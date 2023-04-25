37 perfect gift ideas all types of sisters will appreciate

The best gifts to give your sister in 2023.

Most sisters fight like crazy while growing up but also share a bond that’s hard to match. Whether you grew up with sibling rivalry or not, it's time to honor your sister as one of the special figures in your life. Sure, a gift card is nice, but show her how you really feel with a gift she'll actually want.

Here at Reviewed, we've tested hundreds of products throughout the year, from haircare to cooking gadgets, so we understand what she might like. From a personal blender to an insanely popular hair drying brush, here are the 38 best gifts for your sister this year.

1. For the sister obsessed with her hair: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

If your sister spends hours getting ready for a big date or presentation at work, you can save her time and make her life easier with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. Our beauty writer put it to the test and found that it made her curly hair pin-straight in less than 30 minutes.

$32 at Amazon

2. For the sister who wants to relax: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

After testing essential oil diffusers, we found that the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is perfect for the sister who wants to keep her home smelling good without lighting a candle. Oil diffusers have a scent for everything, whether you want to boost your creativity with jasmine or relax with lavender. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

$34 at Amazon

3. For the sister who loves to sleep in: Moonlight Pajamas

If your sister's the kind who rolls out of bed at noon, then she'll love snuggling up in the Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas. These uber soft jammies are a cult favorite on Nordstrom with tons of positive reviews. They're fashionable enough that she can wear them all day long—no judgment.

$75 at Nordstrom

4. For the sister who loves smoothies: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

We love the Ninja Fit Personal Blender for giving a good blend of speed and strength. While it's great for fruit for a breakfast beverage, it can also be used for blending hot foods such as butternut squash soup when summer turns to fall. The Ninja Fit also includes 16-ounce portable containers with tight lids, so your sister can take her smoothies to go.

$70 at Amazon

5. For the houseplant-loving sister: A plant from The Sill

Plants just make everything better. They add some life to a space, can clean the air and make your sister feel a sense of accomplishment as she watches it grow. Here at Reviewed, we love ordering plants from The Sill as they come carefully wrapped, pre-potted and with expert care instructions, so you can make sure your plant thrives. If your sister is prone to killing most houseplants, we recommend getting her a ZZ plant, which is very low maintenance.

From $48 at The Sill

6. For the monogram fanatic: Anthropologie monogram necklace

Any gal who is looking for a twist on the classic monogram will love this Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie. The bold gold lettering is timeless and is easy to layer with other thinner gold necklaces.

$38 at Anthropologie

7. For the sister who needs to hydrate: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Whether your sister is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, she should have the best water bottle to keep her hydrated. We found the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and keeps your water fresh for up to two months.

$31 at Amazon

8. For the active sister: Allbirds Wool Runners

These Allbirds Wool Runners seem to be on everyone's feet these days. We tried out a pair and deemed them to be "supremely stylish and outrageously comfortable," as well as being good for the environment. Allbirds is also very customer friendly and will replace a pair of shoes if they're not the right size for free.

$110 at Allbirds

9. For the sister who loves reading: Kindle Paperwhite

Does your sister like to recommend books? Is she always nose-deep in a thriller? Give her the gift of an unlimited library with a Kindle, so she'll always have access to the next book on her TBR list. The Kindle Paperwhite, the best Kindle we’ve tested, is waterproof, has massive storage, and has super-long battery life. And it's easier to tote around than a physical book and she won't have to wait for her next read to ship ever again.

$140 at Amazon

10. For the sister who needs to relax: Gravity Blanket

We tested the 15-pound Gravity Blanket that gained notoriety from its $5 million Kickstarter campaign and rave reviews from users who claim it can help them relax and calm anxiety. We found the weight just right, providing a comforting amount of pressure. Your sister can even use it without turning up the A/C because the blanket isn't too thick and she won't get too hot while she's underneath it relaxing.

$250 at Gravity

11. For the outdoorsy sister: Northface Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka

This top-rated Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka is perfect for whatever adventures your sister may take. It has a fuzzy brushed-tricot collar facing to help stay warm in a water-repellent hooded parka with extended coverage.

$210 at Nordstrom

12. For your sister who's WFH: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are essential when someone wants to focus on their work or music. Buy your sister our favorite pair, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones.

$398 at Amazon

13. For the sister who wants to upgrade her makeup routine: A vanity set

If your sister loves makeup and wants to upgrade her beauty routine seriously, she'll love this Makeup Vanity Table. It has standard plug sockets and two USB ports which is great for a mobile phone, PC and hair dryer.

$153 at Amazon

14. For the sister who lives in the kitchen: KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

If your sister loves to cook and bake, then our favorite stand mixer, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, would be a lovely gift to brighten her mood. With its unique tilt-head design, easy setup and versatility, the KitchenAid Artisan can handle all of her mixing duties in a pinch. Trust us when we say this is the best stand mixer money can buy and will last her for years.

$450 at KitchenAid

15. For the sister who loves yoga: lululemon the Reversible Mat

There is something to be said about new gym clothes inspiring you to build up your exercise game. The same can apply to yoga mats. This lululemon Reversible Mat, which was our favorite yoga mat, features a flat, non-stick surface for a no-slip yoga session that's perfect for beginners and pros alike.

$88 at lululemon

16. For the one in need of a new dress: Free People Mini Dress

If she needs new party attire, consider buying her this gorgeous Shayla Mini Dress from Free People. It's available in four dashing colors including Chocolate Floral and Retro Green.

$128 at Free People

17. For the sister who's trying to be healthier: Philips Airfryer XXL

We found the Philips Airfryer XXL to be the best air fryer on the market, making great air-fried food. While it may be big, heavy and a little noisy, the Philips is easy to use and requires no pre-heating. It also includes a cookbook full of recipe ideas, so your sister can start making all her favorite fried foods right away.

$115 at Amazon

18. For the sister who's on the go: Michael Kors Adele Smartphone Wallet

If your sister runs around doing errands but hates carrying a clunky purse with her, then she'll appreciate this Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet from Michael Kors. It's just big enough to fit an iPhone 11 and has enough space for all her cards and cash. Adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo, it'll be in style for years.

$128 at Michael Kors

19. For the sister obsessed with Disney: Disney+ subscription

You and your sister grew up watching Mulan, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, so why not give her the gift of rewatching the classics together? You can easily do this by gifting her a Disney+ Gift Subscription, the ultimate streaming service for Disney lovers. Plus, she'll get access to all the Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Channel content she can dream of. Just purchase a one-year subscription and Disney+ will email instructions on how to redeem it to your sissy on the day you choose.

$8 a month at Disney+

20. For the eco-conscious sister: FinalStraw

As the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your sister ever needs. It conveniently folds into a container that attaches to a keyring, so she'll never be without her reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and any sister who's passionate about the environment will appreciate it.

$84 at Amazon

21. For the sister who commutes in style: Fjällräven mini backpack

Originally created for Swedish schoolchildren, Fjällräven backpacks have exploded in popularity in the U.S. with kids and adults alike in recent years. The Fjällräven Mini Kånken Water Resistant Backpack is perfect for carrying smaller items. It's a versatile and comfortable option for your sister to wear wherever she's heading.

$80 at Nordstrom

22. For the sister who loves napping: Mzoo Sleep Mask

If your sister loves to catch those mid-day ZZZs, she could use a sleep mask to block out light. After testing it, our editor said the Mzoo Sleep Mask gives you a comfortable, total blackout experience, so we named it the best-contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning she'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

$17 at Amazon

23. For the sister who needs her iced coffee fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Let's face it: Iced coffee is better than regular coffee. It's just a fact. If your sister is a coffee lover and is buying a cold brew every day from Starbucks, then she'll love the ability to make it at home for less. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best iced coffee maker we've ever tested, is easy to use, and will turn her into a cold brew connoisseur.

$28 at Amazon

24. For the sister who loves to snuggle: Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

If your sister's ideal evening involves a steaming cup of tea, a good book and a cozy throw blanket, you need to get her the iconic Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket. Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians and Selena Gomez rave about it.

$147 at Nordstrom

25. For the one who loves to bake: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

The Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan is perfect for your sister who loves all things banana bread. It landed in the top spot in our loaf pan testing for a reason. With a nonstick surface, this pan will ensure that her sweet and savory dishes come out perfectly for family and friends. The firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to handle, and the pan is safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

$10 at Amazon

26. For the sister who loves skincare: A face ice roller

Ice rollers for your face have become a trend because it instantly depuffs your skin. Give your sister the feeling of a spa-like treatment with the ESARORA Ice Roller. She can also use it on her eye sockets to relieve fatigue or on her temples to help with migraines. It's a multipurpose tool that needs to be on her bathroom shelf.

$19 at Amazon

27. For the sister who has chapped lips: Summer Fridays Lip Balm

If you have a sister who struggles with chapped lips no matter what season it is, she will be addicted to the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. It's a vegan product made with shea and murumuru seed butters that instantly hydrate lips. The product also comes in recyclable packaging.

$24 at Sephora

28. For the trendy sister: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sold out online in 72 hours for good reason—these leggings are the ultimate in comfort as well as tummy control. We give Spanx major kudos for the wide variety of sizing options as they run from XS to 3X and come in short sizes for petite girls. They are versatile enough to be worn to the office with a conservative tunic or styled edgier for a night out, so your sister will love wearing them no matter the occasion.

$98 at Nordstrom

29. For the sister who has it all: MasterClass subscription

If your sister seemingly has everything, why not give her the gift of a new skill taught by her favorite celebrities with an All-Access Pass on MasterClass? With streamable lessons on various topics taught by experts, she can learn acting from Natalie Portman, television writing from Shonda Rhimes or singing from Christina Aguilera. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are inspiring, interesting and, most importantly, self-paced, so they can do it whenever they have free time.

$15 a month at MasterClass

30. For the active sister: Fitbit Charge 5

We could all use some extra motivation to get out of our seats and go for a walk, and the Fitbit Charge 5 will do just that. It can encourage your sister with daily goals, hourly step challenges and tons of data to look back at. It's so good that we crowned it our favorite fitness tracker, dethroning its predecessor, the Charge 4. It'd make a great gift for anyone obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

$124 at Amazon

31. For the sister who wants to trace her roots: AncestryDNA Kit

Is your sister interested in learning more about her roots? AncestryDNA is also great for uncovering family heritage beyond the stories passed down. The DNA test kit will trace your sister's genes and health down to the smallest percentage so that she can find out exactly where she came from and the overall wellness of your family tree.

From $99 at Ancestry

32. For the sister who still doesn't have AirPods: Apple AirPods

If your sister still has wired headphones, it might be time to upgrade her with Apple AirPods. They have great sound quality, connect seamlessly to Apple products and have a long battery quality. We're impressed with them in our testing, and you know she's been eyeing a pair for years now.

$199 at Amazon

33. For the sister who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

While scrolling through Instagram, texting her favorite sibling (you, of course), and crushing Candy Crush, your sister drains her battery fast—which is why she's always asking if you have a spare charger. Save her the trouble with a portable battery pack, so she'll always have some juice. She'll love the Anker PowerCore+ Mini, which is lipstick size and can fit in her smallest clutch, as well as offer a full charge to her iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

$18 at Amazon

34. For the sister who loves candles: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

A calming blue candle from Anthropologie can help your busy sister when she chooses to slow down for the day and take some time for herself. The Capri Blue Volcano Candle from Anthropologie is among their best-selling candles and will create a relaxing atmosphere for anyone.

$108 at Antrhopologie

35. For the sister who loves vineyards: Winc subscription

Does your sister look forward to your weekly Bachelor wine nights? If so, she'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. She'll be a novice sommelier in no time.

From $40 at Winc

36. For the coffee-drinking sister: Technivorm Moccamaster KBG

If your sister is a serious coffee drinker, she'll love the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG, our favorite coffee maker. We think it's worth the price tag since it's able to brew a complex and smooth pot of coffee that tastes excellent. This machine also fills a pot quickly, which is necessary on busy mornings.

From $340 at Williams Sonoma

37. For the sister obsessed with fitness classes: Alo Leggings

If your sister loves heading to a new fitness class daily, she'll need the perfect gear. And for squat-proof leggings, she will want a pair from Alo Yoga. Fitness enthusiasts (and celebrities) swear by them for their high-quality, comfort and the fact that they're not see-through when you bend over. After trying some of the most popular pairs of Alo leggings, one of our editors recommends the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging for most gym-goers and what's more, they come in a ton of fun colors.

$128 at Alo Yoga

