4 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy for May 2021

Sneha Nahata
·4 min read
Value for money

Despite the strong recovery rally over the past year, a few TSX-listed stocks are trading at an attractive valuation multiple and are offering good value at the current price levels. Besides trading cheaper than peers, these stocks remain well-positioned to benefit from the recovery in demand and steady economic expansion.

If you plan to invest in stocks offering value and growth, consider buying the shares of these top Canadian companies.

Scotiabank

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is expected to gain big from the economic expansion and recovery in consumer demand. Its exposure to the high-quality and high-growth banking markets position its well to drive its loans and deposit volumes amid improving operating environment. Further, expense management and a steady decline in credit provisions are likely to boost its earnings significantly and drive future dividends.

Scotiabank’s P/BV (price to book value) ratio is also significantly lower than its peers. The bank is trading at a P/BV multiple of 1.4, reflecting a discount of about 20% compared to the peer group average. Scotiabank is also a Dividend Aristocrat and is offering a healthy yield of 4.6%.

Capital Power

Shares of the power producer, Capital Power (TSX:CPX), are trading significantly cheaper than its peers and are offering high yield at current price levels. Notably, its next 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.4 is nearly 30% than its peer group average. Also, its P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple is well below its peers.

While its stock offers excellent value, it operates a low-risk business backed by highly contracted assets. Thanks to its growing and predictable cash flows, Capital Power uninterruptedly increased its dividends by a CAGR of 7% over the past seven years. Further, it projects a 7% hike in its dividends for 2021. Moreover, its dividends are expected to increase by 5% in 2022. Currently, it offers a high yield of 5.3%.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) operates a low-risk and defensive business and has consistently delivered stellar financial and operating performance. Further, Loblaw stock has steadily appreciated over the past several years, while it has regularly paid dividends and offers a decent yield of 2.0%.

I believe the momentum in its e-commerce business, connected healthcare offering, and strengthening of its delivery and pickup services are likely to accelerate its growth rate. Meanwhile, its next 12-month P/E multiple of 14.6 is well below the peer group average. Its growing comparable sales, growth opportunities in the e-commerce business, low valuation, resilient earnings, and cash flows make it a top stock amid heightened volatility.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) stock witnessed strong buying in the recent past and increased about 45% in six months. Further, it registered strong growth this year and has outperformed the broader markets. Despite the recent increase in its stock, Pembina’s valuation is lower than peers. It trades at the next 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.6, which is lower than its historical average of 11.7. Furthermore, it’s also lower than peers.

Pembina is also known for its robust dividend payments and is offering a high yield of 6.6%. Meanwhile, economic expansion, improvement in volumes and higher pricing, and secured projects are likely to drive its revenues and earnings. Meanwhile, its diversified and highly contracted assets could continue to drive its fee-based cash flows and support higher dividends.

The post 4 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy for May 2021 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Besides Pembina Pipeline, Take a look at this free report for UNDERVALUED stocks trading below $50:

Just Released! 5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT)

Motley Fool Canada's market-beating team has just released a brand-new FREE report revealing 5 "dirt cheap" stocks that you can buy today for under $49 a share.
Our team thinks these 5 stocks are critically undervalued, but more importantly, could potentially make Canadian investors who act quickly a fortune.
Don't miss out! Simply click the link below to grab your free copy and discover all 5 of these stocks now.

Claim your FREE 5-stock report now!

More reading

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

5 Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Grabbed These Stocks…Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. You aren’t on the list to receive our newest stock picks — but it’s not too late. 2021

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Matthews scores again as Maple Leafs down Canucks

    Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season Thursday as the North Division-topping Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

    Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Monica McNutt's authentic demeanor is a catalyst behind her quick ascent as a sports analyst

    Speaking with Yahoo Sports, McNutt named her personal role models, discussed the saturation in the sports industry and offered up high praise for passionate Knicks fans.

  • Posted Up - Chris Haynes’ NBA MVP Watch: Rising Sun?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes updates his latest list of top contenders for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, with a top point guard making his debut this season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft First Round Recap

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and… Trey Lance? The trio of Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recorded the late-night instant draft recap you have been waiting for. The guys also break down Urban Meyer’s first draft haul…will he add Tim Tebow to the squad as well? And whatever you do, stick around for Pat’s hysterical rant on awful Kentucky Derby names from the past…we promise you won’t regret it.

  • Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

    Last season wasn’t just the strangest in the 100 years of pro football, it was also the highest-scoring by almost any measure — average score, total points and especially passing touchdowns. And because the NFL is a copycat league, you didn’t have to be a general manager, scout or even Mel Kiper Jr. to make an educated guess about how Day 1 of the draft would unfold. On the one hand, some of the strangeness was gone. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on stage in Cleveland along with a dozen top prospects and smaller-than-usual, but just-as-frenzied-as-ever crowd of draftniks. On the other, the selections made clear that tossing the pigskin around the NFL is in like never before. Quarterbacks occupied the top three slots — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville; BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco — and five of the first 15. Receivers filled the next three and totalled five among the 32 picks. Most every selection after that — weighted toward cornerbacks, edge rushers and left tackles, who protect the QB’s blind side — was designed solely to make life harder or easier for those first two groups to play pitch and catch. There’s increasingly scant rewards for rushing the football compared to throwing it these days. That’s why only two running backs and one guard made the cut in the first round. The NFL and its draft have been heading in this direction for nearly two decades. Rule changes made it easier for high-flying offences to operate, while wisely cutting down on the brain-rattling hits that made the game hard to watch without wincing. Why build a team patiently when a great quarterback can turn a franchise around on a dime? We saw 43-year-old Tom Brady turn the trick in Tampa last season, and 24-year-old Josh Allen nearly do it in Buffalo. Small wonder the clubs’ brain trusts are more willing than ever to risks millions in search of the next one. Some draftniks were skeptical whether Wilson, who grew up in Utah, could be that guy, especially under the withering glare of Jets fans and New York’s quick-tempered media. They quickly learned one thing Wilson doesn’t lack is confidence. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” he said. But that wasn’t even the gutsiest move of Thursday night. That belonged to the last quarterback taken — Alabama’s Mac Jones, at No. 15 by New England — who promptly took to Twitter to hype his own draft trading card. “Can’t imagine a better place to be than #PatsNation,” Jones tweeted, a move sure to endear him to grumpy Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide tied the record of six first rounders, set by the Miami Hurricanes’ in 2004. In this case, all but one of the six were offensive players. Alabama’s conference, the SEC, had an additional six players chosen, and they lined up mostly on the attacking side of the ball, too. The conference that once served as a kind of Amazon fulfilmentcentre for fearsome defenders, bruising running backs and 10-3 final scores, is now, like the NFL, squarely in favour of lighting up the scoreboard. Toward that end, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth pick by Cincinnati, where he’ll be reunited with his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow; and Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken at No. 6 by Miami, where he’ll, too, get to sing the Crimson Tide fight song with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. As if the position needed any more attention, the hottest rumour hanging over the draft was whether Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, will have anything more to do with his employers of the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the club used its late first-round pick on Utah State QB Jordan Love, a move that reportedly upset Rodgers. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, after the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes this time around. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?” Trust us, we get it. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.