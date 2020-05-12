These 4 tourist locations could be the first to open to visitors

Photo credit: Cyprus. Fiona McAllister Photography - Getty Images

After weeks of living in lockdown, some parts of the world are emerging from isolation and are even weighing up their options for welcoming tourists.

Thousands of flights have been grounded and many countries are still imposing self-quarantine for foreigners, but other destinations are considering the upcoming summer season and how they can welcome tourists from abroad.

While nobody knows when we'll be able to travel for holidays in the UK or overseas yet – and the Foreign Office's advice still strictly restricts against all but essential travel abroad "indefinitely" – these are the destinations that are hoping to welcome tourists as soon as they can safely do so.

Note: It is not currently safe or permitted for Brits to travel.

Cornwall

With a low number of 507 coronavirus cases (as of 4 May), Cornwall could be one of the first UK counties tourists can visit for a staycation.

Malcom Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, told The Telegraph his team is currently considering the options and one is a "staggered opening".

Photo credit: Manfred Gottschalk - Getty Images

He said: "We open to locals first, perhaps allowing access to gardens, beaches and open spaces, where people can be as spaced apart and at least as safe as they are in supermarkets."

Explaining the "controlled level of activity" he predicts for July and August, he told the newspaper that restaurants could have two sittings to keep visitor numbers low, with only those who have confirmed bookings allowed to dine.

Italy

The European country hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis, Italy is now reporting its lowest daily death counts in two months and still hopes to welcome tourists this year.

Dario Franceschini, the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities, told local media on 29 April: "I proposed yesterday at the meeting of tourism ministers of the European Union, a European uniformity of the safety rules with respect to the risk of contagion, allowing the free movement of tourists within the European Union.

Photo credit: Alexander Haase / EyeEm - Getty Images

"So we’re starting bilateral talks with other countries that have a lot of tourism going to Italy."

It's likely that only domestic tourism will be allowed in Italy this summer, before international visits resume.

"We are making a strong investment in domestic tourism, because this will be a summer of holidays in Italy," Franchescini said in an interview.

Cyprus

The Deputy Tourism Minister of Cyprus, which has seen a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, a total of 874 (as of 4 May), says the country is hoping to see British travellers in June.

Savvas Perdios told Sun Online Travel: "There are a lot of British people living here. Whenever others are ready to visit our island we will welcome them with open arms."

Photo credit: Michael Echteld - Getty Images

Speaking to the newspaper about the "strong-handed" approach the Mediterranean island took when the coronavirus pandemic first hit, he added: "The results have been very positive. And now as part of that exit strategy we are readying for full opening of the island as a tourist destination in mid-June. That is the vision."

Thailand

The Asian hotspot has currently banned all foreigners from entering the country while it tackles the spread of coronavirus, with Thailand's ban on international visitors in place until 30 May. When it is eventually open to travellers, the Ministry of Tourism could have a new strategy.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Tourism and Sports Minister, told the Bangkok Post that it is working to attract a "specific group of travellers to visit chosen areas".

The islands of Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan could be the first destinations to open up as entry is limited, allowing authorities to ensure screening of all visitors.

Photo credit: fototrav - Getty Images

Tourists who spend more time than average and those who stay in four and five-star hotels could be prioritised when the Tourism Authority of Thailand starts promoting the holiday destination again.

"The outbreak allows Thai tourism to shift focus to quality tourists rather than quantity," Mr Phiphat told the newspaper.

The information in this article is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and the latest travel advice, visit the Foreign Office website.

