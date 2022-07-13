About 40 people unaccounted for due to flooding after severe storm hits Virginia

About 40 people are unaccounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, on Wednesday after a severe storm struck the area, bringing heavy rain and flooding, officials said.

There are no confirmed fatalities, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials said they expect the number of unaccounted for to decrease throughout the day.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that there are 44 individuals unaccounted for but stressed that "this does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their well-being." The number reflects how many people have been reported to law enforcement by family members who are unable to make contact with them, the office said.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, officials said.

Buchanan County sits at the borders of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Four to 6 inches of rain pounded the area within hours overnight. The damage spreads across about 10 miles, officials said, adding that the worst impact was downstream of where several streams join together.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency.

"I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm. As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations," he said in a statement.

