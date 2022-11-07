40+ cool and unique gifts for everyone on your list at Uncommon Goods
When it comes to gift giving this holiday season, we know you have the best intentions when it comes to gifting your loved ones something personal, thoughtful, unique or simply fun—but time, we just don't have enough of it. At Reviewed, we understand how much time and effort it takes searching for the best gifts for everyone on your list, that's why we're happy to provide this convenient shortcut (Hint: everything is available at Uncommon Goods).
Uncommon Goods, known for their unique, handmade and of course "uncommon" products from around the world, has something for any type of person on your list, from useful kitchen gadgets, to advent calendars, delicious food gifts, one-of-a-kind experience gifts and fun gifts for kids and teens. We have sifted through every category to give you the best of the best for everyone on your list, so go ahead, don't hesitate before these popular holiday presents are gone!
►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide
Kitchen & bar gifts
Gifts for the kitchen or home bar are not only useful, but they can also come in very handy during the holiday season. Toast to the new year with Himalayan Salt Tequila glasses that give your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish, grill personal pizzas for your out of town guests, serve a festive charcuterie board or enjoy a cozy night making s'mores with and Indoor S'mores Fire Pit.
Advent calendars
Advent calendars are a fun and exciting way to count down to Christmas! There are Advent calendars for kids, adults, foodies, craft lovers and more!
Experience gifts
For someone who is hard to shop for, already has it all or doesn't want any more stuff, an experience gift is exactly what they'll appreciate. Choose from virtually any hobby or topic they're interested in, from magic to mixology to painting and more.
Subscription gifts
A subscription is a unique and thoughtful gift that keeps on giving! Some of the most popular subscriptions from Uncommon Goods include Recipes by Mail, which delivers replicas of handwritten recipes from the likes of Emily Dickinson and Rosa Parks, DIY Dessert of the Month baking kits and for anyone who likes a little spice in their life, A Year of Hot Sauce.
Food & drink gifts
Edible gifts are always appreciated. They're a thoughtful gift for anyone, especially a hostess. Whether they like something sweet, spicy or boozy there's a delicious gift to choose from here.
Beauty & wellness gifts
Pamper your loved ones with the gift of self-care. They can start or end their day with aromatherapy shower steamers, light an energy cleansing candle or embroider their way to a relaxed state of mind.
Gifts for kids & teens
Gift your kid or teen with something unique they won't get bored with in the matter of minutes. From a STEAM subscription to a Bioluminescent Octopus Orb these gifts are actually going to impress your kid or teen.
Stocking stuffers
Don't forget to stuff their stocking with fun and thoughtful gifts like Zodiac Star Sign socks, a Pollinator Garden set or magnetic bookmarks.
