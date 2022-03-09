4 years into diesel spill case, De Beers still hasn't entered a plea

De Beers provided this photo to the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board of the tank at the Snap Lake Mine before a cleanup operation began. (De Beers/Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board - image credit)

It's been more than four years since a diesel spill at the now-defunct Snap Lake mine in the N.W.T. and De Beers Inc. Canada — which has been charged under Canada's Environmental Protection Act — still hasn't entered a plea in the case.

"There's been quite a lot of back and forth, behind the scenes," Crown prosecutor Morgan Fane told the territorial court Wednesday morning, during a brief court appearance in which the case was put over to the following month.

The diamond mining company is accused of spilling petroleum on Dec. 7, 2017 and breaching regulations about how such products are supposed to be stored in tanks. A spill report from De Beers to the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board says on that day, nearly 6,000 litres of diesel had been spilled because an employee forgot to close a valve while the tank was being refilled.

De Beers is scheduled to enter a plea next month, but whether that will actually happen is unclear.

Fane said he and De Beers "anticipate" a plea but that more communication needs to happen between both parties. He said it's also possible that no plea is entered that day "for reasons that arise between now and then."

Fane also told CBC News that he, as the prosecutor, has an interest in resolving matters in a "timely" manner, but that he could not describe what a reasonable timeframe would be.

"There's a lot of factors that go into proving an offence of this nature and a lot of documentation and witnesses that are involved in these types of investigations," he said, adding that it is not "uncommon" for such cases to go on for a time.

Because the Crown has proceeded summarily and because of the size of the corporation, De Beers will, if convicted, face a minimum fine of $100,000 and a maximum of $4 million under Canada's Environmental Protection Act.

Fane said the court may also impose other provisions under the act, such as remediation.

According to the spill report, 5,903 litres of fuel leaked into the snow and gravel around the tank. The snow was shoveled into drums, but the ground couldn't be removed by hand because it was frozen or by excavator because there wasn't enough space, it said. The company initially estimated that only 500 litres of fuel had spilled.

The report said it was "assumed" that much of the diesel was absorbed into the soil.

The root of the incident, it said, is that the company didn't identify the risk of refueling the tanks manually instead of automatically. It also said the refueling process happened within an hour of a shift change and the operator had spent a long time dealing with a power outage the night before.