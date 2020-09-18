There Are 40,000 Disposable Face Masks on Amazon, but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best

Amazon

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing a face covering to slow the spread of coronavirus in early April, you’ve most likely tried your fair share of face masks. While you may have found a lightweight cloth mask that’s easy to wear while running errands or seeing friends and family, you might still be turning to disposable face masks every now and then. Having a box of disposable masks can be a smart idea during days you’re laundering your cloth mask — plus, they’re great to keep in your bag or car for those “just in case” moments.

Here are 10 disposable face masks that Amazon shoppers highly recommend:

There are over 40,000 disposable face mask options on Amazon, but most customers seem to turn to the Jointown Disposable Face Masks. The masks have racked up over 37,000 five-star ratings, which is the most out of any other listings. The Jointown masks are made out of three layers, feature a nose wire, and come as a pack of 50. Customers say they “fit great” and “don’t hurt your ears.” You can get them for over 50 percent off for a limited time, bringing down the price to just $12.

Most disposable masks come in packs of 50, but you’ll also find smaller packs on Amazon if that’s a better fit for your shopping needs. Shoppers love this 25-pack from CandyCare, raving that they’re good quality, don’t get hot, and stay in place.

Buy It! CandyCare Disposable Face Masks, 25 Pack, $13.99 (orig. $19.45); amazon.com; Jointown Disposable Face Mask, 50 Pack, $11.42 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

While a majority of disposable face masks come in a basic, light blue color, there are a few colorful options on Amazon that customers have been impressed with. Shoppers particularly like this multicolor pack of masks from Hiwup. The 50-pack includes pink, purple, teal, yellow, and green masks (there are 10 of each color).

Single-colored masks (other than blue!) are also available. Personal protection brand WeCare offers several disposable mask packs in colors like black, pink, gray, and even prints like camo and tie-dye. Customers love that the WeCare masks are soft and come individually wrapped.

Buy It! WeCare Individually Wrapped Face Masks, Black, 50 Pack, $29.98; amazon.com; Hiwup Disposable Face Masks, Multicolored, 50 Pack, $22.99; amazon.com

If you have kids and aren’t sure if a regular pack of disposable face masks will fit their face, don’t fret — thousands parents love this patterned pack of masks that are made for kids. Customers say their kids can wear the Basic Resources Kids’ Masks with no complaints, and also mention they work for smaller adult faces.

Buy It! Basic Resources Kids Disposable Face Masks, 50 Pack, $34.99; amazon.com

