4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Kate Ng
·3 min read

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.

Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.

The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.

He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he was “given six months to live”.

Earlier this year, the NHS launched a campaign to mark Lung Cancer Day in August and highlighted specific symptoms that people should be aware of.

The Help Us Help You campaign was aimed at people who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over, as well as people who are reluctant to visit their GP.

These are the four warning signs and symptoms people should look out for and see their GP immediately if they emerge.

Persistent breathlessness

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: “It is absolutely vital that if you are experiencing symptoms like a persistent cough or shortness of breath that you take action and contact your GP team. Don’t put it off.

“Don’t presume it’s nothing to worry about. Don’t worry about bothering your doctors. It is always best to check because if it is lunch cancer, catching it early can make all the difference.”

Recurring chest infections

Another warning sign of lung cancer is chest infections that keep coming back, the NHS says.

The symptom was highlighted by Tracy Bourne, a 59-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent who first noticed a cough around Christmas 2018. In March 2019, she developed a bad chest infection and fell ill.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer weeks after seeing her doctor and getting an X-ray. Since then, she has undergone surgery to remove part of her lung and received the all-clear.

“I just thought it was a chest infection and, even though I was being sent for scans, I kept putting off the thought it was lung cancer because I have never smoked in my life,” Bourne said.

“It just goes to show how important it is to get help if something isn’t right. To anyone else who is experiencing a cough that hasn’t gone away, I would really encourage you to contact a medical professional and get yourself checked out.”

Coughing up blood

Coughing up blood is always cause for concern, and you should see your doctor immediately if this happens.

Cally Palmer, NHS England’s National Cancer Director said: “We know for a fact most people who get diagnosed with lung cancer early go on to survive so it is imperative that people are aware of the symptoms and come forward as quickly as possible.

“The NHS is here to help and our services are open so people should not hesitate to come forward if they notice potential lung cancer symptoms”.

Loss of appetite

Sudden loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss could be a warning sign of lung cancer. Patients may also experience difficulty swallowing or pain when swallowing and wheezing.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • No offense: Panthers and Mayfield struggle in loss to Ravens

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland. Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and he wasn't often successful at it. Mayfield failed to get any help from the Panthers' running game, so he was forced to pass under duress for much of the game. The statistics — and the final score — bear out his f

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Kraken set club record for goals in 8-5 win over Sharks

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday night, overcoming Timo Meier's hat trick in an 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Sc