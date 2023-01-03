4 weight loss myths we all need to stop believing

Lisa Salmon
·5 min read
Weight-loss myths we need to stop believing (Alamy/PA)
Weight-loss myths we need to stop believing (Alamy/PA)

Chances are, many of us will be starting 2023 with the goal of losing weight – and every year, it seems there’s a new diet or product heralded as the best way to do it.

But all too often they don’t achieve long-lasting results – and aren’t really a sensible, healthy choice either.

“For the most part, foods should not be ‘banned’ or eliminated completely,” says GP Dr Sameer Sanghvi, from LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor (onlinedoctor.lloydspharmacy.com).

Nutritional therapist Laura Southern (londonfoodtherapy.com) adds: “January is a busy month for patients wanting my help with losing weight, but I always advise them to stay away from fad diets, juice cleanses and extreme calorie restriction, as these can just lead to disordered eating and yo-yo dieting.

“Plus, they don’t work,” she adds. “It’s estimated 95% of people who embark on a diet regain the weight and more between one to five years later.”

Southern says there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss, adding: “When I’m supporting patients, it’s a very personalised and tailored approach that takes into account their health, metabolism, digestion and lifestyle.”

Here, the experts address some of the most common weight-loss claims…

1. Skipping meals

Southern says intermittent fasting – usually a 12-hour overnight fast, with gaps between meals – may sometimes be recommended as part of a weight-loss programme. But generally speaking, skipping meals is not advised.

“While for some people, this [intermittent fasting] could mean skipping a meal, I would never advise anyone to do that without support – it’s simply not suitable or necessary for many people,” says Southern. “Skipping meals or eating in a restricted way can lead to binge eating, which creates unhealthy behaviours and won’t ultimately support weight loss.”

Sanghvi says it’s far better to eat regular, healthy meals: “Eating regular meals helps your body get into a routine, and eating at regular intervals helps your body burn calories quicker and stops temptation to snack.”

2. Cutting carbs

While many diets advocate cutting carbs, the experts stress there are many different types of carbohydrates – and while they’re often thought of as being just white bread, pasta, rice and potatoes, carbohydrates are also found in foods like veg, fruit, nuts and seeds.

“Carbohydrates are a really important part of our diet,”stresses Sanghvi, who says most adults need around 225–325g of carbohydrates a day.

There are three different types of carbs – starchy, fibre and sugars. Sanghvi says starchy carbs (like potatoes, bread, pasta and rice – wholegrain varieties where possible) should make up a third of our daily food intake.

“They’re a great source of energy and contain lots of nutrients we need to keep the body healthy,” he explains. “Starchy carbs often contain fibre, which is good for gut health and to keep you feeling fuller for longer.”

However, there is a part of the avoiding carbs mantra that’s worth adhering to, he suggests: “Most of us should reduce our intake of sugars, especially free sugars – these are the sugars added to chocolates, cakes and fizzy drinks, but they also occur naturally in honey and juice.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by London Food Therapy (@londonfoodtherapy)

Southern adds: “Cutting out carbs is one I see from my patients again and again. Carbohydrates are nourishing and health-filled foods and they support our microbiome, hormones, mood, energy and satiety.

“If your diet is heavy in simple, refined carbs – pastries, biscuits, white bread, white pasta, sweets, etc –  then cutting carbs will be supportive to weight loss and overall health. Cutting out carbs from veg, pulses and fruit isn’t something I usually recommend though. “

3. Eating ‘breakfast like a king’ and ‘dinner like a pauper’

Sanghvi says whether breakfast is really the most important meal of the day is a hotly debated topic. One large US  study, he notes, analysed the health of 50,000 people and found those eating breakfast were more likely to have a lower BMI.

“So, there’s something in it,” he says – but that doesn’t mean a huge greasy fry-up first thing ticks the box. It still comes down to sensible choices.

“Having a good breakfast is a great way to set you up for the day. But don’t overdo it at breakfast, or you might eat into your calorie intake for the day, leaving yourself feeling hungry later,” says Sanghvi.

However, it’s also a good idea not to have a huge meal right before going to bed. “That’s because your body doesn’t have time to digest the food properly, and also it can impact how well you sleep,” he adds.

4. Only eating low-fat foods

While low-fat foods may sometimes help reduce intake of certain high-calorie, unhealthy fats, Sanghvi says it’s important to look carefully at what low-fat food you buy. Just because it’s lower in fat than its full-fat counterpart, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s actually a low-fat food – or that it’s better for you.

“For something to be labelled low-fat, reduced fat or lite/light, it has to have 30% less fat than a similar product,” says Sanghvi. “However, it’s really important to bear in mind that if something is already high in fat, the lower fat version might still be a high-fat food. Low-fat foods aren’t necessarily low-calorie either. So, it’s important to always check food labels closely.”

Also, some foods labelled low-fat may still be loaded with sugar and sweeteners. Plus, like carbs, fats are not always ‘bad’.

“There’s no need to consume only low-fat foods when trying to lose weight. Fat plays an important role in our bodies, and it can also help make meals feel more satisfying,” says registered dietitian Kendra Haire, a coach for online health and weight management brand Noom (noom.com).

She says healthy fat sources include nuts and nut butters, seeds, avocado, olive oil and fatty fish. “It’s more important to consider the type of fat,” Haire adds, “and to keep portion sizes moderate.”

Latest Stories

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't know if Jackson will practice this week, and time suddenly isn't on Baltimore's side. The Ravens are headed to the playoffs, but their 16-13 loss to Pi

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t