Reanger recommends adding a few hot rollers up top to add definition to shorter hair to create volume. Then, once they cool, he says to brush out the curls with a large-tooth comb and spray with hairspray so they keep their shape.

Sleek, Pushed Back Bob

Getty

Kristen Bell's stick-straight hair hits just below the jawline, opening up her face to show off her facial features. Comb a bit of a lightweight gel through the hair and part to give hair a polished look that stays put all night long.

Glam Bob

Getty

Although Khloé Kardashian's short 'do features blunt ends, they're styled in a way that looks modern and sexy yet approachable. Pulling the ends on the front pieces in the opposite direction of the hair underneath creates contrast to livens up the classic blunt-bob cut.

Micro Bob

Getty

Bobs come in all sizes, shapes, and lengths, and Selma Blair's mini version creates a soft and pretty look. For a playful take on the classic bob, pair it with a fun hair color, like platinum blonde or red.

Bouncy Center-Part Bob

Getty

Reanger says the swing in Aimee Song's bob helps to add a framing effect to her face and neck for a soft look that's still super feminine and high-fashion.

Loose Wavy Bob

Getty

Alexa Chung's middle-part bob features loose, deconstructed waves for a fun take on the classic look. To create a style similar to hers, Reanger says to apply Aveda Volumizing Tonic ($32) to damp hair, tilt the head upside down, and blow-dry. "Then, title the head back up and use a 2-inch curling iron on low heat, bending each lock in different directions, alternating from one curl to the next."

