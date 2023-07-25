Rare, Sweet Photos of the Kennedys on Vacation and at Home

As far as America's most famous families go, it's hard to measure up to the Kennedys, the closest thing the United States has ever had to a royal family.



But even with the presidential campaigns, celebrity romances, and new generations, it seems that what fascinates us the most about the Kennedys is their lifestyle. That's especially true about the "Camelot" years, when John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jackie, and their young kids, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr., lived in the White House. More than 60 years later, we still love to talk about them—specifically what they wore, where they vacationed, and how they spent their days in the '50s and '60s.

Scroll through to see rare photos of JFK, Jackie, and the Kennedy family—from quiet moments on the Kennedy Compound and time spent with their pony, Macaroni, to life in the White House.

Circa 1930

Kennedy brothers, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy, pose outside the iconic Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Historical - Getty Images

1953

Then-engaged JFK and Jacqueline Bouvier talk while on vacation in Hyannis Port.

Hy Peskin Archive - Getty Images

1953

Jackie and JFK spend a sunny day on the beach in Hyannis Port.

Hy Peskin Archive - Getty Images

1953

Jackie enjoys a sunny day on the Kennedy Compound.

Hy Peskin Archive - Getty Images

1953

JFK and Jackie step out of the water after a sail.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1953

JFK enjoys a quiet moment at his desk on the Kennedy Compound.

Hy Peskin Archive - Getty Images

1953

JFK and Jackie, his fiancée at the time, prepare for a tennis match.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1953

JFK and his new bride cut the cake at their September wedding in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1953

JFK's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, whispers to the newlyweds.

Hulton Archive - Getty Images

1953

Shortly after their wedding, newlyweds JFK and Jackie sit outside their home in Hyannis Port.

Hulton Archive - Getty Images

1953

JFK, Ethel Kennedy, Jackie, and Robert Kennedy are all smiles at the beach.

Historical - Getty Images

1953

Jackie throws a football with Ted outside the Kennedy Compound.



Hy Peskin Archive - Getty Images

1957

In their usual preppy summer style, Jackie and JFK pose outside the Kennedy Compound.

Boston Globe - Getty Images

1957

JFK's brother, Robert, enjoys a summer day with daughter Kathleen, 5, and Joseph, 4, at their home in McLean, Virginia.



Bettmann - Getty Images

1960

JFK and Jackie get ready to board a yacht in Hyannis Port.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1960

Jackie and JFK share a book with their daughter, Caroline Kennedy.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1960

Jackie and Caroline are interviewed by NBC News' Sander Vanocur for a special about the 1960 presidential election.



NBC - Getty Images

1960

JFK chats with nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on a plane, flying back from the 1960 Democratic National Convention.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1961

A young Caroline kisses her new brother, John F. Kennedy, Jr., born just two and a half weeks after their father, JFK, was elected president.



Bettmann - Getty Images

1961

JFK has a father-daughter breakfast with Caroline at the White House.

The Washington Post - Getty Images

1961

President and first lady at the time, JFK and Jackie pose with Caroline and baby JFK Jr. (also nicknamed John-John) outside the White House.



John F. Kennedy Library - Getty Images

1961

Jackie poses with Caroline at home.



Keystone - Getty Images

1961

Caroline and JFK admire a snowman, made by Chief White House gardener Robert Redman, after Caroline and her brother, JFK Jr., arrive home from Florida.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1962

Caroline and JFK Jr. appear to have a dance party in the Oval Office at the White House.



Smith Collection/Gado - Getty Images

1962

18-month-old John-John practices walking in the Oval Office with his dad.



Bettmann - Getty Images

1962

JFK takes a break from presidential business to play with JFK Jr., Caroline, and their pony, Macaroni.



PhotoQuest - Getty Images

1962

Led by a secret service agent, Caroline takes Macaroni for a spin around the White House lawn.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1962

Jackie leaves The Carlyle in New York.



Bettmann - Getty Images

1962

Jackie and Caroline go for a dip while on vacation in Italy, visiting Jackie's younger sister, Princess Lee Radziwill.



Keystone - Getty Images

1962

Jackie shows off baby John-John to Farah Pahlavi, Empress Of Persia, outside the White House.

Keystone - Getty Images

1962

Jackie reads a book to Caroline and JFK Jr. at the White House.

John F. Kennedy Library - Getty Images

1962

Jackie plays on the floor with JFK Jr. at the White House.

John F. Kennedy Library - Getty Images

1963

Jackie smiles at JFK Jr. after she and JFK return from a trip.

National Archives - Getty Images

1963

With dad JFK at the wheel, the Kennedy family leaves Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1963

JFK Jr. crashes a White House meeting with his dad and his White House advisors.

Historical - Getty Images

1963

Young jetsetters John-John and Caroline board a plane with their parents.

National Archives - Getty Images

1963

Caroline sits on her pony while her parents and brother look on.

John F. Kennedy Library - Getty Images

1963

Jackie enjoys a vacation in Greece.

Bettmann - Getty Images

1963

The young Kennedy family attend a private mass on Easter Sunday at JFK's father's Palm Beach home.



Bettmann - Getty Images

1963

A dapper JFK steps out of a car, followed by JFK Jr. and Caroline.

Bettmann - Getty Images

