4 Years of M S Dhoni- The Untold Story: When MSD Praised Sushant Singh Rajput for Pulling Off Helicopter Shot

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international formats two months after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor catapulted to fame in 2016 for his incredible portrayal of the former international player in the latter’s biopic. MS Dhoni and Sushant had bonded a great deal during the making of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant, who was a Dhoni fan before the film, fell into his lap, spent a lot of time and effort in his preparations to essay the cricket icon on the big screen.

Dhoni too had helped Sushant with information and tips for the actor to get all the necessary details and nuances of the character. Dhoni accompanied the film’s team during the trailer launch and a few of the promotional events of the film.

Captain Cool had often spoken of Sushant’s work and efforts very highly. He was all praises for the actor for pulling off his signature helicopter shot impeccably. As the movie completes four years of its release today, let’s have a look at some of those praising words.

It was reported during the film’s making that Sushant badly wanted to get that helicopter shot right and did not give up until he did. Sushant was nervous but excited to step in the shoes of the then Team India captain. He watched Dhoni striking the shot on replay over a hundred times to encapsulate it in his mind.

Dhoni at the trailer launch also said that Sushant must be nervous as it is a pressure on him to convince the audience. He added that the actor had then scraped him with a plethora of questions.

He was taxed by Sushant’s inquisitiveness so much that he ended up telling him, “yaar tum sawaal he poochhte rehte ho (Bro, you ask too many questions),” in good humour of course.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was directed by Neeraj Pandey. Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher essayed the wife and father of the cricketer respectively on screen. The film marked the Bollywood debut of actress Disha Patani.

Although Dhoni did not react to the actor’s tragic loss in public, it was reported that the cricket legend was deeply affected and shattered with Sushant’s departure.