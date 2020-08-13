This 40-Inch ‘Amazon’s Choice’ smart TV is on sale for just $200: 'Everything I wanted!'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TV deals have been having a moment on Amazon, and shoppers have particularly been loving this 40-inch TCL option that is currently on sale for $100 off its original retail price.

Shoppers rave about the 2019 TCL television lineup in particular because of its incredible price points and premium quality.

While the brand’s larger television sizes have been on super-sale lately, one of the most popular and highly reviewed options — we’re talking over 18,000 ratings — happens to be this 40-inch model with Roku TV built in.

Currently on sale for just $200, this TV produces crisp picture quality, boasts 1080-pixel HD resolution for what is described as a “lifelike picture” and works seamlessly in conjunction with Amazon’s Alexa.

The device is also fully shopper-approved as it boasts an overall customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Singing the TV’s praises, one five-star reviewer gushed that you “can’t beat this TV for the price.”

“I have to say this was the quickest set-up I’ve ever had for any type of device (TV, PC, laptop, phone, etc.),” the same reviewer said, with another adding “everything I wanted in a value TV.”

One of the only complaints shoppers seemed to have with this all-star smart TV is that it lacks Bluetooth integration.

“The only bad thing I have found is that the TV doesn’t have Bluetooth, which is very disappointing,” one reviewer highlighted. However, the shopper made it a point to note that, despite this minor setback, it’s an “amazing TV for the price.”

