These Meaningful Bible Verses Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas

It can be hard to feel at peace when the Christmas season arrives. We're all moving at lightning speed, prepping for holiday parties, piling on the Christmas decorations, shopping for the perfect gifts, and cooking up batches of holiday cookies. In short, we're never not doing something for the entire month of December, and with all that business, it can be easy to forget to slow down and ponder on the spirit of the holiday. Sitting down with Bible verses is a great antidote to the hustle and bustle of the season.

So put down the wrapping paper for a minute and consider taking some time to look on these classic Christmas quotes and Bible verses to celebrate the holiday. Maybe you want to include these verses in your Christmas card messages to spread the reason for the season. Or, you can include them in your Christmas Instagram captions to share with your followers. Whether you plan to share these messages or use them as a point of personal reflection, these inspirational Christmas Bible verses are a great way to have a moment of peace and feel gratitude and joy during the busy holiday season. (Don't forget to check out our best Christmas prayers, religious Christmas quotes, and religious Christmas songs, too.)

Verses that Capture the Christmas Spirit

"Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. But for that very reason I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his immense patience as an example for those who would believe in him and receive eternal life. Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only God, be honor and glory forever and ever." – 1 Timothy 1:15-17

"God exalted him to his own right hand as Prince and Savior that he might bring Israel to repentance and forgive their sins." – Acts 5:31

"And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron; and her child was caught up to God and to His throne." – Revelation 12:5

"In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive." – Acts 20:35

"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." –Proverbs 11:25

"For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable." – Romans 11:29

"So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full." – Matthew 6:2

“A merry heart does good like medicine.” – Proverbs 17:22

“Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other.” – Romans 12:10

"Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him." – Psalm 34:8

“Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” – John 1:29

“For nothing will be impossible with God.” – Luke 1:37

“In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” – John 1:4-5

“The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him…” – John 1:9-10

“Praise the Lord, all nations! Extol him, all peoples! For great is his steadfast love toward us, and the faithfulness of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord!” – Psalm 117

"Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom." – Isaiah 40:28

“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” – 2 Corinthians 9:15

“But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the Law, so that He might redeem those who were under the Law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.” – Galatians 4:4-5

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” – James 1:17

"Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men." – Philippians 2:5-7

"The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among you, from your fellow Israelites." – Deuteronomy 18:15

“And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth.” – Philippians 2:8-10

“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” – Romans 6:23

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” – Romans 15:13

Christmas Verses from the Old Testament

"But when the kindness and love of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy." – Titus 3:4-5

"He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us generously through Jesus Christ our Savior." – Titus 3:6

"The Lord says, 'The time is coming when I will choose as king a righteous descendant of David. That king will rule wisely and do what is right and just throughout the land.'" – Jeremiah 23:5

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” – Isaiah 7:14

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

“There shall come forth a shoot from the stump of Jesse, and a branch from his roots shall bear fruit.” – Isaiah 11:1

“Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” – Zechariah 9:9

“But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting.” – Micah 5:2

“May the kings of Tarshish and of the coastlands render him tribute; may the kings of Sheba and Seba bring gifts! May all kings fall down before him, all nations serve him!” – Psalm 72:10-11

Christmas Verses from the Gospels

"And she gave birth to her firstborn son; and she wrapped Him in cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn." – Luke 2:7

"And he answered, 'You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.'" – Luke 10:27

“And there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them.” – Luke 2:8-9

"But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit." – Matthew 1:20

“And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.” – Matthew 1:21

“Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” – Matthew 1:23

“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the King, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” – Matthew 2:1-2

“When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” – Matthew 2:10

“After coming into the house they saw the Child with Mary His mother; and they fell to the ground and worshiped Him. Then, opening their treasures, they presented to Him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.” – Matthew 2:11

“And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.” – Luke 1:30-31

“And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.” – Luke 1:35

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” – Luke 2:10

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:11

“And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” – Luke 2:12

“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God.” – Luke 2:13

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” – Luke 2:14

“And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.” – Luke 2:15

“And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger.” – Luke 2:16

"When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them." – Luke 2:17-18

"The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told." – Luke 2:20

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16

“And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.” – John 1:5-11

“And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth.” – John 1:14

"Jesus said to them, "If God were your Father, you would love me, for I came from God and I am here. I came not of my own accord, but he sent me." – John 8:42

“These things I have spoken to you, so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.” – John 16:33

