40 for Ovi: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin takes lead in goal-scoring race with 27th career hat trick

Alex Ovechkin took sole possession of the top spot in the race for the 2019-20 Rocket Richard Trophy by doing what he does best: scoring a hat trick.

The Washington Capitals star completed his 27th three-goal game of his career on Tuesday when he led his team to a 4-2 comeback victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. In true Ovechkin fashion, the 34-year-old sniper made the most dramatic of impressions by scoring the game's final three goals — all within a 5:24 span.

The natural hat trick gave Ovechkin 40 goals on the year, allowing him to leapfrog Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (38) and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (37) on the season's goal chart.

698 career goals.

14 goals in 7 games.

ELEVEN 40-goal season.

27 hat tricks.

The goals showed the versatility of Ovechkin as a scorer in his 15th season. While none were stunning circus shots like early in his career, the Caps captain's awareness and hustle were on full display against the Kings.

His first goal was a chipped shot over LA's Jonathan Quick after somehow being allowed to sneak in alone, and his second was the result of his never giving up on his own rebound.

Ovechkin completed the hatty with a long-distance empty-netter that struck dead center of the back of the Kings net.

The result was yet another 40-goal season for the Moscow native, his 11th overall. Ovechkin now sits just two goals from 700 and only 10 behind Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for the seventh spot on the all-time goals list.