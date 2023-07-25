Rare, Sweet Photos of the Kennedys on Vacation and at Home
As far as America's most famous families go, it's hard to measure up to the Kennedys, the closest thing the United States has ever had to a royal family.
But even with the presidential campaigns, celebrity romances, and new generations, it seems that what fascinates us the most about the Kennedys is their lifestyle. That's especially true about the "Camelot" years, when John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jackie, and their young kids, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr., lived in the White House. More than 60 years later, we still love to talk about them—specifically what they wore, where they vacationed, and how they spent their days in the '50s and '60s.
Scroll through to see rare photos of JFK, Jackie, and the Kennedy family—from quiet moments on the Kennedy Compound and time spent with their pony, Macaroni, to life in the White House.
Circa 1930
Kennedy brothers, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy, pose outside the iconic Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
1953
Then-engaged JFK and Jacqueline Bouvier talk while on vacation in Hyannis Port.
1953
Jackie and JFK spend a sunny day on the beach in Hyannis Port.
1953
Jackie enjoys a sunny day on the Kennedy Compound.
1953
JFK and Jackie step out of the water after a sail.
1953
JFK enjoys a quiet moment at his desk on the Kennedy Compound.
1953
JFK and Jackie, his fiancée at the time, prepare for a tennis match.
1953
JFK and his new bride cut the cake at their September wedding in Newport, Rhode Island.
1953
JFK's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, whispers to the newlyweds.
1953
Shortly after their wedding, newlyweds JFK and Jackie sit outside their home in Hyannis Port.
1953
JFK, Ethel Kennedy, Jackie, and Robert Kennedy are all smiles at the beach.
1953
Jackie throws a football with Ted outside the Kennedy Compound.
1957
In their usual preppy summer style, Jackie and JFK pose outside the Kennedy Compound.
1957
JFK's brother, Robert, enjoys a summer day with daughter Kathleen, 5, and Joseph, 4, at their home in McLean, Virginia.
1960
JFK and Jackie get ready to board a yacht in Hyannis Port.
1960
Jackie and JFK share a book with their daughter, Caroline Kennedy.
1960
Jackie and Caroline are interviewed by NBC News' Sander Vanocur for a special about the 1960 presidential election.
1960
JFK chats with nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on a plane, flying back from the 1960 Democratic National Convention.
1961
A young Caroline kisses her new brother, John F. Kennedy, Jr., born just two and a half weeks after their father, JFK, was elected president.
1961
JFK has a father-daughter breakfast with Caroline at the White House.
1961
President and first lady at the time, JFK and Jackie pose with Caroline and baby JFK Jr. (also nicknamed John-John) outside the White House.
1961
Jackie poses with Caroline at home.
1961
Caroline and JFK admire a snowman, made by Chief White House gardener Robert Redman, after Caroline and her brother, JFK Jr., arrive home from Florida.
1962
Caroline and JFK Jr. appear to have a dance party in the Oval Office at the White House.
1962
18-month-old John-John practices walking in the Oval Office with his dad.
1962
JFK takes a break from presidential business to play with JFK Jr., Caroline, and their pony, Macaroni.
1962
Led by a secret service agent, Caroline takes Macaroni for a spin around the White House lawn.
1962
Jackie leaves The Carlyle in New York.
1962
Jackie and Caroline go for a dip while on vacation in Italy, visiting Jackie's younger sister, Princess Lee Radziwill.
1962
Jackie shows off baby John-John to Farah Pahlavi, Empress Of Persia, outside the White House.
1962
Jackie reads a book to Caroline and JFK Jr. at the White House.
1962
Jackie plays on the floor with JFK Jr. at the White House.
1963
Jackie smiles at JFK Jr. after she and JFK return from a trip.
1963
With dad JFK at the wheel, the Kennedy family leaves Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island.
1963
JFK Jr. crashes a White House meeting with his dad and his White House advisors.
1963
Young jetsetters John-John and Caroline board a plane with their parents.
1963
Caroline sits on her pony while her parents and brother look on.
1963
Jackie enjoys a vacation in Greece.
1963
The young Kennedy family attend a private mass on Easter Sunday at JFK's father's Palm Beach home.
1963
A dapper JFK steps out of a car, followed by JFK Jr. and Caroline.
