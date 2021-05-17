4 Times Dr Shahid Jameel Questioned Modi’s Handling of Pandemic

Senior virologist Dr Shahid Jameel has resigned as chairman of the forum of scientific advisers set up by the government last year, just weeks after criticising the Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the pandemic.



The scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) was set up for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of mutating strains of the coronavirus in the country.

In several instances, he said low rate of testing, slow pace of vaccination, vaccine shortage and the need for a bigger healthcare workforce were some of the biggest shortcomings in the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Also Read: Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Quits as Chairman of Govt COVID Panel

Dr Jameel is known to have identified the characteristics and routes of transmission of the hepatitis B and E viruses, and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). He also helped in the development of diagnostic and prevention protocols.



He had spearheaded the group that worked on developing vaccines for HIV-1 subtype C, the most dominant form of the infection in India.

Dr Jameel is an elected member of all three major Indian science academies – National Academy of Sciences India, Indian Academy of Sciences and Indian National Science Academy. He was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology, one of India’s highest awards in the field of medical science.



Here are five times Dr Shahid Jameel made important observations about the pandemic in the country and critiqued the government for its handling:

Also Read: Spike of 2.81 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Over 4000 Deaths

‘Vaccines Alone Won’t Save the Country’

In an article titled, How India Can Survive the Virus in The New York Times, Jameel wrote that the second wave is expected to peak sometime in mid-May. But it forecast a much higher peak of 500,000 to 600,000 daily cases, which means India’s second wave will last till July or August, ending with about 35 million confirmed cases and possibly 500 million estimated infections.



He pointed out that while millions of people will be susceptible, India may not be able to accurately measure the peak cases as testing is increasing at a far slower rate than cases. He predicted that the numbers will reach a plateau because the testing capacity will be tapped out.

Story continues

He said the immediate need was to reduce spread by increased testing and isolation of people who tested positive. He also stressed the need to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure by setting up temporary facilities, mobilize retired doctors and nurses, and strengthen the supply chain for critical medicines and oxygen.

Also Read: FAQ: Booking 2nd Dose of Vaccine on CoWIN? Here's What Has Changed

‘Data is Completely False’

Dr Jameel broke down during an interview with Barkha Dutt of Mojo Story and said the data of COVID-infected patients and the deceased “is completely skewed, completely false”.

He also shared the story of his friend who died of COVID and was not able to get even a bed at a hospital or an oxygen cylinder. “This is a very difficult time but some ‘idiots’ are talking about how well the Uttar Pradesh government is doing,” he told Mojo Story.

He also added that India has lost the plot and advocated for the universalisation of COVID vaccines.

‘Stubborn Response to Evidence-Based Policy Making’

INSACOG had warned government officials of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus, B.1.617, early in March. This variant is one of the reasons India is battling the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases, with thousands of fatalities, reported Reuters.

Pointing out the government’s failure in restricting large gatherings, Dr Jameel said scientists in India are facing a “stubborn response to evidence-based policy making”.

The Centre has been criticised for allowing events such as the Kumbh Mela festival and the elections that led to a rapid surge in cases and fatalities.

Also Read: Unqualified Praise to Criticism: COVID Strain on RSS-BJP Equation?

‘India Didn’t Push for Vaccination’

In an article in The Print, he highlighted that vaccine coverage was a matter of concern as some people believed that vaccines were not safe.

He blamed the central government for the vaccine shortage in some states, as several countries that had vaccinated a considerable part of their population had booked their doses around June 2020.

“India didn’t do that. We did have a big vaccine enterprise. But remember our biggest vaccine manufacturers are private limited companies. You know, it’s another story that a few years ago we had closed down all our public vaccine enterprises. So, we now depend entirely on the private sector,” he said.

The virologist also said the actual mortality data for India is completely wrong.

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.4 Times Dr Shahid Jameel Questioned Modi’s Handling of PandemicWas Scared: Mahira Khan Opens up About Ban on Pakistani Artistes . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.