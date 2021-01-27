55 recipe boxes, DIY meal kits and finish-at-home dishes from top London restaurants

Pie in the sky: Gaucho’s finish-at-home kit (Lateef Photography)

Was it all a dream? That restaurants were open and bars were full? That the West End thronged with al fresco eaters and the local once again bustled with regulars?

The UK is back under lockdown. With nowhere to eat out, it’s back to the kitchen – but lockdown 3.0 isn’t all about a new wave of banana bread. Now it’s icy out, it’s time to get stuck into a DIY restaurant kit: homebodies can mess about at the hob without much risk of a ruined dinner, and the food won’t have to be rescued after too long on the back of an UberEats bike, either.

With hospitality on the brink of collapse, the message is clear: if you love restaurants, it’s time to do what you can — spoil yourself in the name of helping out.

We’ll keep this list updated with more places as they come in for now, below are our favourites. Check delivery details carefully with each restaurant, as many don’t deliver throughout the week. Once that’s done, all that’s left is to ready, steady, cook.

Santo Remedio

The acclaimed Mexican’s Remedy Kits offer a soothing and generously portioned Mexican spread. They’re tied to tacos here, with fillings including confit duck legs, meant to be torn up and slathered in a spicy gooseberry salsa, a beef short rib slow-cooked over 12 hours and a warming lamb shank, ideal with limes, coriander and red onion.

From £45, serves two, nationwide delivery in England, Wales and parts of Scotland, santoremedio.co.uk

Hawksmoor

Hawksmoor

Hawksmoor knows this is no time for high-minded abstinence. Its offering puts steak night in a box, with two 35-day dry aged rib-eye steaks — exactly those found in the restaurants — packed in with bone marrow gravy, beef dripping oven chips and sticky toffee pudding. It’s more refined than the early lockdown option, and the boozy version includes a bottle of champagne, a pair of Hawksmoor-branded lagers, bottled sour-cherry Negronis for two and a luxury bottle of red to pair with your steak. All the best bits without having to stumble to the Tube to get home.

Story continues

Light some candles, ask Spotify to play your special steak-night playlist (Hawksmoor includes a QR code in the box) and follow the instructions. There’s even a whole booklet on how to cook the perfect steak - hand-drawn diagrams included.

From £85, serves two, nationwide delivery excluding Northern Ireland and areas outside of central Scotland, via thehawksmoor.com

Dinings SW3

The Japanese fusion restaurant in Chelsea is offering customers the chance to roll their own sushi with a temaki handroll kit. The kit promises Bluefin tuna, smothered in spicy sesame aioli, or native lobster and yuzu aioli. There’s also the Tar Tar chips box, with Toro tuna, salmon, lobster seared wagyu and roasted beetroot, to be assembled on crunchy rice bites. For January, Dinings is also offering a warming ramen kit from executive chef Masaki Sugisaki; it’s as simple as anything to finish at home, but the restaurant puts serious work into getting the flavours right, with the broth taking three days to make. Just the thing when the weather’s this bleak. More details are on this page.

Temaki handroll kit £135, tar-tar chips box £75, delivery within a five-mile radius if SW3 2JH via dinings.co.uk

Restokit

This new venture is tailormade for these times. Restokit offers its own “best of” list, offering ready-to-cook recipe kits from a few select partners. These include Sabor, Galvin La Chapelle, Trishna, Brigadiers, Pizarro, Kolamba, Gymkhana and Legare — so whether you’re after the Galvin brother’s beef Bourguignon or a vegan curry from Kolamba, there’s something there. They’ve plans to offer nationwide options later in the year, but for now are delivering within London.

Prices and portions vary per restaurant, nationwide delivery, restokit.co.uk

Canova Hall

Brixton hotspot Canova Hall knows how much customers miss its wood-fired pizzas so its party-in-a-box selections include a grand-get-together box with all the ingredients you need to make your own (plus bottled cocktails to shake up in advance).

The DIY pizza kit comes with a ball of three-day fermented dough, Canova’s secret-recipe tomato sauce, mozzarella and all the toppings - just choose your pizza type at the checkout. Delivery is available for multiple addresses if you’re partying over Zoom and there’s even a little bottle of limoncello to finish off the evening.

£45, shop.canovahall.com

Davies and Brook

Claridge's

Fried chicken without the grease. The C.FC. box (Claridge’s Fried Chicken) returns after its huge success during the first lockdown. Davies and Brook in Claridge’s is offering fried chicken with broad bean hummus with pickled beets, potato salad, and bread rolls. Better still is the whole roast chicken with foie gras and black truffle.

C.F.C. box for one is £45, roast chicken for four is £145, via daviesandbrook.co.uk

Lyle’s

The Shoreditch spot is trying to highlight the wild produce available at this time of year with their boxes. With scallops from Orkney, cep mushrooms from Norfolk, and red deer from Scotland, the Michelin-starred restaurant are offering boxes that promise a special meal with up to nine courses and minimal effort.

From £140, serves two, nationwide delivery via lylesprovisions.com

Ottolenghi

This brand new venture from Yotam Ottolenghi’s much loved restaurant and deli empire covers morning, noon and night, with a mix of kits designed for brunch, quick meals and suppers that should do a good job of mimicking what’s available in the restaurants. The dishes only need little work to finish them up — take the the twice-cooked chicken with chilli sauce, banana leaf-wrapped sticky rice and smashed cucumber salad, which needs its second roasting to get it right. Beside the NOPI and NOVI favourites, the brunch boxes offer something for weekend mornings, so long as you’ve a frying pan to hand. There’s also a choice of ready meals for those who want things to be even easier.

Ready meals from £7.95, kits from £25.50. Nationwide delivery via ottolenghi.co.uk

Cinnamon Club

Vivek Singh has designed a plant-based tasting menu set to make veganuary exciting. Serving two people, the box features a South Indian spiced lentil, tomato and pepper soup, grilled aubergine with sesame tamarind crumble and a chargrilled cauliflower with spinach nutmeg.

From £100, serves two, nationwide delivery via thecinnamoncollection.com

Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Pilgrims

No pizza oven, no problem —these margherita and nduja kits can be made with just a regular oven and a frying pan, and are offered with next day delivery throughout the week. If Pizza Pilgrims isn’t your bag, Homeslice (from £8, delivery via homeslicepizza.co.uk) offers part-baked pizzas to finish off at home in the oven.

From £15, nationwide delivery via pizzainthepost.co.uk

Luca

The celebrated Clerkenwell restaurant is offering a fortnightly-changing menu for two. With ingredients from around the British Isles and Italy, the menu offers a four-course meal comprised of a crispy Tamworth pork belly and canederli with alpine speck and sourdough dumplings. Add a wine pairing for £36.

From £80, serves two, nationwide delivery via luca.bignight.app

Shoryu

Shoryu

The idea of cooking a 12-hour pork ramen in your own kitchen might normally inspire fear, but fortunately, this Japanese spot has done 11 hours and 50 minutes of the work already; this kit requires a little putting together, some attention paid to the noodles, mushrooms and various toppings, but the broth simply needs heating up.

From £20, serves two, nationwide delivery via japancentre.com

Pollen Street Social

Jason Atherton has teamed up with Lake District Farmers to create a three-course meal for two people. The boxes contain part-prepared dishes created in Jason’s Pollen Street Social kitchen using meat from Lake District Farmers.

From £140, serves two, nationwide delivery via lakedistrictfarmers.co.uk

Gaucho

Truly a top quality meal kit, although definitely more of a “finish at home” job than one taking much actual cooking. The three course meal kicks off with a choice between spiced butternut squash soup and a salmon and beetroot tartare - this takes a little fiddling to get right - followed by a choice of shotcrust jobbies that need cooking through, along with vegetables for roasting. The venison and malbec number is the one to go for. Things finish with a flourless chocolate cake. All easy, but utterly warming in the cold weather.

From £55, serves two, delivery via gauchorestaurants.com

Gauthier

Alexis Gauthier is one of the OVs — original vegans — having served his first plant-focused menu way back in 1997. While his eponymous Soho restaurant, which turned 10 this year, still happily plates fillet steak and seared scallops, the recipe boxes are meat-free. Each nine-dish box serves up to four, though Gauthier suggests smaller groups split the courses to cook over a few days. Menus change weekly with a variety of themes. Add a two-bottle wine pairing for £32.

£75, nationwide delivery via gauthierhome.co.uk

Gymkhana, Trishna and Brigadiers

JKS Restaurants

JKS Restaurants has launched a delivery platform for its trio of top Indian restaurants, delivering ready-to-cook "Experience" feasts as well as individual dishes and booze. Try Trishna for seafood inspired by the western coast of India — think tandoori mustard prawns and salmon tikka fillets — while the grill at Brigadiers offers its unrivalled barbecue butter chicken wings and tandoori lamb chops. Gymkhanas box includes the restaurant’s biggest hits, including the gol guppas and achari paneer tikka with sweetcorn chaat, as well as plenty of booze. All need a little work at home — have a couple of saucepans, a frying pan and a hot oven at the ready — but the results are terrific. They now also offer a new box dedicated to Diwali.

Experience boxes from £80, serves two to four, nationwide delivery via ambassadorgeneralstore.com

La Mia Mamma

La Mia Mamma has created nine kits that contain ingredients to whip up a number of Italian-inspired dishes. The small kit contains the likes of pasta dough, dried pasta, a bottle of red or white wine, a loaf of bread, mixed charcuterie, handmade ricotta, pizza dough and meatballs. The larger kits contain double the amount of ingredients.

From £35, delivery within London via lamiamamma.co.uk

Monty’s Deli

The much-loved, one time market stall, Monty’s is offering kits containing all the essentials for a smoked salmon bagels and its range of sandwiches.

From £15, nationwide delivery via montys-deli.com

Dirty Bones

Fulfil your dirty burger craving with this kit to make juicy burgers, vegan chilli cheeseburgers or lamb fries.

From £25, nationwide delivery via dirty-bones.com

Home by Nico

Nico Simeone has adapted his multi-course menus into an at-home format. Just like in his restaurant, Six by Nico, the themes of the box will change regularly. The kit offers four courses and includes a bottle of wine.

From £55, nationwide delivery via home-x.com

The Real Greek

The Real Greek

For a taste of that Mykonos minibreak you had to cancel, call in some DIY souvlaki (grilled meat wrapped in Greek flatbread and layered with sauces, if you’re not familiar with the glorious Greek comfort food). Helpfully, hero restaurant chain The Real Greek has collaborated with Great Food 2 U so you can now make your own at home, complete with tomatoes, red onion and homemade tzatziki.

Just choose from chicken or halloumi as your filling - the kits come with all the instructions and ingredients you need, from sweet paprika to the restaurant’s original wrapping paper. Pair with some Greek wine for ultimate holiday vibes.

From £13.50 for two people, greatfood2u.co.uk

Gunpowder

The Michelin recommended restaurant is offering Indian menus influenced by family recipes. From Kashmiri lamb chops and tandoori chicken, via vindaloo pork ribs, this kit promises vibrant, bold flavours.

From £30, nationwide delivery via gunpowderlondon.com

Mother Clucker

This chain is sorting out Southern fried chicken aficionados with its new D.I.FRY kits. The kits offer brined chicken, buttermilk, a secret flour mix, hot sauce, lime mayo and slaw. From every order of the four-person box, £2.50 will go to Brixton Soup Kitchen

From £18, nationwide delivery via motherclucker.co.uk

Officina 00

The rustic, Italian spot is offering versions of their signature pastas to finish at home, including pumpkin gnocchi with brown butter & gorgonzola and occhi with beef brisket Genovese.

From £6.50, via officina00.co.uk

Patty & Bun

The fast food favourite has boxed up all the components for its signature Ari Gold, a classic cheeseburger, and its Smokey Robinson, where the brioche bun and beef patty are piled high with bacon, caramelised onions and a smoky mayo. They’ve also got vegan options on.

From £15, serves two, nationwide delivery via shop.pattyandbun.co.uk

Dishoom

Dishoom

It needn’t be all about dinner: Dishoom is delivering its cult breakfast favourite to your doorstep: recreate the famous bacon naan with a package of fresh dough balls, top-quality meat, cream cheese and chilli sauce. It comes with spices and tea leaves for the restaurant’s much-loved chai, and for every box bought, Dishoom give a meal to Magic Breakfast, a charity that helps schools provide free meals. Those into their traditional bacon butties should try the terrific Le Swine, too (from £12, delivery via leswine.co.uk).

From £16, serves two, nationwide delivery via dishoomathome.com

The Galvin Brothers

Make it to a Michelin standard with Galvin at Home. Brothers Chris and Jeff, who’s restaurant La Chapelle holds a star, offer a weekly-changing three course menu which arrives chilled but needs a little finishing at home. Fortunately, they’ve put together a video series to help with all the details, promising a gourmet meal in 15 minutes. Expect French-influenced British cooking; roasted duck, seared sea bass, candied beetroot. Each week offers a dedicated vegetarian menu, as well.

From £49 per head, nationwide delivery via galvinrestaurants.com or Friday and Saturday collection from La Chapelle, E1

Berenjak

With Persian dishes inspired by the hole-in-the-wall spots dotted throughout Tehran, Berenjak quickly found critical acclaim when it opened in 2018, and now is inviting guests to wander through its online bazaar. It offers spices and snacks, cocktails and wine and DIY kabab kits of lamb koobideh and chicken jujuh; at home, skewer the meat alongside plump tomatoes and red onions, put them on the grill and serve with fresh, clay-baked Lavash bread.

From £25, serves two, delivery in England and Wales via berenjakbazaar.com

Wun’s Tea Room and Bar

The Soho favourite offers its signature Iberico pork char siu ready for rolling in spiced sugar and putting under the grill, with bao blinis to carry the succulent meat. It’s perfect as a sharing snack. The first 10 customers each day will get a free case of six beers using the code HKBeer.

From £18.81, serves two to three, nationwide delivery via tearoom.bar

Shuk

Shuk

The Borough Market stall is delivering everything it does best for those willing to have a go at home: try wrapping their signature pitas oozing with a fish tagine or lamb meatball filling, or get baking and have a go with one of the babka kits. The date and pistachio looks particularly good, but when the weather is gloomy, the comfort of chocolate, hazelnut and cookie is hard to turn down.

From £20, serves up to four, nationwide delivery via shuklondon.com

Adam Handling Restaurants

Named for the Scottish word for home, Adam Handling’s Hame sees the chef prepare his fine-dining dishes to be finished at home. While the first lockdown saw a simpler offering in place, Handling has doubled down on the style of food that’s made him famous; his four new menus lean into luxury, with dishes including his lobster wagyu and a truffle-stuffed roast dishes. The chef’s signatures are all there, including his much-loved chicken butter and cheese doughnuts. Handling has recently added a vegetarian choice, too. Menus begin from £110 for two, but Handling also offers a choice of dishes a la carte. Handling’s accompanying video instructions should ensure you don’t go too far wrong.

Dishes from £12, menus from £110, serves two, nationwide delivery via adamhandling.co.uk

Bao

Bao have updated their offering, now offering six bao buns to finish at home, either filled with slow-cooked Xingjiang spiced lamb shoulder, their famous 12-hour braised pork, or the vegetarian panko daikon.

From £22, serves six bao, nationwide delivery via baolondon.com

Bocca di Lupo

Steven Joyce

The West End favourite is all about feasting, but its DIY kits offer a little geography too, with each month dedicated to cuisine from a different Italian region. This month they’re in Tuscany, with a Ribollita stew and a Livornese fish stew, pici with butter, sage and black truffle, and a good hunk of sirloin. Detailed recipes to finish each dish all are on their website. They’ve a fine selection of wines available and a choice of “day” and “night” Negronis to boot.

From £42, serves two to four, London delivery via boccadilupo.com

Club Mexicana

Vegans, you can have a fiesta at home too: the Mexican-inspired, plant-based taqueria is now delivering a meat-free Al Pastor kit, with more varieties set to be added soon.

From £20 for 16 tacos, nationwide delivery via shop.clubmexicana.com

Hopper’s

While Hopper’s Marylebone will be fully closed during this lockdown, the Soho and King’s Cross outposts of the popular Sri Lankan will deliver using Deliveroo and Slerp. Those wanting to have a go themselves should try a meal kit from the new “Cash and Kari” store. At the moment, they’re offering a ready-to-fry paneer kothu roti kit as well as a kalupol chicken kit, which also includes mutton rolls. They now offer a vegan meal kit from £25, too. Besides the recipe kits, Cash and Kari offers cocktails, beers, spices and restaurant merch, too. Delivery is limited to once a week, on Fridays.

From £25, serves two to four, nationwide delivery across England and Wales, some limited delivery in Scotland and Ireland, via hopperscashandkari.com

The Sea, The Sea

The Sea, The Sea

Chelsea seafood bar and fishmonger The Sea, The Sea are offering light, ready-to-eat offerings, with likes of a prawn tartare finished with a pine nut miso, but the finish-at-home dishes look to be the pick of the bunch. These come with instructions and video demonstrations, with dishes including a truffle-stuffed Cornish turbot and black cod steamed and plated with pressed aubergine. Freshly prepared sashimi is also available.

Prices and portions vary, delivery within seven miles of the restaurant (SW1X 0AW), theseathesea.net

Mac & Wild

The Scottish restaurant has turned online butcher, selling recipe kits for its signature half-beef, half-venison Venimoo burger.

From £19.90 (serves four burgers), EC2 and W1, nationwide delivery via macandwild.com

Passo

Your choice of fresh pizza or pasta to make at home. There’s a variety of pizza kits on offer — our pick would be the one topped with roasted garlic, pumpkin, goat’s cheese, balsamic onions and thyme — and they come in two sizes, to serve either two or four. Follow the video instructions to pull it all together; they say preparation takes around 20 minutes, and those who shop by 10am will get next day delivery. Fresh pasta is even easier, needing just five minutes to pull together. These feed two and look gorgeous — especially the pork cheek with tomato, garlic and chilli.

From £10.50, serves two to four, mainland nationwide delivery via passotogo.com

Honest Burgers

The British beef champion is delivering its superlative chuck steak and rib cap burger patties to your door, along with all you need to make its signature burgers. Vegans can also get hold of the Plant burger kit too.

From £16, serves two to four, nationwide delivery via honestburgers.co.uk

Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte

This lively Peruvian-Japanese spot in Soho is packing up Nikkei favourites for diners to enjoy at home, with kits featuring all you need to make a five-course savoury feast of fiery padron peppers, black cod aji miso, asado di tiro beef - perfect for date night.

Each recipe card is clear and easy to follow - there’s no overall summary card but you can follow the order of courses laid out on the envelope. Prep time takes around 40 minutes (take a couple of courses each to speed up the process) and Chotto Matte’s hero sauces come neatly packaged in miniature labelled bottles. If you’re feeling creative, use them to decorate the plate to really add to the restaurant-at-home feel.

£60, serves two, nationwide delivery via chotto-matte.com

Norma

Ben Tish’s popular Sicilian in Fitzrovia is plating up and sending out its comforting Italian dishes, which only need a touch of finishing at home – with little more than some presentation work and a few minutes in the oven needed. Highlights include the aubergine parmigiana with parmesan sauce, and the slow cooked lamb shoulder, which comes with delicia pumpkin, pomegranate and mint.

From £11 per dish, nationwide delivery via normalondon.com

Scully at Home

The St James restaurant is offering a weekly-changing, three course menu showcasing its distinctive take on Asian-Indian-Australian-Irish fusion cooking. Boxes are built around chicken, beef or vegetables, but all feature Ramael Scully’s signature masala chickpeas and spiced cornbread with yeast flake butter, as well as the spicy chocolate jackfruit pudding. Scully at Home will return from January 18.

£80, serves two, nationwide delivery via scullyrestaurant.com

Smokestak

Smokestak

David Carter’s wood-fired smoker will be put to good use during this second lockdown, with the chef offering smoked beef by the pound, with whole smoked ducks and geese to follow, as well as treacle-cured gammon. Those wanting a taste of the restaurant, though, should order either the pulled pork or 15-hour brisket boxes, which offer DIY-burgers, Smokestak style.

From £27.50, serves four, mainland nationwide delivery via smokestakshop.co.uk

10 Greek St

The Soho spot is packaging up its neighbourhood vibes with a finish-at-home series of meal kits. While the restaurant turned to pizzas for much of 2020, they’re back to their bistro origins for the kit, which does a slow-cooked short rib of Dexter beef, served with confit potatoes and braised curly kale. They do almost all of the work too —this is more of a heat-it-up job than anything else.

£55, serves two, nationwide delivery via 10greekstreet.com

Arros QD

Quique Dacosta, a man with four Michelin stars, is sending out home paella kits, complete with pan, spoon and the same stocks used in the restaurants. Stock can be bought separately, for about hald the price of a kit.

From £76, serves six, nationwide delivery via arrosqd.com

Farang

Seb Holmes’s Thai hotspot is now selling ingredients, ready meals and curry recipe kits; marinated meats and fish come raw, ready to be grilled, roasted, fried or barbecued. The Thai grocery selection is particularly interesting.

Price per portion, collection or delivery within an eight mile radius of the restaurant (N5 2XE) via faranglondon.co.uk

Bancone

The West End favourites have packed up their pastas and sauces, with the option to add antipasti and sides to your order.

From £18 for pasta, serves from two to four, London delivery within five miles of Soho restaurant (W1F 9EL) via bancone.co.uk

The Cheese Bar

The London fromage master is delivering all you need to make it grilled cheese sandwiches and classic fondue.

From £10, serves two, nationwide delivery via the-cheese-bar-london.myshopify.com

Burger & Beyond

Get your dirty burger kicks with a kit to make the Shoreditch favourite's bacon butter buns and more.

From £25, serves four, nationwide delivery via burgerandbeyondshop.co.uk

Lords of Poke

Do your salads Hawaiian-style, with all the components for fish-filled or vegan poke bowls.

From £19.25, serves four, delivery within the M25 via lordsofpoke.com

Nonna Tonda

Fresh pasta through your letterbox via subscription, along with accompanying sauces, garnish and parmesan cheese. Recipes change weekly, and can be ordered for two, four or six.

From £12.50, serves two to six, greater London delivery via nonnatonda.co.uk

London Shell Co.

Bolster your barbecue or snuggle down for a cosy autumn evening with a kit from the floating seafood restaurant, offering either fish ready for grilling or in a hearty fish pie. Expect the likes of rainbow trout to share and king prawns soaked in lime and coriander butter. A bottle of sparkling wine is included, too.

From £35, serves two, delivery within the M25 via shop.londonshellco.com

Lahpet

The excellent Burmese restaurant has opened up its pantry to customers, offering staples including a including tea leaf salad and coconut noodles. They offer full recipes to follow online.

From £14, serves two to six, collection or delivery up to 10 miles from restaurant (E1 6JW) via lahpet.co.uk

The Vurger Co.

Vegans, get your burger fix with the New York Melt meal kit, complete with fries. They’ve a gluten free option, too.

From £18.95, serves two, nationwide delivery via thevurgerco.com

Rick Stein

Rick Stein restaurants

Though Rick Stein has an outpost in Barnes, the food coming from his relaunched Stein’s at Home range will all be prepped down at his Padstow base. The new range includes the chef’s new Asian-inspired sea bass box, where a piece of pan-fried bass is cooked up with a hot, sour and sweet sauce and served with rice and bok choi, while those who don’t fancy fish can plump for the Coq au Riesling, where fish in white wine comes with parsley and buttery potatoes. The instructions are extremely clear and not a lot of effort is needed to get things looking ship shape.

From £40, serves two, nationwide delivery via rickstein.com

