30+ gifts for mom still on sale for Cyber Monday 2021—get huge discounts on AirPods, Coach purses, Apple Watches and more
The Cyber Monday deals for the best gifts for mom are still going strong. Right now, you can still score amazing deals on purses, candles, wireless earbuds and many other items she'll love to open in December. Here at Reviewed, we've spent hours pouring over all of the best Cyber Monday sales at Nordstrom, Amazon, and more, sifting for the best deals on gift ideas for mom.
Whether she's got her heart set on an air fryer or is interested in a DNA kit to learn more about her family history, we've gathered up the top picks for all types of moms.
Here’s our guide to all the best gifts for Moms available after Cyber Monday. We recommend shopping for these great gift ideas for your mama now, as items are going out of stock quickly!
Best gifts for mom still on sale for Cyber Monday 2021
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from $34.88 (Save up to $25.11): The Revlon One-Step gives a salon-quality blowout for a fraction of the price. Just ask our beauty editor, who fell head-over-heels in love with this highly-rated hair styling tool.
2 MasterClass memberships for $180 (Save $180): MasterClass is an e-learning platform in which extremely famous people present a series of video lectures about their working methods.
Athleta Salutation Stach Pocket II 7/8 Tight Leggings from $39.97 (Save up to $58.03) These comfortable and slimming leggings come in 10 colors and a range of inclusive sizes.
Gravity Blanket for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50): Our favorite weighted blanket is the Gravity Blanket. We recommend it for all moms, as they won’t get too hot while sleeping and they’ll stay comfortable all night long.
Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (Save $52): The latest model of Apple’s very well-received AirPods Pro have noise cancellation technology, a better-fitting design and are sweat and water-resistant.
AncestryDNA Kit for $59 (Save $40 to $50): Mom frequently regales you with stories of your ancestors—like that you're related to Abraham Lincoln or your second cousin was a British spy—but help her discern fact from fiction by treating her to one of our favorite DNA kits, AncestryDNA.
Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $109 (Save $239): This gorgeous bag from Michael Kors is a reviewer favorite that comes in four colors.
Classic Croc Clogs for $39.99 (Save $10): Crocs are back, and they’re hotter than ever. Mom will be right on trend in her comfortable new shoes (offered in multiple colors.)
Gifts for mom under $50
Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription (any language) for $149 (Save up to $50)
Holiday gift baskets and treats from Harry & David from $9.99 (Save up to $29.01)
30% off flowers, gifts and plants at FTD with code HOLIDAY30 starting at $48
Winc: 4 bottles of wine for $20.95 and free shipping (discount applied at checkout)
Airome’s Sonic Diffuser from Amazon from $29.99 (Save $2 to $17.38)
Get 25% off your first Hunt A Killer box for $22.50 with promo code FLASH25 (Save up to $7.50)
Athleta Salutation Stach Pocket II 7/8 Tight Leggings at Athleta starting at $39.97 (Save up to $58.03)
Slicer and Shredder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers from Amazon for $30.39 (Save $7.60 with on-page coupon)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $34.88 (Save up to $25.11)
Gifts for mom under $100
Gravity Weighted Robe for $91 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $39)
Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag from Michael Kors for $109 (Save $239)
Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle from Wayfair for $99.95 (Save $33.22)
Gifts for mom under $150
Star Wars rug from Ruggable for $143.65 with code TGIBF21 (Save up to $32.85)
Gifts for mom over $150
Gravity Blanket for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)
Philips Air Fryer XXL from Amazon for $199.99 (Save $149.96)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon for $248 (Save $101.99)
5.5-qt Staub Round Cocotte from Amazon for $199 (Save $10.95)
