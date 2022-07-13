These 40+ Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, LG, and more

Mark Brezinski, Jon Winkler, Michael Garrett Steele and Melena Gurganus, Reviewed
·5 min read
The Best Prime Day Lowes Deals 2022 Sales
The Best Prime Day Lowes Deals 2022 Sales

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 and all sorts of retailers are looking to get a piece of the shopping rush. That includes major discounts on hundreds of items at Lowe's during Amazon's annual sale. From saving a few bucks on a power tool set to four-digit discounts on patio furniture, you can get a number of home essentials at budget-friendly prices right now.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Right now, you can score some great deals on awesome appliances at Lowe's, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French-door fridge or LG WashTower WKEX200HBA laundry center. The savings are spread throughout the store with reduced prices on everything from popular tool kits to smart home products.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Updated 7:21 AM EST: We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing ones that sell out. Historically speaking, deals like this tend to sell out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down now because it may be gone sooner than you think. -Mark Brezinski

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's Prime Day deals available right now, including the excellent LG WashTower WKEX200HBA, one of our favorite laundry centers.

  1. GE PVD28BYNFS Profile Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,899.00 (save $1,300)

  2. Martha Stewart Patio Dining Set for $2449.99 (Save $1,050)

  3. Dewalt 12-in Single Bevel Compound Corded Miter Saw for $199 (Save $100)

  4. LG WashTower WKEX200HBA Laundry Center for $1,998 (Save $701)

  5. ANZZI ENVO Smart Bidet for $949.33 (Save $545.67)

  6. Samsung RF27T5241SR Refrigerator for $2,221 (Save $478)

  7. DuroMax XP13000HX Portable Generator for $1,439.00 (save $360)

  8. Samsung NX60A6511SS Gas Range for $799 (Save $350)

  9. Whirlpool WRS315SDHZ French-Door Refrigerator for $1,359 (Save $340)

  10. LG DLE3600V Dryer for $778 (Save $321)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts during Prime Day. You can save big on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more thanks to these epic appliance deals at Lowe's, including the GE PVD28BYNFS, one of our top refrigerators with a handy backlit back wall.

You can also find discounts on the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS, one of our favorite dishwashers for big families, and the Maytag MEDC465HW Dryer, which is basic, but good at its job. While we haven't tested generators, the DuroMax XP13000HX is well-reviewed and currently at the lowest price we've seen it go for.

Home and outdoor deals at Lowe's

Expensive items like furniture are always nice to pick up on sale—this is where you can find some of the most significant savings of the event, like this Alaterre Furniture Canaan Wicker Outdoor Sectional that's discounted by a whopping $1,389.96. And if you happen to need a bath or shower door, Lowe's has over 70 available, including this OVE Decors Sydney model for $230 off.

You can find some significant savings on home furniture at Lowe's this Prime Day.
You can find some significant savings on home furniture at Lowe's this Prime Day.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like the Google Nest Mini, a worthwhile upgrade for fans of Google Assistant.

Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day.
Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Craftsman, Kobalt and Dewalt. If you're looking for a chainsaw, the SKIL PWR CORE 20-volt model is lower than what Amazon has ever offered at $109.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is yesterday, July 12 and today, July 13, though competing sales on other online retailers (like Lowe's) last through the end of the month.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, where prices for Prime members are dropped across the site, from appliances to home goods to electronics and everything in-between. There are different types of Prime memberships available to all shoppers. Deals tend to go live and sell out quickly throughout the Prime Day sales events, which is why we'll be live tracking all our coverage to give you the most updated snapshot of all the savings on offer.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

Many other online retailers are also running competing Prime Day sales, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, it may be a good idea to shop for alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for Prime now to access the event.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, most other major online retailers—such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Samsung, Target and others—are already offering reduced prices to compete with the Prime Day deals.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe’s sale: Best Prime Day deals at Lowe's on tools, appliances

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Global Integrated Pest Management Market Report to 2027 - Pest Attacks in Agricultural Fields are Driving Growth

    Global Integrated Pest Management Market Global Integrated Pest Management Market Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Pest Management Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Integrated pest management involves the application of various methods, including biological, chemical, cultural, and physical control, etc., to get rid of pests like weeds, pathogens, vertebrates, invertebrates, and such.Market Trend The pest at

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with