40 skippers leave France to embark on gruelling 'Everest of the Seas'

France's Fabrice Amedeo and sailors in action shortly after the start of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne.

Defending champion Yannick Bestaven led a flotilla of 40 yachts into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday as the 10th edition of the solo, non-stop round-the-world Vendée Globe race got under way.

Tens of thousands of people lined the docks of Sables-d’Olonne to wave goodbye to the 40 intrepid sailors.

The gruelling race, dubbed the “Everest of the Seas”, is held every four years. Bestaven won the last edition in 2021, completing the 24,300 nautical mile-course (45,000 kilometres) in three hours and 44 minutes.

All 40 skippers starting this tenth edition hope to outsail their opponents and pocket the 200,000-euro winner's cheque.

"I'm in great shape,” said Bestaven. “The weather conditions are pretty good.”

But he was in no doubt about what lay ahead.

"There's always a bit of stress. You never know how things are going to turn out. It's a new story to write. Of course there's the stress of saying goodbye to our life on land, to all our friends and family, but there's also the stress of the departure itself."

Move over Dalin: Bestaven's bonus gives him victory in Vendée Globe yacht race

First-timers

British skipper Sam Davies is one of six women on the race, each of them looking to emulate Ellen MacArthur who remains the only woman ever to make the Vendée podium when she came second in 2000-01.

Fifteen skippers are making their Vendee debuts, including Violette Dorange who, at 23, is the youngest in the race.

'Everest' of the seas



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Last sailor crosses Vendee Globe finishing line after 116 days at sea

Chasing boats close in on Vendée Globe yacht race leader Frenchman Charlie Dalin

France's Clarisse Crémer becomes the fastest woman to complete Vendée Globe