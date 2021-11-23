This 40-home neighborhood in Forest Hill will feature homes starting in the low $300s

Alpha Family Group co-owner James Walker wants Fort Worth homebuyers to reconsider neighborhoods like the city’s Historic Southside.

Walker and his business partner Thomas Oliver are responsible for about a dozen new homes scattered throughout the neighborhood, which, decades ago was the site of a thriving Black middle class.

Walker and Oliver have now set their sights on Forest Hill, where they plan to build their first neighborhood.

The development will include 40 homes priced between $335,000 and $400,000, slightly above the median home price in Fort Worth, which reached a high of $310,000 in October.

The homes will range from 1,900 to 2,700 square feet. Lots will be more than 8,000 square feet.

The development will be on Forest Hill Drive south of Interstate 20. Walker and Oliver plan to break ground on the development early next year.

Alpha Family Group is also designing and building an apartment complex and a mixed-use building on the south side of Fort Worth as well as a development in east Dallas.

“I think this area is like a gold mine,” Walker said about the south side. “In the next three years, this area will not look the same.”