The best ever fashion moments from the BRIT Awards

Naomi May and Chloe Street
·2 min read

The BRIT Awards makes a return tonight as one of the first IRL events of 2021’s awards season.

And after a year spent swaddled in tracksuits, we have no doubt the biggest names in music will have missed the sequins and spandex they’re used to, and will use tonight’s red carpet as an opportunity to embrace some OTT fashion moments.

Tonight’s ceremony, the 41st BRIT Awards, certainly won’t be the first to have witnessed some major fashion moments.

Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice, made BRITs fashion history in 1997 when she wore the now infamous Union Jack dress to perform at the 1997 ceremony, where the band unveiled their single, "Wannabe."

Rex Features
Rex Features

So coveted was the dress that just one year after wearing it, Halliwell sold it at a Sotheby's auction in London for £41,300. It was purchased by Peter Morton to be displayed at the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas as a piece of pop memorabilia.

Another girl band moment occurred a few years later when Destiny's Child graced the red carpet in 2001 in co-ordinating green ensembles, and later changed into matching gold bikinis and knee-high boots for their performance.

Then, in 2014, another iconic fashion and music hybrid moment took place at the annual ceremony, which this year returns to its usual venue of the 02 Arena.

PA
PA

When David Bowie was unable to make the ceremony to collect his 'Best Male Solo Artist' gong, he asked friend Kate Moss to do the honours - and even leant her his famous Ziggy Stardust playsuit from 1972 to wear.

Even off stage, the red carpet has witnessed many a high fashion moment.

From Adwoa Aboah's inaugural BRIT Awards in 2018 (which she wore a feathered white Sonia Rykiel gown to) to Olly Alexander's feather-trimmed Palomo Spain cape in 2019, expectations are high for more history-making sartorial moments this time around.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Vogue’s recent cover girl Billie Eilish was a performer at last year’s event, and also among the best dressed in a head-to-toe Burberry check ensemble, complete with coordinating check talons. Other highlights were Lizzo’s chocolate wrapper themed gown, Harry Styles’ slick (as ever) seventies suiting and Adwoah Aboah’s angelic cowl-neck Vivienne Westwood bridal gown, which she expertly accessorised with a smoky eye and a black ostrich feather clutch.

This year we can expect a series of outlandishly fabulous outfits from Dua Lipa, who’s set to perform at tonight’s event. Judging by her recent Swarovski-studded Versace Grammys look, a healthy dose of flesh-flashing spangle could well be on the cards.

We’ll also be on the lookout for Taylor Swift, who’s set to become the first woman to receive the Global Icon Award and will surely mark the moment in her trademark Hollywood siren style.

Scroll through the gallery for the best BRIT Award looks from over the years.

