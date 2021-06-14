This $40 inflatable lounger is a hammock, beach couch and camping must-have all in one

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is there anything better than relaxing outdoors during the summertime? Whether you’re heading to the beach, the pool or the park this season, it’s no secret that laying out in the sun and taking a little cat nap is one of life’s little pleasures. But what if there was a compact product that could take your relaxation to the next level? Naturally, Amazon has just the thing.

The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger is an air couch that you can use just about anywhere. Made of ripstop polyester, this lounger comes deflated in its own carry bag. To inflate it, simply whisk it through the air. According to the product’s description, “the little trick is that you need to trap air by closing the sleeve opening before the end of each movement, and keep the mouth closed until you begin the next movement.”

Once inflated, you can use the included stake to secure the lounger in place and then relax in it like you would a hammock.

The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger comes in over 15 different colors and even has a pillow-shaped headrest for maximum comfort. Combine that with the lounger’s two mesh pockets and included bottle opener, and you’ve got it all.

Perfect for camping, beach vacation, music festivals, picnics or just hanging in the backyard, this easy-to-use lounger is also water-proof and has an anti-air leak design, so you don’t have to worry about ending up on the ground. Also, sand and dirt won’t stick to the lounger, so you can say goodbye to your beach towels.

The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger has earned 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon and plenty of rave reviews. One happy user said the lounger is, “super easy to use and sooo comfy. Lightweight, sand doesn’t stick and you can float in the water. They can fly away so attach to something if it’s windy. Best beach ‘chairs’ by far due to comfort and ease of packing.”

Another reviewer shared, “When I got to the beach, they blew up within five seconds and I was comfortable for hours. They are waterproof and I’ve never been more comfortable laying on a beach in my life. Highly recommend.”

Important to note: While the lounger is waterproof and can float on water, the brand insists that you should not use the lounger as a flotation device.

Shop this summer must-have above for less than $40!

