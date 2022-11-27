4 Tips for Holiday Shopping at Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / Getty Images

Holiday shoppers planning to shop at Sam’s Club this year need to get ready now for all the savings and events which will allow them to find gifts for everyone on their wish list. Here’s how shoppers can prep now for all of their holiday shopping needs at Sam’s Club.

Mark Your Calendars

Sam’s Club has a ton of upcoming events for holiday shoppers to receive mega savings. Make sure you mark your calendars for the following upcoming shopping events.

Scan & Go Sweeps (October 20 – December 7)

Every time you use the Scan & Go checkout on the Sam’s Club app, you’re automatically entered to win what you spend in addition to eligibility for cool prizes. There’s a weekly winner at every club!

November Instant Savings (October 23 – November 26)

Check in regularly on the Sam’s Club website to see where you can score instant savings in departments like groceries and household supplies.

November Taste of Sam’s Club (November 11 – 20)

From cheesecake to soups, see which items are marked down for sale in a Taste of Sam’s Club. Some items may be eligible for additional Instant Savings.

Black Friday Thanks-Savings (November 24 – 27)

Sam’s Club Black Friday Thanks-Savings event will be online only on Thanksgiving Day. More details about this event are coming soon.

Additional events to mark on your calendar, with more details coming soon, include the following at Sam’s Club:

Merry Like This Big Screen Surprise (November 18)

Cyber Savings (November 27 – 30)

December Instant Savings (November 30 – December 24)

December Savings Event (December 3 – 7)

Curbside Savings Event (December 10 – 23)

Earn Sam’s Cash

Did you know Sam’s Club members are eligible for a cash back program?

Getting started in Sam’s Cash only takes three quick steps. First, link an eligible Mastercard, Visa or American Express card to your Sam’s Club account. Then you can find and activate offers and start earning on qualifying purchases.

Sam’s Club Plus members can earn 2% on Sam’s Cash on in-club purchases including Curbside Pickup and Scan & Go checkout. Members with a Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on gas (first $6,000/year), 3% at Sam’s Club for Plus members, 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases. Once your Sam’s Cash is automatically added to your account, you can spend it in the club or online, use it to pay your membership fees and even cash it out at your local club location.

Sign Up For Text and Email Updates

Be among the first Sam’s Club shoppers to know when there’s a sale. Sign up for texts and email updates to receive exclusive deals and offers.

Know Your Sam’s Club Holiday Shopping Hours

Every warehouse club has holiday shopping hours and Sam’s Club is no exception.

This year, Sam’s Club will be open for shoppers until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Special hours include:

Christmas Eve, December 24 open until 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, December 31 open until 6 p.m.

Closed days include Thanksgiving Day, November 24, Christmas Day, December 25 and New Year’s Day, January 1.

