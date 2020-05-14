40 Actresses Over 40 Who Are Still Conquering Hollywood (Photos)

Amy Adams (1974)

Academy Award nominated Amy Adams, is best known for playing in Disney’s “Enchanted” and “American Hustle.” She most recently starred in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals.”

Cameron Diaz (1972)

Cameron Diaz first made her mark in Hollywood with films like “There’s Something About Mary” and “The Mask.” She most recently starred alongside Will Smith in “Annie.”

Cate Blanchett (1969)

This two time Academy Award winning actress is best known for her role in “The Aviator.” She has since starred in films like “The Lord of the Rings,” “Babel,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Blanchett is currently working on “Ocean’s Eight.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones (1969)

Catherine Zeta-Jones is best known for starring in “Intolerable Cruelty” and “Ocean’s Twelve.” She most recently starred in “Dad’s Army,” a British war comedy.

Famke Janssen (1964)

Famke Janssen is best known for playing Jean Grey in the “X-Men” film series. She also has a recurring role on “How to Get Away With Murder” alongside Viola Davis.

Gabrielle Union (1972)

Gabrielle Union first had her breakthrough role in the cult comedy “Bring it On.” Since she’s starred in films like “Think Like a Man,” “Deliver Us From Eva,” and “Bad Boys II.” She even starred on BET’s first scripted drama “Being Mary Jane.”

Gwyneth Paltrow (1972)

Gwyneth Paltrow has been starring in notable Hollywood films since the early 90’s and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon. She most recently starred in “Spiderman: Homecoming” and will be playing in an upcoming “Avengers” movie.

Halle Berry (1966)

Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry was once one of the highest paid actress in Hollywood. She most recently starred in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Helen Mirren (1945)

One Award short of EGOT status, Mirren most recently starred in “Collateral Beauty” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Helena Bonham Carter (1966)

Helena Bonham Carter has starred in films like “A Room With a View,” “Hamlet,” and the “Harry Potter” film series. She will also be playing a role in “Ocean’s Eight.”

Jane Lynch (1960)

Lynch is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester in “Glee.” She most recently starred in “Manhunt: Unabomber.”

Jennifer Aniston (1969)

Even though she’s best known for playing Rachel on “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston hasn’t let that role define her entire career. She most recently starred in “The Yellow Birds,” which premiered are Sundance.

Jennifer Connelly (1970)

Connelly made her debut in film with “Once Upon a Time in America.” Since, she has starred in movies like “A Beautiful Mind” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Her upcoming projects include “Only the Brave” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Jennifer Lopez (1969)

Jennifer Lopez is probably one of few actresses to have both a successful musical and acting career simultaneously. Lopez has starred in films like “The Wedding Planner” and “Monster in Law,” her must recent project is “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Jodie Foster (1962)

Jodie Foster had her breakthrough role in “Taxi Driver,” but that wasn’t the only notable movie she starred in. She also had roles in “Silence of the Lambs” and “Flightplan,” and is currently working on “Hotel Artemis.”

Julia Roberts (1967)

Quite possibly one of the best actresses of our time, Julia Roberts starred in films from “Pretty Woman to “Erin Brockovich star” and has been cited as the highest paid actress in Hollywood for years. Her latest project is “Wonder,” which will be released later this year.

Julianne Moore (1960)

Julianne Moore most recently won an Academy Award for her role in “Still Alice.” She most recently starred in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Leslie Mann (1972)

Leslie Mann is most known for her roles in comedy films like “The Other Woman,” and “Knocked Up.” Her upcoming projects include “Blockers” and “The Women of Marwen.”

Marisa Tomei (1964)

Marisa Tomei had her breakthrough role in “My Cousin Vinny.” Since, she’s starred in films like “What Women Want” and “Anger Management.” Her most recent movies include “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Melissa McCarthy (1970)

This multi-hyphenate first garnered attention as Sookie in “Gilmore Girls.” Since, she’s played in notable films like “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters.” Her upcoming projects include “Life of the Party,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” and “The HappyTime Murders.”

Meryl Streep (1949)

Meryl Streep currently holds the record for being the most nominated actor for an Academy Award. She’s starred in notable films since the 1970’s and still has projects coming out next year like “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Monica Bellucci (1964)

Monica Bellucci is conquering both European and American film markets. She gained worldwide attention with films like “Brotherhood of the Wold” and “Malèna.” She was also the oldest woman to be cast as one of the Bond Girls. Bellucci most recently starred in the 2017 “Twin Peaks” series.

Naomi Watts (1968)

Naomi Watts got her big break with David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Since she’s had roles in “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger” and “The Ring.” She most recently starred in “Twin Peaks.”

Nia Long (1970)

Nia Long has had almost a lifetime of success in Hollywood. She starred in the 90’s classics “Boyz n the Hood” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She currently stars in “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Nicole Kidman (1967)

Nicole Kidman has won just about every major acting award out there and for good reason. She played in “The Hours,” “Rabbit Hole,” and “The Others.” She most recently starred in the HBO hit “Big Little Lies.”

Octavia Spencer (1970)

Octavia Spencer only recently had her big break with her role in “The Help” in 2011 — and she won an Oscar for it. Since, she’s starred in “Fruitvale Station,” “The Divergent” series, “and “Hidden Figures.” Her most recent projects include “The Gifted” and “A Kid Like Jake” which comes out in 2018.

Oprah Winfrey (1954)

This one doesn’t even need any explanation. It’s Oprah. But she will be starring in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” which premieres in 2018. Plus she has an entire television network and produces “Queen Sugar.”

Rachel Weisz (1970)

Weisz is probably best known for her roles in “The Mummy” film series. She’s also had roles in “About a Boy” and “Constantine.” Her upcoming projects include “The Mercy” and “Favourite” which are both out in 2018.

Salma Hayek (1966)

Salma Hayek had her big break portraying Frida Kahlo in the film “Frida.” She most recently starred in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Sanaa Lathan (1971)

Sanaa Lathan has starred in many cult classics like “Love & Basketball,” “The Best Man,” and “Brown Sugar.” She currently stars in the TV series “Shots Fired.”

Sandra Bullock (1964)

Sandra Bullock has basically starred in all of our favorite movies from “Miss Congeniality” to “While You Were Sleeping” to “The Blind Side.” She will be starring in the much anticipated film “Ocean’s Eight” which is out in 2018.

Sofia Vergara (1972)

Vergara has starred in films like “Soul Plane” and “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns.” She currently stars in “Modern Family.”

Taraji P. Henson (1970)

Tarji got her big break in “Baby Boy,” and has garnered recognition for her roles in “Hustle and Flow” and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She most recently starred in “Hidden Figures.”

Tilda Swinton (1960)

Tilda Swinton is known for her roles in “The Chronicles of Narnia” film series and “The Deep End.” She most recently starred in “Okja” and will be playing in 2018’s “Isle of Dogs.”

Tina Fey (1970)

Tina Fey is best known for her comedic acts on “Saturday Night Live,” but she’s had great success on the big screens too. She’s starred in hit movies like “Date Night” and “Baby Mama.” She most recently starred in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.”

Toni Collette (1972)

Toni Collette received recognition for her role in “The Sixth Sense.” Since, she’s starred in “About a Boy” and “The Hours.” She most recently starred in “Unlocked” and has a film coming out in 2018.

Tracee Ellis Ross (1972)

Tracee Ellis Ross had her big break in the hit series “Girlfriends.” She currently stars in the popular ABC series “Black-ish.”

Uma Thurman (1970)

Uma Thurman garnered critical acclaim for her role in “Pulp Fiction.” Since, she’s starred in “Les Misérables” and “Kill Bill.” She currently has two films coming out this year, “The War With Grandpa” and “The Brits Are Coming.”

Vera Farmiga (1973)

Vera Farmiga has had success with films like “Down to the Bone” and “The Departed.” She currently has projects lined up until 2019.

Viola Davis (51)

Viola Davis has had minor roles in shows like “Law and Order” and movies like “Kate and Leopold,” but it wasn’t until her role in “Doubt” that she began to receive the recognition she deserved. Since she’s also garnered critical acclaim for her role in “Fences” and “The Help.” She currently stars in ABC’s hit series “How to Get Away With Murder.”

