40 firefighters tackle blaze at Marylebone office block

The fire which broke out at an office block in Wimepole Street was brought under control by 11.14am on Monday morning (London Fire Brigade)

Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines are tackling a blaze at an office block which is under construction in Marylebone.

Firefighters said the blaze is in a void between the ground and first floors of a six-storey building on Wimepole Street.

Around 75 people left the building before the fire brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade said they were called at 9.27am on Monday, and brought the fire under control my 11.14am.

Fire crews from across London including Soho, Paddington, Euston and Hornsey fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

